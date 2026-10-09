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Shelf Respect

Shelf Respect
ArtsBooks
Shelf Respect
Latest episode

20 episodes

  • Shelf Respect

    The Popcast: Movies > Books Collection Preview

    10/09/2026 | 4 mins.
    Our newest exclusive audio collection at The Popcast is your reminder that adaptation is an art form and that sometimes Hollywood simply understood the assignment.
    This 3-episode collection celebrates the rare and beautiful occasions when the movie beat the book. We’re talking books that walked so their movies could run, skip, and click their heels, in an adaptation that elevated the author's intentions in all the best ways.
    This Movies > Books Collection includes deep dives on:

    Bridget Jones’s Diary

    The Wizard of Oz

    Jurassic Park

    Available to own forever at knoxandjamie.shop.

    You can also hear our bonus episode for this collection on 2019's Little Women, exclusive to The Popcast Patreon, by clicking here.
  • Shelf Respect

    New Books Snake Draft: Fall 2026

    10/02/2026 | 1h
    Fall is here and we're snake drafting new books coming out in October, November, and December of 2026. Get your TBRs locked in.
    90% discount on one month of Hardbacks on Patreon with code: PLOTHOLES

    Our List of Snake Draft Picks on Bookshop.org (this isn't just to get your money. It's so you're not spoiled in the show notes)

    Florida by Lauren Groff

    Sign up to be notified about Erin's upcoming Common Ground Pilgrimage trip for Hamnet.

    Our Patreon: Shelf Respect

    Our Instagram: @readwithshelfrespect

    readwithshelfrespect.com

    Knox McCoy on Substack

    Erin Moon on Substack

    Jamie B. Golden on Instagram

    What's your autumn reading approach? Which new books do you have your eye on?
  • Shelf Respect

    The NOs of Audiobooks

    09/18/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    We're tackling the pet peeves and the frustrations found in listening to books on audio. 

    Our Bookshop.org Storefront

    Erin's Common Ground Pilgrimage trip for Hamnet happening in June 2027 isnow open for registrations.

    Our Instagram: @readwithshelfrespect

    Our Threads: @readwithshelfrespect

    readwithshelfrespect.com
  • Shelf Respect

    Books: Chores, Whores, and Scores

    09/04/2026 | 1h 10 mins.
    In this episode, we're tackling a way to sort some reads into 3 easy categories:

    Chore: an objectively successful and popular book we felt was a chore to get through

    Whore: an unpopular book we actually enjoyed a lot

    Score: a backlist book (2016 or earlier) we feel is underrated and should be added to your TBR

    We have the honor of having 3x New York Times bestselling author and avid reader, Kendra Adachi, sit in with us for this chat while Erin is on leave.

    Hardbacks Nonfiction Audiobooks Recs Spreadsheet (free to access this week)

    Kendra Adachi: The Lazy Genius | Instagram | Podcast | Books | The Book List Newsletter

    Chores: Listen in, no spoilers. 

    Whores: Jamie | Kendra | Knox

    Scores: Jamie | Kendra | Knox

    Erin's Common Ground Pilgrimage trip for Hamnet happening in June 2027 is now open for registrations.

    Our Bookshop.org Storefront

    Our Instagram: @readwithshelfrespect

    Our Threads: @readwithshelfrespect 

    readwithshelfrespect.com
  • Shelf Respect

    Footnotes: Should Book Influencers Get Paid? Is it Okay to Write Fiction about Celebrities?

    08/21/2026 | 49 mins.
    This is Footnotes. In these episodes, we scan the reading world for recent stories, trends, and news to chat about. We pick timely topics for the three of us, and you, to discuss.
    We have the honor of having bestselling author and lover of all things reading, Laura Tremaine, sit in with us for this chat while Erin is on leave.

    Laura Tremaine: Instagram | Threads | Secret Stuff Substack | Slow Read: Outlander

    Share Your Stuff. I'll Go First. by Laura Tremaine

    The Life Council by Laura Tremaine

    Topic 1: Influencer PBSquamer asks for authors to pay him for reading and reviewing and the internet got in their feelings (OG video file)

    Topic 2: Is Rachel Cusk's new novel Life of M about Natalie Portman? Vulture

    The Project by Rachel Cusk on The New Yorker

    Who Is The Bad Art Friend? by Robert Kolker

    Erin's Common Ground Pilgrimage trip for Hamnet happening in June 2027 is now open for registrations.

    Our Bookshop.org Storefront

    Our Patreon: Shelf Respect

    Our Instagram: @readwithshelfrespect

    readwithshelfrespect.com
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About Shelf Respect
We talk about reading in a ridiculous way. We'll judge books by their covers. And then some. Join us. Your dear readers are Knox McCoy, Jamie B. Golden, and Erin Moon.
Podcast website
ArtsBooksComedy

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