Comedian and actress Cat Cohen joins Hunter and Peyton to discuss the newest season of Love Island. Should they keep making the islanders do that intro music video? What cannot be repeated from last season? They also decide which reality scandal was worse: Scandoval or the Amanda Wes Ciara drama. Plus Lover or Hater, musical edition. Follow @lemmesaythispod on Instagram, Tik Tok and Youtube for more from Lemme Say This. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

Actress Sydney Lemmon and Comedian Sydnee Washington join the girls for a special, live episode of Lemme Say This at Tribeca Film Festival. They discuss their cultural blindspots, who they voted for on American Idol and what it was like to see Kendall Roy rap L to the OG live. Follow @lemmesaythispod on Instagram, Tik Tok and Youtube for more from Lemme Say This. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

Comedian and actor Caleb Hearon joins this episode to talk about why it's okay to be a Knicks bandwagoner, what it was like working with John Cena and why the gay guys' afters should be canceled. Plus, Hunter and Peyton chat about their new, least(?) favorite show, Off Campus. Follow @lemmesaythispod on Instagram, Tik Tok and Youtube for more from Lemme Say This. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

Yearning for Things You Can't Imagine with Caleb Hearon | 84

We're checking in on the girls in the Love Island villa after a heated, post-Casa Amor re-coupling. Corbin finds his match made in hell, KC is the devil incarnate and Zach's anxious attachment... to Bryce. Also, class president Olivia Rodrigo released the potential album of the year? Plus, a debrief on the attack on Club Chalamet by a Parisian non-binary stan. Follow @lemmesaythispod on Instagram, Tik Tok and Youtube for more from Lemme Say This. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

Pride month may be over, but love is still in the air. Taylor Swift married Travis Kelce (star of Catching Kelce) at Madison Square Garden with a guestlist including everyone they knew and a plus one. Karamo and Jussie Smollet are dating? Plus, the fallout from Movie Night and Corbin leaving the Love Island villa. One thing we don't love: Celebrities wearing AI smart glasses. Follow @lemmesaythispod on Instagram, Tik Tok and Youtube for more from Lemme Say This. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

And That's Why We Drink

About Lemme Say This

About Lemme Say This

About Lemme Say This

What’s the greatest celebrity notes app apology of all time? Which celebrities are actually winning their breakups? And which stan account is finally giving up on their fave? Wanna know the answers, but don’t have time to scour the internet all day? Well, Peyton Dix and Hunter Harris got you. These two internet carnivores are ready to get into all of it.Every week on Lemme Say This, you’re in for a conversation about the latest pop culture news dominating your timeline and sparking debates in your group chats. These best friends are chronically online so you don’t have to be. There’s nothing too niche or nosey. This is a show for Club Chalamet watchers and Love Island obsessives; a safe space for silly questions, your worst opinions and doing-too-much addictions. If you want the gossip, they’ve already got the 10-page Canva presentation handy. Welcome to the group chat.