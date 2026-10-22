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S E24: You've Made It Through 100% of Your Darkest Days: Mental Health and Healing10/19/2026 | 53 mins.Hunter talks to three strangers about their mental health journey.
Justice describes the most beautiful thing she's been told: "that everything is temporary". She explains this perspective has helped her throughout lifelong struggles with mental health, including depressive episodes, suicidal ideation, anxiety, agoraphobia, and OCD. Despite appearing successful externally—running a business, having supportive relationships—she reached a crisis point where she "couldn't quiet [her] brain and it was consuming me to a point of being dangerous". She emphasizes the importance of her support system, admitting that in her darkest moment, she sought help not for herself but for her loved ones: "If I can't do this for myself, I need to do it for the people that love me". Justice also critiques mental health care accessibility, noting that resources like the GeneSight test for medication compatibility should be more widely available, and advocates for trying therapy before medication.
Michael shares his experience of finding love with his partner Levi after doing significant self-work through therapy. He describes how he unconsciously said "I love you" first because his "body felt it was ready". Michael reveals his history of seeking validation from others due to feeling "insufficient" and "not good enough", which led to an abusive relationship where he believed "you're not going to do any better because you're you". Through exposure and response prevention (ERP) therapy, he learned to break obsessive-compulsive cycles and discovered that "I was prince charming"—the love he needed was self-love all along. This realization transformed his approach to relationships from "Am I going to be good enough for this person?" to "Is this person kind? Are they deserving of my love?".
Jeremy describes his most profound non-physical pain as intense self-loathing and suicidal ideation that began at age 11. Despite appearing confident and successful, he lived with "faux confidence" as a "high functioning, depressed person". His childhood included family addiction, verbal abuse, and finding a loved one overdosing at age 12. Jeremy found healing through inner child meditations, sobriety, and honestly examining "how much am I contributing to my own suffering?". He emphasizes that healing requires taking control rather than leaving it "in the hands of everyone else", and would tell his younger self: "I love you. And I'm so proud of just how much you endured".
Chapters:
00:00:00 Navigating mental health struggles and finding hope in dark days
00:04:48 Living with childhood anxiety, depression, and severe OCD
00:09:40 Breaking the social stigma surrounding mental illness and family expectations
00:14:14 Developing empathy for unhoused addicts and understanding trauma
00:18:03 Finding a healthy relationship and learning what it feels like to be loved
00:23:00 Coming out in college and breaking free from an abusive past
00:28:17 Diagnosed with OCD and starting ERP therapy
00:34:38 Realizing you are your own prince charming through self-love
00:38:00 Battling high-functioning depression and the dangers of alcohol use
00:43:00 Surviving an unsafe childhood and dealing with family addiction
00:47:00 Healing through inner child meditation and achieving sobriety
00:51:28 Taking back control of your life and fighting for your own healing
Topics:
Navigating high-functioning anxiety and long-term depression
Driving to a mental health crisis facility to get immediate support
Overcoming generational stigma and feeling like a burden to loved ones
Managing severe OCD and intrusive thoughts through ERP therapy
Reclaiming agency and finding self-worth after emotional abuse
Shifting from searching for external validation to practicing self-love
Processing childhood trauma, family addiction, and lost innocence
Rewiring brain patterns through consistent inner child meditation
Achieving 15 months of sobriety and learning to forgive past mistakes
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- This week Hunter talks to three strangers about meeting their perfect partners.
Frank met his wife on Tinder following a painful emotionally abusive breakup that had caused him to give up on dating entirely. He initially suspected her profile was a bot due to her being out of his league in his own estimation. Their first planned meeting of 20 minutes stretched into six hours, described by Frank as feeling like time froze, similar to the movie "Big Fish". He knew she was "the one" approximately four hours into that first meeting. He told her he loved her roughly one week into dating, blurting it out during a phone call, and she said it back immediately. Frank described being loved by her as something that makes everything fall into place and allows him to be his true self.
Manuel's greatest love is, whom he credits as the first person to give him permission to not be strong. He described an intense childhood that began with working at age 12, managing his parents' emotional conflicts, and caring for younger siblings, which left him guarded and unable to ask for help. Jillian broke through those walls by explicitly telling him he did not need to be strong for her and that he was allowed to simply be sad. Their first date lasted nine hours, covering four bars and ending with pizza at 2:00 AM. He described Jillian as abnormally intelligent, witty, funny, sensitive, and successful -- qualities he noted are rarely found together in one person. Manuel described being loved by Jillian as feeling primarily safe, like having a parachute or safety net.
Billy is a Chicago-based man living with limb girdle muscular dystrophy, a rare progressive disease he was diagnosed with in March 2021, though he was born with it and showed no symptoms until his early 30s. A former athlete who played basketball throughout his life, he began losing his balance and falling approximately 13 years before the episode was recorded, gradually losing the ability to run, jump, and perform basic physical tasks. He described the aftermath as the darkest period of his life, during which therapy helped him begin to grieve and process his diagnosis. Billy channeled his experience into a creative reinvention, teaching himself to cook and bake and developing a passion for pizza-making, which he named "Tripping Billy" as a reference to his condition. Billy talks about meeting his wife Rachel, whom he feared would leave him after his diagnosis. Rachel proved to be a steadfast partner and caretaker, and Billy proposed to her by staging a fake charity celebration event to get her friends and his together in one place. He described her as his guardian angel and everything to him.
Chapters:
00:00:00 Finding love at your lowest point
00:03:39 Experiencing an instant spark and a six-hour first date
00:06:56 Overcoming emotional barriers and saying I love you
00:10:21 Walking down the aisle with the love of your life
00:13:31 Learning to drop your guard and accept emotional support
00:16:55 Meeting through a dinner with strangers and connecting
00:20:16 Overcoming fears of intimacy and finding emotional safety
00:23:52 Building a supportive partnership through life's hard moments
00:27:14 Receiving a life-changing progressive diagnosis
00:30:38 Processing grief and finding purpose through culinary passion
00:34:17 Turning personal adversity into community advocacy
00:37:34 Finding unconditional love and lifelong support
Topics:
Finding unconditional love when you least expect it
Tinder date turns into a lifelong connection
Overcoming trauma through true partnership and safety
When you know someone is your soulmate
Partnership giving permission to stop being strong
Dinner with strangers leads to meeting a life partner
Overcoming the fear of vulnerability and letting someone in
Devastating medical diagnosis and progressive illness
Reinventing your sense of purpose after receiving life changing news
Building an unshakable foundation of trust and lifelong devotion
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- This week Hunter speaks with three strangers who are struggling with chronic illness.
Lulu is a young woman who battled Lyme disease beginning at age 11. Her background includes years of misdiagnosis, during which doctors attributed her symptoms to POTS, fibromyalgia, and chronic fatigue syndrome, none of which addressed the root cause. A key contribution of her story is the advocacy role her mother played, described as "the reason I'm alive," who argued with doctors and ultimately suspected Lyme disease after years of searching. Lulu underwent a hyperthermia treatment at Clinic St. George in Germany, where her body temperature was raised to 107.24 degrees to break down biofilms protecting Lyme disease cells, allowing antibiotics to penetrate and kill the bacteria. She now lives with deep gratitude, waking each day thankful for her independence and ability to show up for the people she loves.
Christi is a young woman who developed intense, chronic health problems during the fall semester of her junior year of college, eventually forcing her to drop out of school. Her primary debilitating symptom was severe nausea that could last hours on end, leaving her incapacitated and at times walking around her apartment complex from 2:00 AM to 10:00 AM just to cope. She pursued a wide range of treatments including homeopathic, acupuncture, nutrition, and Western medicine. A turning point came when a highly regarded doctor in Scottsdale identified parasitical infections, viruses, and bacteria and showed initial progress, only for the inflammation markers to completely regress approximately six months in. Christie connects much of her illness to growing up in a controlling, "borderline cultish" religious group that enforced constant self-abandonment, which she believes contributed to how her body reacted to stress and trauma. She credits her sister as her most supportive person throughout her journey and has come to view her body's physical responses as a compass for living in alignment with her true self.
Madelyn has lived with atopic dermatitis, a chronic and severe form of eczema, since she was a baby. At around age seven or eight, a prominent dermatologist told her mother, in front of Madelyn, that they had never seen a case as bad as hers in either an adult or a child, leaving her feeling hopeless. Growing up, she regularly wore knee-high socks to cover flares in joint areas including her elbows, behind her knees, and ankles, and faced questions from classmates asking if her skin was contagious. She was also told by adults in her religious school environment that her condition was a result of sin or punishment, which she describes as deeply damaging to her mental health. In 2019, at age 19, she began taking Dupixent, a biologic injection taken every other week, which she describes as completely changing her life.
Chapters:
00:00:00 Living with the hidden burden of chronic illness
00:03:39 Experiencing early symptoms and physical limitations
00:06:56 Navigating painful medical treatments and persistent flare-ups
00:10:21 Reclaiming independence and finding gratitude in everyday
00:13:31 Severe eczema and childhood mental health struggles
00:16:55 Facing public scrutiny and internal discomfort
00:20:16 Unpacking medical trauma and the mental health toll
00:23:52 Building self-worth and creating safe spaces for others
00:27:14 Dealing with sudden debilitating symptoms with no diagnosis
00:30:38 Eastern medicine, treatment setbacks, and mind-body connection
00:34:17 Uncovering the impact of trauma on physical health
00:37:34 Finding healing through self-trust and genuine human connection
Topics:
Living with chronic illness struggles
Navigating medical dismissal and care
Navigating the search for a diagnosis
The impact of illness on identity
Facing the mental health toll of pain
The power of family and patient advocacy
Unconventional paths to recovery
Processing religious trauma and health
Living in the space between sick and well
Rebuilding self-worth and resilience
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- Hunter speaks to three strangers with one thing in common: they’re adopted.
Alyssa is a Black woman who grew up in a predominantly white community as an adopted child of an Italian-American family, making her adoption visually apparent from an early age. Her biological brother found her and reached out via Facebook after their biological father drunkenly revealed her existence to him. Upon reconnecting with her biological family, her biological mother denied her and called her a catfish, which Alyssa describes as one of the most painful things she ever experienced. Despite this, she does not regret the reunion, stating she would have wondered for the rest of her life otherwise.
Charley always knew she was adopted and initially viewed it positively, describing it as a gift. However, she experienced recurring feelings of loneliness throughout her life, particularly at night as a young girl. She had no desire to find her biological mother well into her 20s and even threw away research a college friend compiled about her possible birth mother. At age 46, she submitted a 23andMe test for medical background information, and at 47 received a message from a biological relative identifying a possible match to her birth mother. She met her birth mother, but found the relationship one-sided and stressful, as her birth mother never asked Charley anything about herself. After working with a therapist, Charley ended the relationship in a phone call from a parking lot, expressing both love and the need to set a boundary.
Sean was adopted from the south side of Chicago, with his adoptive mother spending two years visiting him and his birth mother before taking him home. Sean does not feel anger toward his biological parents but describes living with constant uncertainty and unanswered questions for 25 years. He describes the feeling as "free falling," with a core piece of information missing from his life. He learned that substances were found in his birth mother at the time of his birth, which he describes as one of the most painful pieces of information he received. Sean credits a very supportive family and open conversations for helping him stay afloat, but still feels like a piece of himself is missing.
Chapters:
00:00:00 Navigating identity and non-traditional family bonds
00:03:32 Processing rejection from a biological mother
00:06:54 Reconnecting with a biological brother through Facebook
00:10:05 Finding closure and setting boundaries after adoption
00:13:33 Expressing gratitude to supportive adoptive parents
00:16:15 Discovering biological relatives through DNA testing
00:19:20 Breaking up with a birth mother for self-preservation
00:22:48 Healing from past heartbreak and finding personal growth
00:26:07 Reading real letters about adoption and loss
00:29:18 Learning the truth about an early adoption process
00:32:45 Uncovering biological origins and facing uncertainty
00:36:10 Understanding birth parents through empathy and acceptance
Topics:
Navigating identity as an adoptee
Reconnecting with biological family
Facing rejection from a birth mother
Setting boundaries with biological parents
Gratitude for loving adoptive parents
Finding family matches through DNA testing
Dealing with unanswerable adoption questions
Overcoming childhood feelings of isolation
Learning the truth behind early adoption
Embracing empathy and self-acceptance
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- -Jeremy is a Canadian actor and comedian who put his career on hold to move to New York for his second husband, Zach, whom he met on Tinder. He describes Zach as the greatest love of his life, noting they met briefly on the app before transitioning to a more old-fashioned phone call and then a first date over wine on a rooftop. They married shortly before the pandemic, and Jeremy attributes the end of their marriage largely to the extreme pressures of that period. This was Jeremy's second divorce, and he acknowledges the embarrassment of going through it again, even making it part of his standup comedy material. After the split, he found himself in a foreign country without a strong social network, having paused a flourishing acting career in Canada to be in the relationship. Key contributions from Jeremy include his advice on navigating grief and loss by actively filling the emotional and mental space left behind with positive activities and experiences, as well as his insight that only the individual can do the work of rebuilding themselves after heartbreak, symbolized by a tattoo he got of an anatomical heart half made of bricks.
-Anna Laura is an artist who speaks about the profound influence of her mother, Anne Marie, describing her as having the soul of a true artist who introduced her to new ways of seeing the world. She views heartbreak as essential to growth, comparing the darkness of grief to the richness of soil that enables new life. She explains that art is her playground and laboratory for testing her self-concept and connecting with the world on a deep, somatic level. She describes the feeling of making resonant art as akin to spiritual communion.
-Cece recently came out as queer and describes falling in love for the first time with a woman she met in Hawaii through a friend app. Their relationship was intense and cinematic, involving last-minute flights, declarations of love, and talk of moving in together, characteristic of what she describes as the "U-Haul lesbian" phenomenon. The relationship ultimately ended, with both parties hurting each other, but Cece does not regret it, calling it a "canon event" in her life story. She now lives in New York with her best friend Annie, whom she describes as a "lavender marriage" partner, finding unexpected fulfillment and stability in that platonic domestic arrangement
-Chelsea went through a breakup approximately six months prior to the conversation, ending a relationship with someone who had been a close friend for three years before they began dating. She describes the particular difficulty of leaving a relationship where the other person had not done anything overtly wrong, noting that he was kind and patient but fundamentally failed to ask about her life, her feelings, or her accomplishments. She recounts how she began suppressing her own achievements because he would minimize them, causing her to quell her own excitement. She identifies the turning point as meeting a friend who naturally showed her the curiosity and engagement she had been missing in her relationship. Since the breakup, she reports that positive changes have come quickly, including meeting someone new who asks her about her day and genuinely wants to know her.
Topics:
Rebuilding identity after a breakup
Navigating loss and second divorce
Filling emotional space after loss
Heartbreak as a tool for growth
Creating art through personal pain
Finding home in platonic friendship
Understanding lavender marriages
Leaving emotionally distant partners
Recognizing emotional neglect as harm
Making space for supportive love
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About Stories from a Stranger
“Every stranger has a story.” This is what Hunter Prosper realized when he began posting man-on-the-street interviews with real-life strangers to his social media accounts. Hunter’s genuine connection with strangers and emotional interview moments quickly captured viewers' hearts across multiple platforms and a New York Times Best Selling book. Now, Hunter is expanding his social media series into a new weekly video and audio podcast, Stories from a Stranger, featuring portraits of multiple strangers connected by themes of love, loss, regret, inspiration, illness, family connections, and more.In each episode, Hunter brings his innate warmth, curiosity, and charm, interviewing people from all walks of life and sharing anonymously submitted confessions. Interviews start with a question and then grow in unexpected ways as strangers open up and share their most defining moments. From the deaths of loved ones to using their most painful moments as inspiration to finding their greatest loves, no subject is off-limits. Their stories are raw, intimate, and bursting with humanity. Right now, it is easy to feel like the world is irrevocably divided. Stories from a Stranger is a warm reminder that we are all human and more connected than we realize. It’s an invitation to empathy. Every stranger has a story. Let’s start listening. New episodes every Monday on YouTube, Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.Podcast website
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