Leaning into absolute high geekery this week – with Kyle Winkler’s novel of how family game night can go badly wrong!







The Ship of Death is about a cursed (and I mean CURSED!) tabletop role-playing game and the unlucky couple who choose to play it. Or, as Kyle describes it “Dark Jumanji.”







It prompts a conversation about games in life and fiction. Epistolary structure and found-fiction. We discuss his relationship with the bizarre, his love for mysteries without answers, we consider who is really responsible for the world-building in a story, and we pay a lot of respect to cosmic horror influences beyond Lovecraft.







It’s was a delight to record. Hope you enjoy listening.







Other books mentioned:



Grasshands (2024), by Kyle Winkler



Boris Says the Words (2022), by Kyle Winkler



The Nothing That Is (2020), by Kyle Winkler



Borne (2017), by Jeff VanderMeer



Zothique (1970), by Clarke Ashton Smith



The Dying Earth (1950), by Jack Vance



Enduring Love (1997), by Ian McEwan



Negative Space (2020), by B.R. Yeager



True Crime (2020), by Samantha Kolesnik



The House Next Door (1978), by Anne River Siddons



My Dark Places (1996), by James Ellroy



Penpal (2012), by Dathan Auerbach



Mockingbird (1980), by Paul Tevis



The Blacktongue Thief (2021), by Christopher Buehlman







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