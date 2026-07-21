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193 episodes
- will the legendary pumptini take down tom schwartz? will james convince lisa to give him his job back? will tom get to watch family guy on dvr before kristen takes the cable box back? will scheana stop subretweeting? MUCH TO BE DISCOVERED ON TODAY'S EPISODE OF THE PUMPCAST...
🛒 SHOP MERCH: https://emotionallyonline.shop/
🪩 join the lover girls on patreon! https://www.patreon.com/MaddieDragsbaek
💌 EMOTIONALLY ONLINE SUBMISSION BOX: https://forms.gle/BaWbCxbMqMYnsdmC6
📲 CALL INTO THE PUMPCAST! LEAVE US A VOICEMAIL! (201)-875-3567
for business inquiries: partylikemaddie@outloudtalent.com
podcast socials:
✨ watch on youtube! https://www.youtube.com/emotionallyonlinepodcast
✨ emotionally online instagram: https://www.instagram.com/emotionallyonlinepod/
✨ emotionally online tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@emotionallyonlinepod
✨ pumpcast instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pumpcastrules/
✨ pumpcast tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@pumpcastrules
maddie's links:
✨ youtube: https://www.youtube.com/maddiedragsbaek
✨ instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maddiedragsbaek/
✨ tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@maddiedragsbaek
meg's links:
✨ instagram: https://www.instagram.com/megruocco
✨ tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@megruocco
✨ substack: https://whatareyouupto.substack.com/
Our Sponsors:
* Check out Kensington Publishing: https://www.kensingtonbooks.com
* Check out Quince and use my code quince.com/emotionallyonline for a great deal: https://www.quince.com
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
- the voice note guy discourse has taken over our feeds and we MUST discuss it! in today's episode, we have the final ruling on whether voice note guy is right or wrong before jumping into some audience submissions on a friend going after your crush, what an orgasm feels like, and the eldest daughter wound following you into outside relationships.
🛒 SHOP MERCH: https://emotionallyonline.shop/
🪩 join the lover girls on patreon! https://www.patreon.com/MaddieDragsbaek
💌 EMOTIONALLY ONLINE SUBMISSION BOX: https://forms.gle/BaWbCxbMqMYnsdmC6
📲 CALL INTO THE PUMPCAST! LEAVE US A VOICEMAIL! (201)-875-3567
for business inquiries: partylikemaddie@outloudtalent.com
podcast socials:
✨ watch on youtube! https://www.youtube.com/emotionallyonlinepodcast
✨ emotionally online instagram: https://www.instagram.com/emotionallyonlinepod/
✨ emotionally online tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@emotionallyonlinepod
✨ pumpcast instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pumpcastrules/
✨ pumpcast tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@pumpcastrules
maddie's links:
✨ youtube: https://www.youtube.com/maddiedragsbaek
✨ instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maddiedragsbaek/
✨ tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@maddiedragsbaek
meg's links:
✨ instagram: https://www.instagram.com/megruocco
✨ tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@megruocco
✨ substack: https://whatareyouupto.substack.com/
TIME STAMPS:
00:00 – our collective dreams
05:05 – the voice note guy discourse
29:32 – audience submissions start!
30:33 – my friend keeps stealing my crushes
42:00 – let's talk about orgasms
1:00:58 – the eldest daughter wound
Our Sponsors:
* Check out Kensington Publishing: https://www.kensingtonbooks.com
* Check out Quince and use my code quince.com/emotionallyonline for a great deal: https://www.quince.com
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
- scheana is footless again, tom is watching himself cry, jax is a messenger and he gets absolutely killed... all of this and more, in today's episode of pumpcast!!!
🛒 SHOP MERCH: https://emotionallyonline.shop/
🪩 join the lover girls on patreon! https://www.patreon.com/MaddieDragsbaek
💌 EMOTIONALLY ONLINE SUBMISSION BOX: https://forms.gle/BaWbCxbMqMYnsdmC6
📲 CALL INTO THE PUMPCAST! LEAVE US A VOICEMAIL! (201)-875-3567
for business inquiries: partylikemaddie@outloudtalent.com
podcast socials:
✨ watch on youtube! https://www.youtube.com/emotionallyonlinepodcast
✨ emotionally online instagram: https://www.instagram.com/emotionallyonlinepod/
✨ emotionally online tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@emotionallyonlinepod
✨ pumpcast instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pumpcastrules/
✨ pumpcast tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@pumpcastrules
maddie's links:
✨ youtube: https://www.youtube.com/maddiedragsbaek
✨ instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maddiedragsbaek/
✨ tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@maddiedragsbaek
meg's links:
✨ instagram: https://www.instagram.com/megruocco
✨ tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@megruocco
✨ substack: https://whatareyouupto.substack.com/
Our Sponsors:
* Check out Kensington Publishing: https://www.kensingtonbooks.com
* Check out Quince and use my code quince.com/emotionallyonline for a great deal: https://www.quince.com
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
- I SAW ONE EPISODE OF LOVE ISLAND USA AND I AM CONCERNED WE DON'T KNOW HOW TO DO FOREPLAY ANYMORE. today, meg and i are talking foreplay, the men don't touch me challenge, and the formative years spent at sleepovers among other things. get ur eye patches on and come have a goss with us!
🛒 SHOP MERCH: https://emotionallyonline.shop/
🪩 join the lover girls on patreon! https://www.patreon.com/MaddieDragsbaek
💌 EMOTIONALLY ONLINE SUBMISSION BOX: https://forms.gle/BaWbCxbMqMYnsdmC6
📲 CALL INTO THE PUMPCAST! LEAVE US A VOICEMAIL! (201)-875-3567
for business inquiries: partylikemaddie@outloudtalent.com
podcast socials:
✨ watch on youtube! https://www.youtube.com/emotionallyonlinepodcast
✨ emotionally online instagram: https://www.instagram.com/emotionallyonlinepod/
✨ emotionally online tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@emotionallyonlinepod
✨ pumpcast instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pumpcastrules/
✨ pumpcast tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@pumpcastrules
maddie's links:
✨ youtube: https://www.youtube.com/maddiedragsbaek
✨ instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maddiedragsbaek/
✨ tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@maddiedragsbaek
meg's links:
✨ instagram: https://www.instagram.com/megruocco
✨ tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@megruocco
✨ substack: https://whatareyouupto.substack.com/
Our Sponsors:
* Check out Kensington Publishing: https://www.kensingtonbooks.com
* Check out Quince and use my code quince.com/emotionallyonline for a great deal: https://www.quince.com
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
sandoval made her prove she was on her period??? hello??? | pumpcast szn 3 ep. 107/07/2026 | 1h 34 mins.HAPPY SEASON 3 DAY!! we’re here and so is james kennedy, thank god! in today’s episode, we’re dropping back in on our favorite SUR employees to see how they’ve been handling the fall out of season two. we’re introduced to miami girl, jax has 2 new girlfriends, lisa is still feeling betrayed by stassi, and shay f. kennedy gets the people going (as always).
🛒 SHOP MERCH: https://emotionallyonline.shop/
🪩 join the lover girls on patreon! https://www.patreon.com/MaddieDragsbaek
💌 EMOTIONALLY ONLINE SUBMISSION BOX: https://forms.gle/BaWbCxbMqMYnsdmC6
📲 CALL INTO THE PUMPCAST! LEAVE US A VOICEMAIL! (201)-875-3567
for business inquiries: partylikemaddie@outloudtalent.com
podcast socials:
✨ watch on youtube! https://www.youtube.com/emotionallyonlinepodcast
✨ emotionally online instagram: https://www.instagram.com/emotionallyonlinepod/
✨ emotionally online tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@emotionallyonlinepod
✨ pumpcast instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pumpcastrules/
✨ pumpcast tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@pumpcastrules
maddie's links:
✨ youtube: https://www.youtube.com/maddiedragsbaek
✨ instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maddiedragsbaek/
✨ tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@maddiedragsbaek
meg's links:
✨ instagram: https://www.instagram.com/megruocco
✨ tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@megruocco
✨ substack: https://whatareyouupto.substack.com/
Our Sponsors:
* Check out Kensington Publishing: https://www.kensingtonbooks.com
* Check out Quince and use my code quince.com/emotionallyonline for a great deal: https://www.quince.com
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
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About Emotionally Online
A weekly slumber party for heart to hearts and hot gossip hosted by Maddie Dragsbaek and Meg Ruocco. One part emotional reflections and one part raunchy reality tv recaps. Come for the girls, stay for the goss.Podcast website
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