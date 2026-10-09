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20 episodes
- Our newest exclusive audio collection at The Popcast is your reminder that adaptation is an art form and that sometimes Hollywood simply understood the assignment.
This 3-episode collection celebrates the rare and beautiful occasions when the movie beat the book. We’re talking books that walked so their movies could run, skip, and click their heels, in an adaptation that elevated the author's intentions in all the best ways.
This Movies > Books Collection includes deep dives on:
Bridget Jones’s Diary
The Wizard of Oz
Jurassic Park
Available to own forever at knoxandjamie.shop.
You can also hear our bonus episode for this collection on 2019's Little Women, exclusive to The Popcast Patreon, by clicking here.
- Fall is here and we're snake drafting new books coming out in October, November, and December of 2026. Get your TBRs locked in.
90% discount on one month of Hardbacks on Patreon with code: PLOTHOLES
Our List of Snake Draft Picks on Bookshop.org (this isn't just to get your money. It's so you're not spoiled in the show notes)
Florida by Lauren Groff
Sign up to be notified about Erin's upcoming Common Ground Pilgrimage trip for Hamnet.
Our Patreon: Shelf Respect
Our Instagram: @readwithshelfrespect
readwithshelfrespect.com
Knox McCoy on Substack
Erin Moon on Substack
Jamie B. Golden on Instagram
What's your autumn reading approach? Which new books do you have your eye on?
- We're tackling the pet peeves and the frustrations found in listening to books on audio.
Our Bookshop.org Storefront
Erin's Common Ground Pilgrimage trip for Hamnet happening in June 2027 isnow open for registrations.
Our Instagram: @readwithshelfrespect
Our Threads: @readwithshelfrespect
readwithshelfrespect.com
- In this episode, we're tackling a way to sort some reads into 3 easy categories:
Chore: an objectively successful and popular book we felt was a chore to get through
Whore: an unpopular book we actually enjoyed a lot
Score: a backlist book (2016 or earlier) we feel is underrated and should be added to your TBR
We have the honor of having 3x New York Times bestselling author and avid reader, Kendra Adachi, sit in with us for this chat while Erin is on leave.
Hardbacks Nonfiction Audiobooks Recs Spreadsheet (free to access this week)
Kendra Adachi: The Lazy Genius | Instagram | Podcast | Books | The Book List Newsletter
Chores: Listen in, no spoilers.
Whores: Jamie | Kendra | Knox
Scores: Jamie | Kendra | Knox
Erin's Common Ground Pilgrimage trip for Hamnet happening in June 2027 is now open for registrations.
Our Bookshop.org Storefront
Our Instagram: @readwithshelfrespect
Our Threads: @readwithshelfrespect
readwithshelfrespect.com
Footnotes: Should Book Influencers Get Paid? Is it Okay to Write Fiction about Celebrities?08/21/2026 | 49 mins.This is Footnotes. In these episodes, we scan the reading world for recent stories, trends, and news to chat about. We pick timely topics for the three of us, and you, to discuss.
We have the honor of having bestselling author and lover of all things reading, Laura Tremaine, sit in with us for this chat while Erin is on leave.
Laura Tremaine: Instagram | Threads | Secret Stuff Substack | Slow Read: Outlander
Share Your Stuff. I'll Go First. by Laura Tremaine
The Life Council by Laura Tremaine
Topic 1: Influencer PBSquamer asks for authors to pay him for reading and reviewing and the internet got in their feelings (OG video file)
Topic 2: Is Rachel Cusk's new novel Life of M about Natalie Portman? Vulture
The Project by Rachel Cusk on The New Yorker
Who Is The Bad Art Friend? by Robert Kolker
Erin's Common Ground Pilgrimage trip for Hamnet happening in June 2027 is now open for registrations.
Our Bookshop.org Storefront
Our Patreon: Shelf Respect
Our Instagram: @readwithshelfrespect
readwithshelfrespect.com
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About Shelf Respect
We talk about reading in a ridiculous way. We'll judge books by their covers. And then some. Join us. Your dear readers are Knox McCoy, Jamie B. Golden, and Erin Moon.Podcast website
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