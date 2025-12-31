Askia "The Boogeyman" Booker sits down with Marisol, a medium, paranormal investigator, and retro collector from South Florida who guides haunted tours. They explore the world of trance mediumship, paranormal connections, and Marisol's most terrifying experiences including a disturbing encounter during a tour and an unsettling sleep paralysis episode in Scotland.In this spine-chilling conversation, Marisol challenges the notion that mediumship is a gift, arguing instead that it's an innate ability everyone possesses but society conditions us to suppress. She shares her journey growing up in a family with a lineage of mediums and how she developed her skills in trance mediumship—a trance-like state where spirits communicate through her.The episode takes a darker turn as Marisol recounts a particularly disturbing tour experience involving a woman with a dangerous spiritual attachment and delves into her personal fears of heights and aliens. Between serious discussions, Askia and Marisol lighten the mood with a game of "Horrorble Would You Rather," revealing the twisted choices one might make when faced with horrifying scenarios.Marisol also discusses her work with Haunted ATX, her passion for collecting retro horror memorabilia, and her favorite psychological horror films. The conversation concludes with her heartfelt mission to humanize spirits and tell their stories through her work.Check out Marisol! @retrorelics__Produced by Q6 Mediahttps://q6.media