Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Talking Scared in the App
Listen to Talking Scared in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsArts
Talking Scared

Talking Scared

Podcast Talking Scared
Podcast Talking Scared

Talking Scared

Neil McRobert
add
Conversations with the biggest names in horror fiction. A podcast for horror readers who want to know where their favourite stories came from . . . and what fri...
More
ArtsBooksSociety & Culture
Conversations with the biggest names in horror fiction. A podcast for horror readers who want to know where their favourite stories came from . . . and what fri...
More

Available Episodes

5 of 150
  • 150 – Danielle Trussoni & Puzzling All Over the World
    This week Danielle Trussoni arrives at Talking Scared in a rush. She has a meeting to get to, and we have LOTS of things to talk about in less than an hour. Her new novel, The Puzzle Master crams in enough for a whole Discovery Channel series on conspiracy, mysticism and esoteric history, plus dolls, Golems, quantum computing and a cute little Dachshund named Conundrum. How is a host supposed to cover all that at a rush. The answer, drink more coffee and don’t pause to breathe!We manage it. We talk about all of the above, plus depictions of altered mental states, the curse of a Dan Brown comparison, and Danielle’s search for the perfect haunted house.  Enjoy!The Puzzle Master was published by Penguin Random House on June 13th.Other books mentioned in this episode include:Angelology (2010) by Danielle TrussoniNestlings (2023), by Nat CassidyThe Long Shalom (2023), by Zach RosenbergSupport Talking Scared on PatreonCome talk books on Twitter @talkscaredpod, on Instagram, or email direct to [email protected] Support the show
    7/4/2023
    1:01:09
  • 149 – Clowns at Midnight – The Big IT Deep-Dive (Part Two), with Ally Malinenko & Nat Cassidy
    Thrust your fists against the post and still insist you see the… …oh hello. You came back. Thank Gan. We have a monster to defeat this week. Yes, this is the second part of the Talking Scared dive into Stephen King’s IT. This time we are getting weird. Joined by stalwart friends, Ally Malinenko (Ghost Girl, This Appearing House) and Nat Cassidy (Mary: An Awakening of Terror), I’m delving below ground and into the cosmic tangle that underpins all of King’s fiction. We’re asking what is Pennywise? Where did he come from? What does he want and what the hell is that giant turtle doing? It has been a labour of love, talking for hours with friends about my favourite book. Thank you so much for listening, and remember… we’re stronger together. Enjoy!Support Talking Scared on PatreonCome talk books on Twitter @talkscaredpod, on Instagram, or email direct to [email protected] Support the show
    6/30/2023
    1:35:28
  • 148 – Feral Childhoods – The Big IT Deep-Dive (Part One), with Ally Malinenko & Nat Cassidy
    Come get a balloon, bring your slingshot, let’s float…it’s here!!!Yes, finally we’re off to Derry, to do battle with that goddamn clown. But as everyone knows, we can’t fight Pennywise alone. That’s why I’m taking my trusty, loyal, brave band of Losers with me. Nat Cassidy (Mary: An Awakening of Terror) and Ally Malinenko (This Appearing House) are joining me for a tour of the sewers, subtext and sociological horrors at the heart of King’s IT. Halfway through we realised this would to be a two-parter, ‘cos there is just too much to say. The horrors will follow in Part Two, this time we focus mainly on the heart. We talk about the characters, the depictions of childhood… and yes we get into that  scene (with possibly surprising opinions). I so hope you like this episode gang. I want to finally take the chance to explain what this book means to my enduring boyish heart. Enjoy!Read Grady Hendrix's essay HERESupport Talking Scared on PatreonCome talk books on Twitter @talkscaredpod, on Instagram, or email direct to [email protected] Support the show
    6/26/2023
    1:32:52
  • 147 – Mike Flanagan & Lighting Up the Darkness
    I’ve rarely been more excited about an episode – for you to hear it or, indeed, about its very contents.We’re joined this week by Mike Flanagan. Yes, that Mike Flanagan. The genius loci of modern visual horror, the writer and director behind Midnight Mass, The Haunting of Hill House, Doctor Sleep, The Midnight Club and Oculus. Our most literary horror director and a man who understand that horror is where the heart is. If you think my praise is too gushing then… we’ll just have to disagree.He may be a filmmaker, but he sure does love books. In this conversation we talk about Mike’s deep love for horror stories, how his childhood reading continues to influence his career, and what he’s still loving about the genre. We discuss his upcoming take on Fall of the House of Usher, his next Stephen King adaptation, and a certain tower that looms in the distance.Yes, Mike’s career – like all great things – follows the Beam.   The Fall of the House of Usher is out on Netflix later this year. Other books mentioned in this episode include:The House with a Clock in its Walls (1973), by John BellairsIt (1986), by Stephen KingGerald’s Game (1992), by Stephen King“The Life of Chuck,” in If it Bleeds (2020), by Stephen KingEcho (2022), by Thomas Olde HeuveltBlackwater (1983), by Michael McDowellIf You See Her (2019), by Ania AhlbornThis Appearing House (2022), by Ally MalinenkoThe Clackity (2022), by Lora Senf Support Talking Scared on PatreonCome talk books on Twitter @talkscaredpod, on Instagram, or email direct to [email protected] Support the show
    6/13/2023
    1:16:53
  • 146 – Paula. D. Ashe & A Bizarre & Bitter Reprieve
     If horror is indeed a broad church, then our guest this week is preaching from the darkest of pulpits. Paula D. Ashe is the author of We Are Here To Hurt Each Other – a collection of short stories that has accrued infamy and acclaim in equal measure over the last 12 months. Her stories are cruel. They present a depraved world of man (and woman’s) direst excesses, a world that rubs against the numinous and the cosmically amoral. Can you say ‘trigger warnings needed’!We talk at length about the allure of extreme horror, about whether an author can truly consider their readers’ feelings, about horrendous crimes and the difference between the horror of imagery and action. We also give a lot of love to Clive Barker and his influence on Paula’s own mythos-building.This may be the most extreme episode of Talking Scared ever recorded.Enjoy (whatever that means!) We Are Here To Hurt Each Other was published on 21st Feb 2022, by Nictitating Books Other books mentioned in this episode include:Where I End (2022), by Sophie WhiteStephen (1991), by Elizabeth MassieThe Hellbound Heart (1986), by Clive BarkerSupport Talking Scared on PatreonCome talk books on Twitter @talkscaredpod, on Instagram, or email direct to [email protected] Support the show
    6/6/2023
    1:08:20

More Arts podcasts

About Talking Scared

Conversations with the biggest names in horror fiction. A podcast for horror readers who want to know where their favourite stories came from . . . and what frightens the people who wrote them.
Podcast website

Listen to Talking Scared, Jim Gardner – More to Explore and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Talking Scared

Talking Scared

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store