the voice note guy discourse has taken over our feeds and we MUST discuss it! in today's episode, we have the final ruling on whether voice note guy is right or wrong before jumping into some audience submissions on a friend going after your crush, what an orgasm feels like, and the eldest daughter wound following you into outside relationships.



🛒 SHOP MERCH: https://emotionallyonline.shop/



🪩 join the lover girls on patreon! https://www.patreon.com/MaddieDragsbaek

💌 EMOTIONALLY ONLINE SUBMISSION BOX: https://forms.gle/BaWbCxbMqMYnsdmC6

📲 CALL INTO THE PUMPCAST! LEAVE US A VOICEMAIL! (201)-875-3567



for business inquiries: partylikemaddie@outloudtalent.com



podcast socials:

✨ watch on youtube! https://www.youtube.com/emotionallyonlinepodcast

✨ emotionally online instagram: https://www.instagram.com/emotionallyonlinepod/

✨ emotionally online tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@emotionallyonlinepod

✨ pumpcast instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pumpcastrules/

✨ pumpcast tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@pumpcastrules



maddie's links:

✨ youtube: https://www.youtube.com/maddiedragsbaek

✨ instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maddiedragsbaek/

✨ tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@maddiedragsbaek



meg's links:

✨ instagram: https://www.instagram.com/megruocco

✨ tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@megruocco

✨ substack: https://whatareyouupto.substack.com/



TIME STAMPS:

00:00 – our collective dreams

05:05 – the voice note guy discourse

29:32 – audience submissions start!

30:33 – my friend keeps stealing my crushes

42:00 – let's talk about orgasms

1:00:58 – the eldest daughter wound



Our Sponsors:

* Check out Kensington Publishing: https://www.kensingtonbooks.com

* Check out Quince and use my code quince.com/emotionallyonline for a great deal: https://www.quince.com



Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands



Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy