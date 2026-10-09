This is Footnotes. In these episodes, we scan the reading world for recent stories, trends, and news to chat about. We pick timely topics for the three of us, and you, to discuss.

We have the honor of having bestselling author and lover of all things reading, Laura Tremaine, sit in with us for this chat while Erin is on leave.



Laura Tremaine: Instagram | Threads | Secret Stuff Substack | Slow Read: Outlander



Share Your Stuff. I'll Go First. by Laura Tremaine



The Life Council by Laura Tremaine



Topic 1: Influencer PBSquamer asks for authors to pay him for reading and reviewing and the internet got in their feelings (OG video file)



Topic 2: Is Rachel Cusk's new novel Life of M about Natalie Portman? Vulture



The Project by Rachel Cusk on The New Yorker



Who Is The Bad Art Friend? by Robert Kolker



Erin's Common Ground Pilgrimage trip for Hamnet happening in June 2027 is now open for registrations.



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