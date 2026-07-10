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Time to Reset
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Time to Reset

Penny Zenker
BusinessCareers
Time to Reset
Latest episode

375 episodes

  • Time to Reset

    What Options Are You Missing? The Hidden Blind Spots Behind Better Decision Making

    07/10/2026 | 9 mins.
    Why do smart people make poor decisions?

    Often, it's not because they lack intelligence. It's because they're only seeing one version of the problem.

    In this solo episode of Time to Reset, Focusologist Penny Zenker explores how our experiences, assumptions, beliefs, and pressure shape what we notice—and what we completely miss. Through one powerful leadership exercise and practical coaching questions, you'll discover how expanding your perspective leads to better decisions, greater creativity, and stronger leadership.

    In this episode, you'll learn:
    • Why we often solve the wrong problem without realizing it
    • How assumptions quietly limit your choices
    • Simple questions that expand perspective and improve decision making
    • Why great leaders create better answers instead of providing all the answers
    • How intentional reset moments help you think more clearly under pressure

    If you've ever felt stuck between two choices, overwhelmed by a decision, or frustrated that every solution seems incomplete, this episode will help you uncover the options you didn't know you had.

    Love the show? Subscribe, rate, review, and share! https://pennyzenker360.com/positive-productivity-podcast/
  • Time to Reset

    Breakthrough Leadership: The 3 Controllables You Need to Master With Brian Biro

    07/03/2026 | 26 mins.
    What separates breakthrough leaders from everyone else? In this episode of the Time to Reset Podcast, Penny Zenker sits down with renowned leadership expert and motivational speaker Brian Biro, known as America's Breakthrough Speaker, to explore the mindset shifts that create extraordinary results in leadership, business, and life.

    Brian shares his powerful framework for controlling the controllables, revealing the three essential elements of breakthrough leadership:
    ✅ Vision: Focus on what you want to create, not what you fear
    ✅ Energy: How purpose, movement, and gratitude fuel performance
    ✅ Presence: The leadership skill that builds trust, connection, and impact

    Together, Penny and Brian discuss why so many people operate on autopilot, how technology and AI can increase distraction, and why being fully present may be the most valuable leadership advantage in today's world.

    Whether you're a business leader, entrepreneur, manager, coach, or anyone seeking personal growth, this conversation offers practical tools to improve focus, strengthen relationships, increase engagement, and create meaningful breakthroughs.

    In This Episode, You’ll Discover:
    What breakthrough leadership really means
    The power of controlling your controllables
    Why focus determines your future
    How to create and sustain high energy
    The connection between gratitude and purpose
    How presence builds trust and influence
    The hidden cost of distraction and autopilot thinking
    Leadership lessons for the AI era

    Love the show? Subscribe, rate, review, and share! https://pennyzenker360.com/positive-productivity-podcast/
  • Time to Reset

    Take Back Control: The Hidden Power of Focus to Reset Your Mind

    06/26/2026 | 13 mins.
    What if the biggest thing holding you back isn't your circumstances—it's where your attention is?

    In this solo episode of Time to Reset, Penny Zenker shares one of her most memorable keynote moments, revealing how our focus shapes our emotions, behaviors, and results. Through a simple audience exercise, she demonstrates just how quickly we can change our cravings, our fears, and even our confidence by changing the meaning we assign to what we're experiencing.

    This isn't really about chocolate, cinnamon rolls, or potato chips. It's about leadership, resilience, emotional regulation, and reclaiming control when life feels overwhelming.

    In this episode you'll learn:
    Why focus drives behavior more than circumstances
    How your brain creates emotional responses based on perception
    The connection between attention, stress, confidence, and resilience
    A practical Reset Mindset technique you can use immediately
    How leaders influence the energy of every room simply through their focus

    If you've ever felt overwhelmed, distracted, anxious, or stuck, this episode will remind you that your greatest source of control is closer than you think.

    Love the show? Subscribe, rate, review, and share! https://pennyzenker360.com/positive-productivity-podcast/
  • Time to Reset

    Breaking The Logic Trap: The Multi-Dimensional Power Of Aligned Intuition With Ali Sweeney

    06/19/2026 | 23 mins.
    What if the answers you’re searching for aren’t found through logic alone? In this episode of the Time to Reset podcast, Penny Zenker sits down with intuitive coach and former engineer Ali Sweeney for a powerful conversation about intuition, alignment, emotional awareness, and the hidden ways our conditioning shapes decision-making.

    Ali shares her personal transformation from a data-driven engineering career into the world of intuition, energy work, and spiritual growth after the loss of her brother changed the trajectory of her life. Together, Penny and Ali explore why logic is not always objective, how fear disguises itself as “practical thinking,” and why learning to trust your intuition can lead to greater clarity, peace, and purpose.

    In this episode, you’ll discover:
    Why logic can sometimes become a trap
    The difference between intuition, instinct, and fear
    How childhood conditioning influences adult decisions
    Practical ways to access intuition and inner alignment
    How leaders can create calm, grounded energy within teams
    Why emotional awareness is critical for better decision-making
    Simple reset techniques to reduce stress and reconnect with yourself

    Ali also shares actionable tools listeners can use immediately, including emotional check-ins, grounding practices, breathwork, meditation, and recognizing the difference between reactive fear and aligned intuition.

    If you’ve ever struggled with overthinking, burnout, decision fatigue, or feeling disconnected from yourself, this episode offers a fresh perspective on how to reset, reconnect, and move forward with confidence.

    Topics covered include intuition vs logic, emotional intelligence, mindset shifts, personal growth, stress reduction, leadership development, energy awareness, mindfulness, nervous system regulation, aligned decision-making, and self-awareness.

    Love the show? Subscribe, rate, review, and share! https://pennyzenker360.com/positive-productivity-podcast/
  • Time to Reset

    Is AI Making Us Dumb? The Surprising Truth About Critical Thinking, Productivity & Human Intelligence

    06/12/2026 | 19 mins.
    Is AI making us smarter—or slowly making us dependent on technology?

    In this episode of the Time to Reset Podcast, Penny Zenker explores one of the most important questions facing leaders, professionals, educators, and organizations today: Is AI making us dumb?

    After a thought-provoking conversation with executives and HR leaders, Penny dives into both sides of the debate. Some believe AI is reducing creativity, weakening critical thinking, and encouraging people to outsource their judgment. Others see AI as a powerful tool that accelerates learning, boosts productivity, and amplifies human potential.
    Drawing on research from Microsoft, Carnegie Mellon, and workplace studies involving thousands of employees, Penny reveals why the real question isn't whether AI is making us smarter or dumber—it's how AI is changing the way we think.

    In this episode, you'll discover:
    ✅ How AI impacts critical thinking and decision-making
    ✅ The hidden risk of complacency in the age of AI
    ✅ Why AI can accelerate learning and expertise development
    ✅ The difference between delegating your thinking and expanding your thinking
    ✅ How leaders can use AI without sacrificing judgment and discernment
    ✅ The role of Reset Moments in maintaining clarity and intentional thinking
    ✅ Why the future belongs to people who know how to think with AI, not just use AI

    Whether you're a business leader, entrepreneur, educator, knowledge worker, or simply curious about the future of artificial intelligence, this conversation will challenge your assumptions and help you develop a healthier relationship with AI.

    Love the show? Subscribe, rate, review, and share! https://pennyzenker360.com/positive-productivity-podcast/
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About Time to Reset
In a world full of challenges, complexity, and distractions, Time to Reset is your guide to tackling any obstacle with clarity, focus, and a fresh perspective. Join your host, 2 times #1 best-selling author and international keynote speaker, Penny Zenker. Each episode offers actionable strategies, inspiring stories, and practical insights for time management tips, innovation strategies, leadership lessons, problem-solving, business growth, and more. Take this Time to Reset.
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