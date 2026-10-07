This week we're reviewing Waist Deep, the debut novel by Danish author Linea Maja Ernst that became a smash hit across Scandinavia. Five university friends and their partners spend seven days at a lake house in Denmark, and old feelings of love and lust resurface as they confront the big question: who makes the rules for how we live our lives, and which is the right way?

We break down every character — Sylvia, the insufferable-but-relatable protagonist who can't figure out what she wants; Charlie, the perfect partner she can't bring herself to love; Quince, the charming bachelor who's okay with not knowing; Karen (who is essentially Dua Lipa); Gri, the mom friend questioning her identity beyond motherhood; and Adam, the straight guy who just chose and got on with it.

Plus: how the author dared to call Sally Rooney's sex scenes "beige" and then wrote an entire novel by hand in response, why this book would make a perfect Broadway play, the privilege of being able to ask existential questions when your basic needs are met, and why "Getting married is no big deal" is one of the best closing lines in recent literary fiction.

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