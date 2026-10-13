Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsArtsTHEE ANCHOR BABIES
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
THEE ANCHOR BABIES
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

THEE ANCHOR BABIES

Thee Anchor Babies
Arts
THEE ANCHOR BABIES
Latest episode

10 episodes

  • THEE ANCHOR BABIES

    S3 EP.2: DESDE QUE NACÍ, SUPE QUE ESTAR CALLADA NO ES LO MÍO

    10/08/2026 | 1h 25 mins.
    Bienvenida seas a la 3ra temporada de TAB! Estamos super felices de q estes aqui!!Esta temporada vamos a navegar los 7 tipos de arte (intercambiando la arquitectura por moda porq todos tienen arquitectura y FASHION IS LIFE) y las creencias limitantes que nos impiden participar y disfrutar de ellas.Esperemos y los disfrutes tanto como nosotras!En este ep, Sol hace introspeccion del porq le da miedo cantar.xoxoThee TABysinsta: https://www.instagram.com/theeanchorbabies/tiktok: tiktok.com/@thee.anchor.babies
  • THEE ANCHOR BABIES

    S3 Ep. 1: NOBODY WANTS TO DANCE ANYMORE

    10/01/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    Bienvenida seas a la 3ra temporada de TAB! Estamos super felices de q estes aqui!!
    Esta temporada vamos a navegar los 7 tipos de arte (intercambiando la arquitectura por moda porq todos tienen arquitectura y FASHION IS LIFE) y las creencias limitantes que nos impiden participar y disfrutar de ellas.
    Esperemos y los disfrutes tanto como nosotras!
    xoxo
    Thee TABys
  • THEE ANCHOR BABIES

    YOUNG MIKO, THEE GUEST

    09/17/2026 | 47 mins.
    Despúes de convertirse en una de las voces mas importantes de la musica latina, Young Miko llega con Do Not Disturb, su nuevo álbum. En este episodio hablamos con Young Miko sobre esta nueva etapa de su carrera, lo que hay detrás de su música y más.insta: https://www.instagram.com/theeanchorbabies/?hl=en
  • THEE ANCHOR BABIES

    S2 EP. 7: FRIDA KAHLO

    09/14/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    This show is for dreamers. People who live and breathe to create a better life.
    Click the link in our bio to donate with us to help ANY MIGRANT who needs legal support. DONATE if you can and if not, share these resources.
    https://www.immigratio....

    insta:  ￼ / theeanchorbabies  

    for fits: https://www.emcee.com/ !!!
  • THEE ANCHOR BABIES

    S2 EP. 6: LOCURA O INTUICIÓN

    03/10/2026 | 1h
    "Elogio de la mujer interna" – Gioconda Belli

    "Hay una mujer en mí que se asoma a veces
    a través de mis ojos,
    que me dicta palabras que no conozco,
    que conoce senderos por los que nunca he caminado."
More Arts podcasts
Trending Arts podcasts
About THEE ANCHOR BABIES
Season 2
Podcast website
Arts

Listen to THEE ANCHOR BABIES, Snap Judgment and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.23.5 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/14/2026 - 5:19:13 AM
A company fromMADSACK