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Emotionally Online

Maddie Dragsbaek
ComedyPersonal Journals
Emotionally Online
Latest episode

193 episodes

  • Emotionally Online

    pumptini vs. schwartz vs. the world | pumpcast szn 3 ep. 3

    07/21/2026 | 1h 14 mins.
    will the legendary pumptini take down tom schwartz? will james convince lisa to give him his job back? will tom get to watch family guy on dvr before kristen takes the cable box back? will scheana stop subretweeting? MUCH TO BE DISCOVERED ON TODAY'S EPISODE OF THE PUMPCAST...

    🛒 SHOP MERCH: https://emotionallyonline.shop/ 

    🪩 join the lover girls on patreon! https://www.patreon.com/MaddieDragsbaek
    💌 EMOTIONALLY ONLINE SUBMISSION BOX: https://forms.gle/BaWbCxbMqMYnsdmC6 
    📲 CALL INTO THE PUMPCAST! LEAVE US A VOICEMAIL! (201)-875-3567 
     
    for business inquiries: partylikemaddie@outloudtalent.com 
     
    podcast socials: 
    ✨ watch on youtube! https://www.youtube.com/emotionallyonlinepodcast
    ✨ emotionally online instagram: https://www.instagram.com/emotionallyonlinepod/ 
    ✨ emotionally online tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@emotionallyonlinepod 
    ✨ pumpcast instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pumpcastrules/
    ✨ pumpcast tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@pumpcastrules
     
    maddie's links: 
    ✨ youtube: https://www.youtube.com/maddiedragsbaek 
    ✨ instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maddiedragsbaek/ 
    ✨ tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@maddiedragsbaek
     
    meg's links: 
    ✨ instagram: https://www.instagram.com/megruocco 
    ✨ tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@megruocco 
    ✨ substack: https://whatareyouupto.substack.com/

    Our Sponsors:
    * Check out Kensington Publishing: https://www.kensingtonbooks.com
    * Check out Quince and use my code quince.com/emotionallyonline for a great deal: https://www.quince.com

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • Emotionally Online

    the voice note guy discourse is out of control – ep. 165

    07/17/2026 | 1h 29 mins.
    the voice note guy discourse has taken over our feeds and we MUST discuss it! in today's episode, we have the final ruling on whether voice note guy is right or wrong before jumping into some audience submissions on a friend going after your crush, what an orgasm feels like, and the eldest daughter wound following you into outside relationships.

    🛒 SHOP MERCH: https://emotionallyonline.shop/ 

    🪩 join the lover girls on patreon! https://www.patreon.com/MaddieDragsbaek
    💌 EMOTIONALLY ONLINE SUBMISSION BOX: https://forms.gle/BaWbCxbMqMYnsdmC6 
    📲 CALL INTO THE PUMPCAST! LEAVE US A VOICEMAIL! (201)-875-3567 
     
    for business inquiries: partylikemaddie@outloudtalent.com 
     
    podcast socials: 
    ✨ watch on youtube! https://www.youtube.com/emotionallyonlinepodcast
    ✨ emotionally online instagram: https://www.instagram.com/emotionallyonlinepod/ 
    ✨ emotionally online tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@emotionallyonlinepod 
    ✨ pumpcast instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pumpcastrules/
    ✨ pumpcast tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@pumpcastrules
     
    maddie's links: 
    ✨ youtube: https://www.youtube.com/maddiedragsbaek 
    ✨ instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maddiedragsbaek/ 
    ✨ tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@maddiedragsbaek
     
    meg's links: 
    ✨ instagram: https://www.instagram.com/megruocco 
    ✨ tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@megruocco 
    ✨ substack: https://whatareyouupto.substack.com/

    TIME STAMPS:
    00:00 – our collective dreams
    05:05 – the voice note guy discourse
    29:32 – audience submissions start!
    30:33 – my friend keeps stealing my crushes
    42:00 – let's talk about orgasms
    1:00:58 – the eldest daughter wound

    Our Sponsors:
    * Check out Kensington Publishing: https://www.kensingtonbooks.com
    * Check out Quince and use my code quince.com/emotionallyonline for a great deal: https://www.quince.com

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • Emotionally Online

    why is tom sandoval crying to his phone camera? | pumpcast szn 3 ep. 2

    07/14/2026 | 1h 28 mins.
    scheana is footless again, tom is watching himself cry, jax is a messenger and he gets absolutely killed... all of this and more, in today's episode of pumpcast!!!

    🛒 SHOP MERCH: https://emotionallyonline.shop/ 

    🪩 join the lover girls on patreon! https://www.patreon.com/MaddieDragsbaek
    💌 EMOTIONALLY ONLINE SUBMISSION BOX: https://forms.gle/BaWbCxbMqMYnsdmC6 
    📲 CALL INTO THE PUMPCAST! LEAVE US A VOICEMAIL! (201)-875-3567 
     
    for business inquiries: partylikemaddie@outloudtalent.com 
     
    podcast socials: 
    ✨ watch on youtube! https://www.youtube.com/emotionallyonlinepodcast
    ✨ emotionally online instagram: https://www.instagram.com/emotionallyonlinepod/ 
    ✨ emotionally online tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@emotionallyonlinepod 
    ✨ pumpcast instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pumpcastrules/
    ✨ pumpcast tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@pumpcastrules
     
    maddie's links: 
    ✨ youtube: https://www.youtube.com/maddiedragsbaek 
    ✨ instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maddiedragsbaek/ 
    ✨ tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@maddiedragsbaek
     
    meg's links: 
    ✨ instagram: https://www.instagram.com/megruocco 
    ✨ tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@megruocco 
    ✨ substack: https://whatareyouupto.substack.com/

    Our Sponsors:
    * Check out Kensington Publishing: https://www.kensingtonbooks.com
    * Check out Quince and use my code quince.com/emotionallyonline for a great deal: https://www.quince.com

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • Emotionally Online

    foreplay to the forefront NOW! – ep. 164

    07/10/2026 | 1h 6 mins.
    I SAW ONE EPISODE OF LOVE ISLAND USA AND I AM CONCERNED WE DON'T KNOW HOW TO DO FOREPLAY ANYMORE. today, meg and i are talking foreplay, the men don't touch me challenge, and the formative years spent at sleepovers among other things. get ur eye patches on and come have a goss with us!

    🛒 SHOP MERCH: https://emotionallyonline.shop/ 

    🪩 join the lover girls on patreon! https://www.patreon.com/MaddieDragsbaek
    💌 EMOTIONALLY ONLINE SUBMISSION BOX: https://forms.gle/BaWbCxbMqMYnsdmC6 
    📲 CALL INTO THE PUMPCAST! LEAVE US A VOICEMAIL! (201)-875-3567 
     
    for business inquiries: partylikemaddie@outloudtalent.com 
     
    podcast socials: 
    ✨ watch on youtube! https://www.youtube.com/emotionallyonlinepodcast
    ✨ emotionally online instagram: https://www.instagram.com/emotionallyonlinepod/ 
    ✨ emotionally online tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@emotionallyonlinepod 
    ✨ pumpcast instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pumpcastrules/
    ✨ pumpcast tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@pumpcastrules
     
    maddie's links: 
    ✨ youtube: https://www.youtube.com/maddiedragsbaek 
    ✨ instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maddiedragsbaek/ 
    ✨ tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@maddiedragsbaek
     
    meg's links: 
    ✨ instagram: https://www.instagram.com/megruocco 
    ✨ tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@megruocco 
    ✨ substack: https://whatareyouupto.substack.com/

    Our Sponsors:
    * Check out Kensington Publishing: https://www.kensingtonbooks.com
    * Check out Quince and use my code quince.com/emotionallyonline for a great deal: https://www.quince.com

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • Emotionally Online

    sandoval made her prove she was on her period??? hello??? | pumpcast szn 3 ep. 1

    07/07/2026 | 1h 34 mins.
    HAPPY SEASON 3 DAY!! we’re here and so is james kennedy, thank god! in today’s episode, we’re dropping back in on our favorite SUR employees to see how they’ve been handling the fall out of season two. we’re introduced to miami girl, jax has 2 new girlfriends, lisa is still feeling betrayed by stassi, and shay f. kennedy gets the people going (as always).

    🛒 SHOP MERCH: https://emotionallyonline.shop/ 

    🪩 join the lover girls on patreon! https://www.patreon.com/MaddieDragsbaek
    💌 EMOTIONALLY ONLINE SUBMISSION BOX: https://forms.gle/BaWbCxbMqMYnsdmC6 
    📲 CALL INTO THE PUMPCAST! LEAVE US A VOICEMAIL! (201)-875-3567 
     
    for business inquiries: partylikemaddie@outloudtalent.com 
     
    podcast socials: 
    ✨ watch on youtube! https://www.youtube.com/emotionallyonlinepodcast
    ✨ emotionally online instagram: https://www.instagram.com/emotionallyonlinepod/ 
    ✨ emotionally online tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@emotionallyonlinepod 
    ✨ pumpcast instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pumpcastrules/
    ✨ pumpcast tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@pumpcastrules
     
    maddie's links: 
    ✨ youtube: https://www.youtube.com/maddiedragsbaek 
    ✨ instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maddiedragsbaek/ 
    ✨ tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@maddiedragsbaek
     
    meg's links: 
    ✨ instagram: https://www.instagram.com/megruocco 
    ✨ tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@megruocco 
    ✨ substack: https://whatareyouupto.substack.com/

    Our Sponsors:
    * Check out Kensington Publishing: https://www.kensingtonbooks.com
    * Check out Quince and use my code quince.com/emotionallyonline for a great deal: https://www.quince.com

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
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About Emotionally Online
A weekly slumber party for heart to hearts and hot gossip hosted by Maddie Dragsbaek and Meg Ruocco. One part emotional reflections and one part raunchy reality tv recaps. Come for the girls, stay for the goss.
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