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The Install: Life & Design with Paloma and Caroline

TheInstallPodcast
ArtsDesign
The Install: Life & Design with Paloma and Caroline
Latest episode

31 episodes

  • The Install: Life & Design with Paloma and Caroline

    Gracious or Graceless?

    10/06/2026 | 43 mins.
    Together in Birmingham, Paloma and Caroline find Antiques at the Gardens tickets approaching black-market status and their social calendars threatening a perfectly respectable bedtime. Between Caroline's Harry Styles high and an accidental three-pair sunglasses purchase, they launch “Gracious or Graceless,” passing judgment on early arrivals, shoes-off parties, reclining airline seats, and the delicate business of telling someone there’s spinach in her teeth. The etiquette extends to design: borrowed ideas, unsolicited requests for sources, and knowing when inspiration has become imitation. The ladies finish with advice for a renter facing honey oak—and a welcome reminder that an unfinished house is no reason to put your life on hold.
    Subscribe and follow
    Subscribe to The Install Edit on Substack: https://theinstallpodcast.substack.com/
    YouTube: @theinstalldesignpodcast
    Instagram: @theinstallpodcast
    TikTok: @theinstallpocast
    Paloma: www.palomacontreras.com
    Instagram: @palomacontrerasdesign
    TikTok: @palomacontrerasdesign
    ShopMy: @palomacontreras
    Caroline: www.carolinegidiere.com
    Instagram: @carolinegidieredesign
    TikTok: @carolinegidieredesignbts
    ShopMy: @carolinegidiere
    Music attribution
    Music licensed through Soundstripe.
    Code: SUDAKA5LHSDHNL85
    Chapters
    Birmingham Together
    Antiques After Hours
    Weekly Highs
    Harry’s House Party
    Sunglasses in Triplicate
    Sunscreen Discussion*
    Gracious or Graceless
    Arrival Etiquette
    Shoes Off?
    Spinach Diplomacy
    Table Manners
    Free Design Advice
    Client Knockoffs
    Reclining Rights
    Inspiration Versus Imitation
    Resource Requests
    Party Posts
    Regifting Rules
    Sending It Back
    Honey Oak Help
    Permission to Wait
    On the Road
  • The Install: Life & Design with Paloma and Caroline

    But I Have Notes.

    09/29/2026 | 1h 13 mins.
    Paloma reports from the Southern Living Idea House in Texas, where the rooms are ready for their close-up—and her hotel room could use a second opinion. Caroline returns from a dreamy Alexandria project visit to a sofa saga involving disappearing yardage, multiplying delays, and enough chintz to test anyone’s composure. Between a spirited debate over whether audiobooks count as reading and a fall-fashion review featuring questionable shoes, purple sweatpants, and opposing views on satin shorts, the ladies have notes. They finish with thoughtful gifts for the designer in your life—with one important distinction between a grand gesture and a measuring tape.
    Subscribe and Follow
    Subscribe to The Install Edit on Substack: https://theinstallpodcast.substack.com/
    YouTube: @theinstalldesignpodcast
    Instagram: @theinstallpodcast
    TikTok: @theinstallpocast
    Paloma: www.palomacontreras.com
    Instagram: @palomacontrerasdesign
    TikTok: @palomacontrerasdesign
    ShopMy: @palomacontreras
    Caroline: www.carolinegidiere.com
    Instagram: @carolinegidieredesign
    TikTok: @carolinegidieredesignbts
    ShopMy: @carolinegidiere
    Music Attribution
    Music licensed through Soundstripe.
    Code: SUDAKA5LHSDHNL85
    Chapters
    00:16 — Texas Reveal
    02:16 — Hill Country
    06:00 — Calamity Club
    08:01 — Reading Rules
    10:38 — Southern Storytelling
    17:41 — Opening Night
    20:28 — Hotel Hangups
    24:04 — Thoughtful Design
    27:13 — Lived Experience
    29:59 — Shower Politics
    31:24 — Alexandria Homecoming
    33:14 — Sofa Saga
    43:11 — Holding the Bag
    47:22 — Fall Forecast
    48:40 — Fluffy Business
    51:27 — Evening Affairs
    53:47 — Gothic Florals
    55:01 — Playful Proportions
    55:52 — Bomber Debate
    57:46 — Burgundy Season
    58:09 — Suede Versus Leather
    1:00:36 — Questionable Shoes
    1:03:35 — Purple Reign
    1:05:33 — Finishing Touches
    1:07:05 — Satin Showdown
    1:09:17 — Designer Gifts
    1:13:10 — Until Next Time
  • The Install: Life & Design with Paloma and Caroline

    The Next Right Thing with This Oak House's Annie Meyers-Shyer

    09/22/2026 | 55 mins.
    Paloma and Caroline begin with September overload, tennis trauma, and the apparently unreasonable notion that opponents should hit the ball somewhere you can actually reach it. Then they welcome Annie Meyers-Shyer, whose path from Harper’s Bazaar and Chanel to the beloved This Oak House proves that a sharp eye is only the beginning—the details, collaboration, and occasional plywood mock-up make the room. Annie shares how she preserved the soul of her Gerard Colcord house, built an audience by pulling back the curtain on renovation, and learned to follow “the next right thing.” Plus: why balance is a fallacy, living rooms are underrated, and fake cutting boards should be shown the door.
    Subscribe and Follow
    Subscribe to The Install Edit on Substack: https://theinstallpodcast.substack.com/
    YouTube: @theinstalldesignpodcast
    Instagram: @theinstallpodcast
    TikTok: @theinstallpocast
    Paloma: www.palomacontreras.com
    Instagram: @palomacontrerasdesign
    TikTok: @palomacontrerasdesign
    ShopMy: @palomacontreras
    Caroline: www.carolinegidiere.com
    Instagram: @carolinegidieredesign
    TikTok: @carolinegidieredesignbts
    ShopMy: @carolinegidiere
    Chapters
    00:17 — September Scramble
    02:24 — Fitness High
    03:41 — Tennis Trouble
    07:50 — Television Tolerance
    12:48 — Austen Adaptations
    14:22 — Meet Annie
    17:33 — Fashion Foundations
    21:04 — Defining Taste
    24:15 — Designer Collaboration
    28:55 — Finding Home
    31:05 — Colcord Character
    32:34 — Preservation Pressure
    33:53 — Hard Decisions
    36:59 — Let It Breathe
    38:50 — Sharing Sources
    41:49 — Balance Fallacy
    44:56 — Storytelling Homes
    48:07 — Rapid Fire
    52:20 — Phase Two
    54:24 — Birmingham Bound

    Music licensed through Soundstripe.
    Code: SUDAKA5LHSDHNL85
  • The Install: Life & Design with Paloma and Caroline

    Showhouse Secrets Part II - The Showhouse Must Go On

    09/15/2026 | 53 mins.
    Part Two strips the lacquer off designer showhouses: behind those glossy rooms are six-figure budgets, vendor favors, impossible timelines, and enough last-minute crises to qualify as cardio. Caroline and Paloma trade war stories involving rejection from the stone sponsor, rugs stuck in customs, draperies four feet too short, and 145 yards of fabric mysteriously disappearing into a valance. But there is a reason designers keep coming back: one memorable room can lead to clients, press, product collaborations, stronger teams—and some highly effective “trauma bonding.” They close with a rapid-fire guide to what to install, what to avoid, and why doing two traditional showhouses in one year might be just a little bit unhinged.
    Music licensed through Soundstripe.
    Code: 1O1ULMY5AYH4LV7G
    Follow The Install
    Subscribe to The Install Edit on Substack for more design talk, behind-the-scenes stories, product finds, and installments of Ask the Install.
    The Install
    YouTube: @theinstalldesignpodcast
    Instagram: @theinstallpodcast
    TikTok: @theinstallpocast
    Paloma
    Website: www.palomacontreras.com
    Instagram: @palomacontrerasdesign
    TikTok: @palomacontrerasdesign
    ShopMy: @palomacontreras
    Caroline
    Website: www.carolinegidiere.com
    Instagram: @carolinegidieredesign
    TikTok: @carolinegidieredesignbts
    ShopMy: @carolinegidiere
    Chapters
    00:16 — Part Two
    01:23 — Budget Reality
    03:07 — Sponsor Strategy
    09:37 — Vendor Drama
    12:04 — Loans & Sales
    15:05 — Tight Timelines
    17:34 — Plan Z
    18:25 — Disaster Stories
    26:40 — Drama City
    27:47 — Stay Organized
    30:23 — The Payoff
    34:01 — Hidden Returns
    36:52 — PR Strategy
    38:58 — Bankroll It
    40:09 — Saying No
    43:20 — Rapid Fire
    48:46 — Dream Showhouses
  • The Install: Life & Design with Paloma and Caroline

    Showhouse Secrets Part I - Breaking Down Costs and Benefits

    09/08/2026 | 44 mins.
    Episode Summary
    Paloma and Caroline continue to endure the on-going Southern summer heat and humidity, a Botox clock that suddenly seems to be running fast, and the Sisyphean task of growing out one’s hair—fortified by probiotic ice cream and a root touch-up pen stashed in the car console. They celebrate Substack’s slower, meatier charms and make a spirited case for shelter magazines to come back thicker, more beautiful, and worth paying for. Then the gloves come off on designer showhouses: career-making exposure, multiple-six-figure rooms, the glamour of being assigned a basement hallway, and the hard-won truth that one great photograph can matter more than square footage. Part one ends with the volume turned up—and the really juicy disasters still waiting in the wings.
    Follow The Install
    Subscribe to The Install Edit on Substack for weekly essays, product links, behind-the-scenes extras, and the next installment of Ask the Install.
    The Install
    YouTube: @theinstalldesignpodcast
    Instagram: @theinstallpodcast
    TikTok: @theinstallpocast
    Paloma
    Website: www.palomacontreras.com
    Instagram: @palomacontrerasdesign
    TikTok: @palomacontrerasdesign
    ShopMy: @palomacontreras
    Caroline
    Website: www.carolinegidiere.com
    Instagram: @carolinegidieredesign
    TikTok: @carolinegidieredesignbts
    ShopMy: @carolinegidiere
    Chapters
    00:17 — Heat Wave
    02:16 — Beauty Maintenance
    04:20 — Full-Fat Treats
    07:44 — Hair Rescue
    11:28 — Substack Revival
    14:25 — Industry News
    15:34 — Print Matters
    19:42 — Showhouse Secrets
    22:17 — Showhouse History
    23:38 — Career Momentum
    26:53 — Basement Reality
    30:49 — Invitation Only
    32:50 — Room Strategy
    35:13 — Budget Shock
    36:40 — Small Spaces
    39:07 — Creative Freedom
    43:44 — Announcement of Part Two
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About The Install: Life & Design with Paloma and Caroline
The Install: Life & Design with Paloma and Caroline is a weekly conversation about creativity, business, and building a life shaped by good design.Hosted by interior designers and longtime friends, Paloma Contreras and Caroline Gidiere, the podcast offers a candid, behind-the-scenes look at the realities of creative work. From running a design business and navigating growth, to travel, culture, and personal style, each episode blends industry insight with real-life reflection. Through thoughtful conversations—both between the hosts and with occasional guests—The Install is an inviting space for designers, creatives, and anyone drawn to intentional living and beautiful ideas.
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