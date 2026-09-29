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Talking Scared

Neil McRobert
ArtsBooks
Talking Scared
Latest episode

352 episodes

  • Talking Scared

    297 – Kyle Winkler & Roll For Your “F**K You” Stats

    09/29/2026 | 1h 28 mins.
    Leaning into absolute high geekery this week – with Kyle Winkler’s novel of how family game night can go badly wrong!



    The Ship of Death is about a cursed (and I mean CURSED!) tabletop role-playing game and the unlucky couple who choose to play it. Or, as Kyle describes it “Dark Jumanji.”



    It prompts a conversation about games in life and fiction. Epistolary structure and found-fiction. We discuss his relationship with the bizarre, his love for mysteries without answers, we consider who is really responsible for the world-building in a story, and we pay a lot of respect to cosmic horror influences beyond Lovecraft.



    It’s was a delight to record. Hope you enjoy listening.



    Other books mentioned:

    Grasshands (2024), by Kyle Winkler

    Boris Says the Words (2022), by Kyle Winkler

    The Nothing That Is (2020), by Kyle Winkler

    Borne (2017), by Jeff VanderMeer

    Zothique (1970), by Clarke Ashton Smith

    The Dying Earth (1950), by Jack Vance

    Enduring Love (1997), by Ian McEwan

    Negative Space (2020), by B.R. Yeager

    True Crime (2020), by Samantha Kolesnik

    The House Next Door (1978), by Anne River Siddons

    My Dark Places (1996), by James Ellroy

    Penpal (2012), by Dathan Auerbach

    Mockingbird (1980), by Paul Tevis

    The Blacktongue Thief (2021), by Christopher Buehlman



    Support Talking Scared on Patreon



    Check out the Talking Scared Merch line – at VoidMerch



    Come talk books on Threads, Bluesky, and Instagram, or email direct to talkingscaredpod@gmail.com
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Talking Scared

    296 – Deena Helm & Horror Says Free Palestine

    09/22/2026 | 1h 13 mins.
    This week’s episode shows what a good haunted house can do.



    Deena Helm is a mixed American-Palestinian author, who’s
    debut novel, Our Cut of Salt, puts all the power of the Gothic to use in
    framing the occupation and oppression of Palestine. It takes place before the ongoing genocide, but offer a chance to consider how horror fiction can play its part in framing that obscenity.



    That all sounds heavy, and it rightfully is – but this book also has a frightening, tragic and murderous house at its core… so there’s (our kind) of fun to be had as well.



    This is an important episode for the show. I hope you listen and enjoy.



    Other books mentioned:



    White is for Witching (2009), by Helen Oyeyemi

    Tell Me I’m Worthless (2021), by Alison Rumfitt

    Frankenstein in Baghdad (2013), by Ahmed Saadawi

    Mornings in Jenin (2006), by Susan Abulhawa

    Behind You is the Sea (2024), by Susan Muaddi Darraj

    Gentle Things (2026), by Danielle Giles

    Hungerstone (2025), by Kat Dunn



    Support Talking Scared on Patreon



    Check out the Talking Scared Merch line – at VoidMerch



    Come talk books on Threads, Bluesky, and Instagram, or email direct to talkingscaredpod@gmail.com
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Talking Scared

    295 – Chris Panatier & If These Walls Could Talk

    09/15/2026 | 1h 32 mins.
    Home is where the horror is this week, with Chris Panatier and Worry Box!



    This latest offering from Panatier’s uniquely strange mind is a complete revision of the haunted house as we know it. It’s a house that means well, but understands little. Couple that with a family in flux and a child suffering intrusive thoughts, and you have a recipe for terrible, no-good disaster.



    In short, it’s 400 pages of slowly tightening dread!

    I hope you enjoy.



    Other books mentioned:

    The Redemption of Morgan Bright (2024), by Chris Panatier

    This House isn’t Haunted but We Are (2025), by Stephen Howard

    Our Cut of Salt (2026), by Deena Helm

    Pet Semetary (1983), by Stephen King

    The Library at Mount Char (2015), by Scott Hawkins

    Gideon the Ninth (2019), by Tamsyn Muir

    Gormenghast (1950), by Mervyn Peak

    Angel Down (2025), by Daniel Kraus

    Chimera Skin (2026), by Johnny Compton

    The Butcher of Nazareth (2026), by David Scott Hay



    Support Talking Scared on Patreon



    Check out the Talking Scared Merch line – at VoidMerch



    Come talk books on Threads, Bluesky, and Instagram, or email direct to talkingscaredpod@gmail.com
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Talking Scared

    294 – China Miéville & A Million Dreaming Words for Ghost

    09/08/2026 | 1h 49 mins.
    There are big books and big books. This week we cover a HUGE book.

    China Miéville is the guest. The award-winning author of Perdido Street Station, Embassytown, The City & the City, and other modern speculative classics – and he’s back with a book two decades in the making.



    The Rouse is an epic of true proportions, a 1300-page saga of the twentieth century, rife with war, atrocity, tragedy, and a secret war fought with ghosts?? That’s the premise but it barely touches the sides of this ginormous undertaking.



    This is not just a conversation, it’s a search for answers – in which we plumb the personal, political, and supernatural influences behind this story of shady military conspiracy and ghosts of many strange kinds.



    I hope you enjoy, ‘cos I worked my ass off for this one!



    Other books mentioned:

    King Rat (1999), by China Miéville

    The City & The City (2009), by China Miéville

    Ducks, Newburyport (2019), by Lucy Ellman

    Gravity’s Rainbow (1973), by Thomas Pyncheon

    Against the Day (2006), by Thomas Pyncheon

    House of Leaves (2000), by Mark Z. Danielewski

    “The Ash Tree” (1904), by M.R. James

    A Dark Corner (1971), by Celia Dale



    Support Talking Scared on Patreon



    Check out the Talking Scared Merch line – at VoidMerch



    Come talk books on Threads, Bluesky, and Instagram, or email direct to talkingscaredpod@gmail.com
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Talking Scared

    293 – James Tynion IV & How to Draw a Dismembered Child

    09/01/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    James Tynion IV is a modern master of the horror comic. He’s the maniac behind so many contemporary classic series, but perhaps none are such
    pop-culture behemoths as Something is Killing the Children.

    I mean… with a title like that, how could it fail?

    With the new omnibus collection out right now, and an in-world novel (co-authored with Kiersten White) coming in October, I thought now was a good time to get James on the show and talk monsters, masks, mythology and the most baddass hero in graphic novels.



    Enjoy!



    Other books mentioned:

    The Woods (2014-2017), by James Tynion IV

    Memetic (2014-2015), by James Tynion IV

    Hide (2022), by Kiersten White

    At the Mountains of Madness (2019), by Gau Tenabe

    Monster (1994-2001), by Naoki Urusawa



    Support Talking Scared on Patreon



    Check out the Talking Scared Merch line – at VoidMerch



    Come talk books on Threads, Bluesky, and Instagram, or email direct to talkingscaredpod@gmail.com
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Talking Scared
Conversations with the biggest names in horror fiction. A podcast for horror readers who want to know where their favourite stories came from . . . and what frightens the people who wrote them.
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ArtsBooksSociety & Culture

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