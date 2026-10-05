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27 episodes
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About Dracula - Audiobook by Bram Stoker
Dracula by Bram Stoker tells the story of a young English lawyer, Jonathan Harker, who travels to Transylvania to assist Count Dracula with a real estate transaction. Soon, Harker discovers Dracula’s vampiric nature. The story follows Dracula's journey to England, where he preys on Harker's fiancée, Mina, and her friends. As the group unites to defeat Dracula, they face numerous dangers, culminating in a final confrontation to end his reign of terror. The novel explores themes of fear, obsession, and the clash between modernity and superstition. Summary by Dream AudioBooksPodcast website
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Dracula - Audiobook by Bram Stoker
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