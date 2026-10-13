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He Said, Ella Dijo with Eric Winter and Roselyn Sánchez
SickBird Productions
Latest episode
302 episodes
- Roselyn Sánchez and Eric Winter are back — and after some time away, there’s a lot to catch up on. In the Season 3 premiere of He Said, Ella Dijo, Ros and Eric return to the mic to talk about what’s changed in their marriage, family, careers, and lives since the last season, what brought them back to the podcast, and what it feels like to be sitting down and recording together again.
They also get into one of the realities of being with someone for years: the little things they do that still drive you absolutely crazy. What’s the difference between a pet peeve and a full-blown ick? Can your spouse still give you the ick after all this time? And can one tiny annoyance somehow get worse over the years?
From a sea of red notification dots to a very specific protein bar situation, Ros and Eric are back to doing what they do best: telling stories, disagreeing, calling each other out, and laughing about the things that come with marriage.
Want more of Ros and Eric? Don't forget to rate, review, and subscribe so you never miss an episode of He Said, Ella Dijo – and send this episode to your partner so they know exactly which habit you’ve been silently judging for years.
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He Said Ella Dijo is produced in partnership with SickBird Productions.
- Roselyn Sánchez and Eric Winter are back for Season 3 of He Said, Ella Dijo.
From marriage, family, and parenting to careers, culture, and life in Hollywood, Ros and Eric are returning to the mic for more honest conversations, personal stories, agreements and disagreements, and plenty of back-and-forth.
Because after all these years, he still says one thing… and ella dice another.
Subscribe and follow He Said, Ella Dijo so you don’t miss Season 3.
He said one thing. Ella dijo another. Want more from Roselyn and Eric? Follow He Said, Ella Dijo on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, so you never miss an episode.
He Said, Ella Dijo is produced in partnership with SickBird Productions.
- Our favorite couple says farewell, for now. Roselyn and Eric explain why they have to press pause on their beloved podcast after all these years.Hear their emotional message for loyal listeners, and why they feel ready for their next chapter.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- The Suarez family is back together as Mark and Ana sit down with the one and only America Ferrera! From the sushi restaurant debacle that started it all to the bittersweet final days on set, Betty's iconic glasses to her lesser-known extensions, fake laughter to real tears, the trio share cherished memories and lasting legacies of the show. Plus, el padre Tony Plana joins the chat to complete the Suarez family reunion and surprise America.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Eric asked for tips on raising a teen, and you delivered!In this episode, Ros and Eric talk through the advice you shared for some much needed teen therapy.Negotiating, snapchat, and sleepovers…these are just some of the teen topics they tackle with your help.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About He Said, Ella Dijo with Eric Winter and Roselyn Sánchez
This is HE SAID, SHE SAID like you won’t believe. Singer, dancer, actress and Latina superstar Roselyn Sánchez is quirky, fiery and sassy. She met her match with straight-laced, type A, perfectionist actor Eric Winter. Aries and Cancer do not make the perfect match, but they are fighting the signs and have been together for 15 years. When they say "opposites attract," they were describing Roselyn and Eric. Who will win? Who will back down? We’re here for it...
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