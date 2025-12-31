An Interview with THE LIZARDMAN, the Body Mod King
12/31/2025 | 1h 4 mins.
The Lizardman reveals his 25-year body modification journey, from first tattoo to forehead implants and a split tongue. Askia dives into Erik's transformation from philosophy student to professional freak, exploring the painful procedures, public reactions, and why he chose to become a reptilian symbol.This episode explores the fascinating world of extreme body modification through the eyes of Erik "The Lizardman" Sprague, whose journey began with a simple black shoulder tattoo and evolved into a complete reptilian transformation. From using student loan money to fund his initial modifications to pioneering tongue-splitting procedures in the 1990s, Erik shares the physical pain, cultural significance, and personal liberation behind his choices.The conversation ranges from the philosophical aspects of challenging human appearance to practical considerations like pain management during 700 hours of tattooing. Erik also discusses his career as a performance artist, his Guinness World Record for ear lifting, and the ethical responsibilities of being an advocate for body modification in a changing society.Despite numerous near-death experiences, including electrocution during a basketball game performance, Erik remains passionate about his choices and leaves listeners with powerful advice: "Don't quit."Follow THE LIZARDMAN on Instagram: @thelizardman23Produced by Q6 Mediahttps://q6.media
The Spooky Reality of Trance Mediumship & Possessions | HORRORBLE Podcast
12/24/2025 | 1h 7 mins.
Askia "The Boogeyman" Booker sits down with Marisol, a medium, paranormal investigator, and retro collector from South Florida who guides haunted tours. They explore the world of trance mediumship, paranormal connections, and Marisol's most terrifying experiences including a disturbing encounter during a tour and an unsettling sleep paralysis episode in Scotland.In this spine-chilling conversation, Marisol challenges the notion that mediumship is a gift, arguing instead that it's an innate ability everyone possesses but society conditions us to suppress. She shares her journey growing up in a family with a lineage of mediums and how she developed her skills in trance mediumship—a trance-like state where spirits communicate through her.The episode takes a darker turn as Marisol recounts a particularly disturbing tour experience involving a woman with a dangerous spiritual attachment and delves into her personal fears of heights and aliens. Between serious discussions, Askia and Marisol lighten the mood with a game of "Horrorble Would You Rather," revealing the twisted choices one might make when faced with horrifying scenarios.Marisol also discusses her work with Haunted ATX, her passion for collecting retro horror memorabilia, and her favorite psychological horror films. The conversation concludes with her heartfelt mission to humanize spirits and tell their stories through her work.Check out Marisol! @retrorelics__Produced by Q6 Mediahttps://q6.media
Real Life Exorcisms, Possessions, and Communicating with Ghosts | HORRORBLE Podcast
12/17/2025 | 1h 33 mins.
Askia "The Boogeyman" Booker sits down with psychic mediums Dee Garcia and Chris Moon to delve into their bone-chilling paranormal experiences, possession encounters, and the revolutionary ghost box technology. From childhood hauntings to facilitating spirit crossings at haunted locations, this episode reveals the unseen world that exists around us.In this spooky yet enlightening conversation, Dee Garcia shares her journey as a Bruja witch, psychic medium, and paranormal investigator focused on healing and curse breaking. Chris Moon, known as the "electronic medium," reveals the origin story of his famous ghost box—a device that has revolutionized spirit communication.Hear firsthand accounts of possession experiences, including Chris's five encounters with dark entities and Dee's childhood terror with seemingly innocent troll dolls that became vessels for something sinister. The guests also discuss their most compelling evidence from haunted locations like Sallie House and Gettysburg, where they've captured voices, apparitions, and even full-bodied spirits.Both mediums offer a glimpse into what happens after death and share their ethical approach to paranormal investigations.Check out Dee and Chris! @deeparanormal321 @mooniepixProduced by Q6 Mediahttps://q6.media
Psychic Tarot Readings, Real Life Vampires, and Meeting the Ghosts of Galveston | HORRORBLE Podcast
12/10/2025 | 1h 36 mins.
Askia "The Boogeyman" Booker sits down with Spooky Gin from Galveston, Texas to explore growing up in a haunted house with a psychic mother, supernatural encounters, and the haunted history of Galveston Island. From childhood hauntings to chilling vampire encounters, this episode delivers authentic paranormal experiences alongside Galveston's dark historical secrets.In this haunting conversation, Spooky Gin reveals how her mother's psychic abilities shaped her childhood in a house where ghostly encounters were normal but interaction with spirits was forbidden. She shares her journey from growing up with paranormal sensitivity to becoming the owner of Ghost Tours of Galveston Island. Gin takes us through bone-chilling stories about Galveston's most haunted locations, including the truth behind the "haunted Walmart" built where dozens of orphans perished during the 1900 storm.From unsettling tarot readings that saved lives to personal encounters with protective spirits and possible vampires, Spooky Gin's experiences blur the line between the living and the dead. Her intimate knowledge of Galveston's spectral residents offers a unique window into why certain souls choose to remain - feeding off the positive energy of vacationers while serving as guardians of the island's alternative history.Check out Spooky Gin! @spookygalvestonProduced by Q6 Mediahttps://q6.media
Running the SCARIEST Haunted House in Texas | HORRORBLE Podcast
12/03/2025 | 1h
Michael Faust, creative director of House of Torment, joins The Boogeyman to discuss his journey from horror-obsessed kid to haunt industry leader. They dive into his Face Off experience, creating unforgettable haunted attractions, and the controversial Haunt Hub platform. Michael also shares personal stories about addiction recovery, paranormal encounters, and what it takes to lead a successful haunt team.From an early encounter with Freddy Krueger that left his shirt slashed to creating his first monster character "Sergeant Graves," Michael reveals how childhood fascinations evolved into a career in horror. He candidly discusses his appearance on Face Off Season 4 (including a hilarious psych evaluation story), his journey to sobriety, and the philosophy behind running one of America's premier haunted attractions.Michael shares the creative process behind House of Torment, explaining how he balances pushing boundaries while creating entertainment suitable for diverse audiences. He emphasizes the importance of character development over gratuitous gore and reveals how team culture makes or breaks a haunt's success. The conversation takes supernatural turns as Michael recounts chilling paranormal experiences both from childhood and within House of Torment itself.Check out @realmichaelfaust and @houseoftorment for info on new events!Don't forget to subscribe! It helps us out a ton and only takes a few seconds of your time.Produced by Q6 Mediahttps://q6.media
