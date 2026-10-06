The Install: Life & Design with Paloma and Caroline

Episode Summary

Paloma and Caroline continue to endure the on-going Southern summer heat and humidity, a Botox clock that suddenly seems to be running fast, and the Sisyphean task of growing out one’s hair—fortified by probiotic ice cream and a root touch-up pen stashed in the car console. They celebrate Substack’s slower, meatier charms and make a spirited case for shelter magazines to come back thicker, more beautiful, and worth paying for. Then the gloves come off on designer showhouses: career-making exposure, multiple-six-figure rooms, the glamour of being assigned a basement hallway, and the hard-won truth that one great photograph can matter more than square footage. Part one ends with the volume turned up—and the really juicy disasters still waiting in the wings.

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The Install

YouTube: @theinstalldesignpodcast

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Paloma

Website: www.palomacontreras.com

Instagram: @palomacontrerasdesign

TikTok: @palomacontrerasdesign

ShopMy: @palomacontreras

Caroline

Website: www.carolinegidiere.com

Instagram: @carolinegidieredesign

TikTok: @carolinegidieredesignbts

ShopMy: @carolinegidiere

Chapters

00:17 — Heat Wave

02:16 — Beauty Maintenance

04:20 — Full-Fat Treats

07:44 — Hair Rescue

11:28 — Substack Revival

14:25 — Industry News

15:34 — Print Matters

19:42 — Showhouse Secrets

22:17 — Showhouse History

23:38 — Career Momentum

26:53 — Basement Reality

30:49 — Invitation Only

32:50 — Room Strategy

35:13 — Budget Shock

36:40 — Small Spaces

39:07 — Creative Freedom

43:44 — Announcement of Part Two