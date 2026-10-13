He Said, Ella Dijo with Eric Winter and Roselyn Sánchez

Roselyn Sánchez and Eric Winter are back — and after some time away, there’s a lot to catch up on. In the Season 3 premiere of He Said, Ella Dijo, Ros and Eric return to the mic to talk about what’s changed in their marriage, family, careers, and lives since the last season, what brought them back to the podcast, and what it feels like to be sitting down and recording together again.



They also get into one of the realities of being with someone for years: the little things they do that still drive you absolutely crazy. What’s the difference between a pet peeve and a full-blown ick? Can your spouse still give you the ick after all this time? And can one tiny annoyance somehow get worse over the years?



From a sea of red notification dots to a very specific protein bar situation, Ros and Eric are back to doing what they do best: telling stories, disagreeing, calling each other out, and laughing about the things that come with marriage.



Want more of Ros and Eric? Don't forget to rate, review, and subscribe so you never miss an episode of He Said, Ella Dijo – and send this episode to your partner so they know exactly which habit you’ve been silently judging for years.



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He Said Ella Dijo is produced in partnership with SickBird Productions.