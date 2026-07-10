Is AI making us smarter—or slowly making us dependent on technology?



In this episode of the Time to Reset Podcast, Penny Zenker explores one of the most important questions facing leaders, professionals, educators, and organizations today: Is AI making us dumb?



After a thought-provoking conversation with executives and HR leaders, Penny dives into both sides of the debate. Some believe AI is reducing creativity, weakening critical thinking, and encouraging people to outsource their judgment. Others see AI as a powerful tool that accelerates learning, boosts productivity, and amplifies human potential.

Drawing on research from Microsoft, Carnegie Mellon, and workplace studies involving thousands of employees, Penny reveals why the real question isn't whether AI is making us smarter or dumber—it's how AI is changing the way we think.



In this episode, you'll discover:

✅ How AI impacts critical thinking and decision-making

✅ The hidden risk of complacency in the age of AI

✅ Why AI can accelerate learning and expertise development

✅ The difference between delegating your thinking and expanding your thinking

✅ How leaders can use AI without sacrificing judgment and discernment

✅ The role of Reset Moments in maintaining clarity and intentional thinking

✅ Why the future belongs to people who know how to think with AI, not just use AI



Whether you're a business leader, entrepreneur, educator, knowledge worker, or simply curious about the future of artificial intelligence, this conversation will challenge your assumptions and help you develop a healthier relationship with AI.



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