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10 episodes
- Bienvenida seas a la 3ra temporada de TAB! Estamos super felices de q estes aqui!!Esta temporada vamos a navegar los 7 tipos de arte (intercambiando la arquitectura por moda porq todos tienen arquitectura y FASHION IS LIFE) y las creencias limitantes que nos impiden participar y disfrutar de ellas.Esperemos y los disfrutes tanto como nosotras!En este ep, Sol hace introspeccion del porq le da miedo cantar.xoxoThee TABysinsta: https://www.instagram.com/theeanchorbabies/tiktok: tiktok.com/@thee.anchor.babies
- Bienvenida seas a la 3ra temporada de TAB! Estamos super felices de q estes aqui!!
Esta temporada vamos a navegar los 7 tipos de arte (intercambiando la arquitectura por moda porq todos tienen arquitectura y FASHION IS LIFE) y las creencias limitantes que nos impiden participar y disfrutar de ellas.
Esperemos y los disfrutes tanto como nosotras!
xoxo
Thee TABys
- Despúes de convertirse en una de las voces mas importantes de la musica latina, Young Miko llega con Do Not Disturb, su nuevo álbum. En este episodio hablamos con Young Miko sobre esta nueva etapa de su carrera, lo que hay detrás de su música y más.insta: https://www.instagram.com/theeanchorbabies/?hl=en
- This show is for dreamers. People who live and breathe to create a better life.
Click the link in our bio to donate with us to help ANY MIGRANT who needs legal support. DONATE if you can and if not, share these resources.
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insta: ￼ / theeanchorbabies
for fits: https://www.emcee.com/ !!!
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