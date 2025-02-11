Powered by RND
Ahna Mac
Get ready for Baddies & Music, the podcast where Ahna Mac brings the heat on all things music, culture, and unapologetic confidence. Each episode, Ahna sits dow...
  • Ep 2: Karrahboo & DiamondTheBody
    Join Ahna Mac and Karrahboo on today’s episode “Ahna and Friends”, where laughter, good conversation, and creativity take center stage! This episode features a special guest from Baddies DiamondTheBody. You don’t want to miss this they will be sharing stories, jokes, and insider insights. Tune in for a fun, unfiltered look at the lives of your favorite rising stars!
    1:36:43
  • Laughs and Lyrics with Ahna Mac & Cjkilla
    Ahna Mac and comedian Cjkilla join forces for a fun-filled episode, blending music, comedy, and real talk. They share laughs, behind-the-scenes stories, and the challenges of balancing artistry with humor. Tune in for a dose of creativity and comedy!
    1:21:07

About Ahna Mac and Friends

Get ready for Baddies & Music, the podcast where Ahna Mac brings the heat on all things music, culture, and unapologetic confidence. Each episode, Ahna sits down with rising stars, industry insiders, and fellow "baddies" to talk about the hustle, the grind, and the art of making it in the music world. Expect raw conversations, powerful stories, and a celebration of the women making waves in the industry. Whether you're an aspiring artist or just love hearing the real talk behind the beats, this podcast is for you. Tune in and get inspired!
