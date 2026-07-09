We're checking in on the girls in the Love Island villa after a heated, post-Casa Amor re-coupling. Corbin finds his match made in hell, KC is the devil incarnate and Zach's anxious attachment... to Bryce. Also, class president Olivia Rodrigo released the potential album of the year? Plus, a debrief on the attack on Club Chalamet by a Parisian non-binary stan.
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