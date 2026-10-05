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Dracula - Audiobook by Bram Stoker

Bram Stoker
ArtsBooks
Dracula - Audiobook by Bram Stoker
Latest episode

27 episodes

  • Dracula - Audiobook by Bram Stoker

    Dracula - Chapter 27

    11/18/2023 | 1h 1 mins.
  • Dracula - Audiobook by Bram Stoker

    Dracula - Chapter 26

    11/18/2023 | 43 mins.
  • Dracula - Audiobook by Bram Stoker

    Dracula - Chapter 25

    11/17/2023 | 35 mins.
  • Dracula - Audiobook by Bram Stoker

    Dracula - Chapter 24

    11/17/2023 | 42 mins.
  • Dracula - Audiobook by Bram Stoker

    Dracula - Chapter 23

    11/17/2023 | 28 mins.
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About Dracula - Audiobook by Bram Stoker
Dracula by Bram Stoker tells the story of a young English lawyer, Jonathan Harker, who travels to Transylvania to assist Count Dracula with a real estate transaction. Soon, Harker discovers Dracula’s vampiric nature. The story follows Dracula's journey to England, where he preys on Harker's fiancée, Mina, and her friends. As the group unites to defeat Dracula, they face numerous dangers, culminating in a final confrontation to end his reign of terror. The novel explores themes of fear, obsession, and the clash between modernity and superstition. Summary by Dream AudioBooks
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