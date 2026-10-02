The Mothership is a new weekly video podcast hosted by Daphne Oz for curious, multi-faceted people who want to live more beautiful, delicious, informed, and fulfilling lives.

Think cocktail party energy meets dinner table intimacy: warm, wide-ranging, nuanced conversations with the most captivating people in the room. Together, Daphne and her guests explore the questions that matter and turn exceptional insight into real-life reward for every listener.