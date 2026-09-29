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352 episodes
- Leaning into absolute high geekery this week – with Kyle Winkler’s novel of how family game night can go badly wrong!
The Ship of Death is about a cursed (and I mean CURSED!) tabletop role-playing game and the unlucky couple who choose to play it. Or, as Kyle describes it “Dark Jumanji.”
It prompts a conversation about games in life and fiction. Epistolary structure and found-fiction. We discuss his relationship with the bizarre, his love for mysteries without answers, we consider who is really responsible for the world-building in a story, and we pay a lot of respect to cosmic horror influences beyond Lovecraft.
It’s was a delight to record. Hope you enjoy listening.
Other books mentioned:
Grasshands (2024), by Kyle Winkler
Boris Says the Words (2022), by Kyle Winkler
The Nothing That Is (2020), by Kyle Winkler
Borne (2017), by Jeff VanderMeer
Zothique (1970), by Clarke Ashton Smith
The Dying Earth (1950), by Jack Vance
Enduring Love (1997), by Ian McEwan
Negative Space (2020), by B.R. Yeager
True Crime (2020), by Samantha Kolesnik
The House Next Door (1978), by Anne River Siddons
My Dark Places (1996), by James Ellroy
Penpal (2012), by Dathan Auerbach
Mockingbird (1980), by Paul Tevis
The Blacktongue Thief (2021), by Christopher Buehlman
Support Talking Scared on Patreon
Check out the Talking Scared Merch line – at VoidMerch
Come talk books on Threads, Bluesky, and Instagram, or email direct to talkingscaredpod@gmail.com
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- This week’s episode shows what a good haunted house can do.
Deena Helm is a mixed American-Palestinian author, who’s
debut novel, Our Cut of Salt, puts all the power of the Gothic to use in
framing the occupation and oppression of Palestine. It takes place before the ongoing genocide, but offer a chance to consider how horror fiction can play its part in framing that obscenity.
That all sounds heavy, and it rightfully is – but this book also has a frightening, tragic and murderous house at its core… so there’s (our kind) of fun to be had as well.
This is an important episode for the show. I hope you listen and enjoy.
Other books mentioned:
White is for Witching (2009), by Helen Oyeyemi
Tell Me I’m Worthless (2021), by Alison Rumfitt
Frankenstein in Baghdad (2013), by Ahmed Saadawi
Mornings in Jenin (2006), by Susan Abulhawa
Behind You is the Sea (2024), by Susan Muaddi Darraj
Gentle Things (2026), by Danielle Giles
Hungerstone (2025), by Kat Dunn
Support Talking Scared on Patreon
Check out the Talking Scared Merch line – at VoidMerch
Come talk books on Threads, Bluesky, and Instagram, or email direct to talkingscaredpod@gmail.com
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- Home is where the horror is this week, with Chris Panatier and Worry Box!
This latest offering from Panatier’s uniquely strange mind is a complete revision of the haunted house as we know it. It’s a house that means well, but understands little. Couple that with a family in flux and a child suffering intrusive thoughts, and you have a recipe for terrible, no-good disaster.
In short, it’s 400 pages of slowly tightening dread!
I hope you enjoy.
Other books mentioned:
The Redemption of Morgan Bright (2024), by Chris Panatier
This House isn’t Haunted but We Are (2025), by Stephen Howard
Our Cut of Salt (2026), by Deena Helm
Pet Semetary (1983), by Stephen King
The Library at Mount Char (2015), by Scott Hawkins
Gideon the Ninth (2019), by Tamsyn Muir
Gormenghast (1950), by Mervyn Peak
Angel Down (2025), by Daniel Kraus
Chimera Skin (2026), by Johnny Compton
The Butcher of Nazareth (2026), by David Scott Hay
Support Talking Scared on Patreon
Check out the Talking Scared Merch line – at VoidMerch
Come talk books on Threads, Bluesky, and Instagram, or email direct to talkingscaredpod@gmail.com
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- There are big books and big books. This week we cover a HUGE book.
China Miéville is the guest. The award-winning author of Perdido Street Station, Embassytown, The City & the City, and other modern speculative classics – and he’s back with a book two decades in the making.
The Rouse is an epic of true proportions, a 1300-page saga of the twentieth century, rife with war, atrocity, tragedy, and a secret war fought with ghosts?? That’s the premise but it barely touches the sides of this ginormous undertaking.
This is not just a conversation, it’s a search for answers – in which we plumb the personal, political, and supernatural influences behind this story of shady military conspiracy and ghosts of many strange kinds.
I hope you enjoy, ‘cos I worked my ass off for this one!
Other books mentioned:
King Rat (1999), by China Miéville
The City & The City (2009), by China Miéville
Ducks, Newburyport (2019), by Lucy Ellman
Gravity’s Rainbow (1973), by Thomas Pyncheon
Against the Day (2006), by Thomas Pyncheon
House of Leaves (2000), by Mark Z. Danielewski
“The Ash Tree” (1904), by M.R. James
A Dark Corner (1971), by Celia Dale
Support Talking Scared on Patreon
Check out the Talking Scared Merch line – at VoidMerch
Come talk books on Threads, Bluesky, and Instagram, or email direct to talkingscaredpod@gmail.com
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- James Tynion IV is a modern master of the horror comic. He’s the maniac behind so many contemporary classic series, but perhaps none are such
pop-culture behemoths as Something is Killing the Children.
I mean… with a title like that, how could it fail?
With the new omnibus collection out right now, and an in-world novel (co-authored with Kiersten White) coming in October, I thought now was a good time to get James on the show and talk monsters, masks, mythology and the most baddass hero in graphic novels.
Enjoy!
Other books mentioned:
The Woods (2014-2017), by James Tynion IV
Memetic (2014-2015), by James Tynion IV
Hide (2022), by Kiersten White
At the Mountains of Madness (2019), by Gau Tenabe
Monster (1994-2001), by Naoki Urusawa
Support Talking Scared on Patreon
Check out the Talking Scared Merch line – at VoidMerch
Come talk books on Threads, Bluesky, and Instagram, or email direct to talkingscaredpod@gmail.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Talking Scared
Conversations with the biggest names in horror fiction. A podcast for horror readers who want to know where their favourite stories came from . . . and what frightens the people who wrote them.Podcast website
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