What if the answers you’re searching for aren’t found through logic alone? In this episode of the Time to Reset podcast, Penny Zenker sits down with intuitive coach and former engineer Ali Sweeney for a powerful conversation about intuition, alignment, emotional awareness, and the hidden ways our conditioning shapes decision-making.
Ali shares her personal transformation from a data-driven engineering career into the world of intuition, energy work, and spiritual growth after the loss of her brother changed the trajectory of her life. Together, Penny and Ali explore why logic is not always objective, how fear disguises itself as “practical thinking,” and why learning to trust your intuition can lead to greater clarity, peace, and purpose.
In this episode, you’ll discover:
Why logic can sometimes become a trap
The difference between intuition, instinct, and fear
How childhood conditioning influences adult decisions
Practical ways to access intuition and inner alignment
How leaders can create calm, grounded energy within teams
Why emotional awareness is critical for better decision-making
Simple reset techniques to reduce stress and reconnect with yourself
Ali also shares actionable tools listeners can use immediately, including emotional check-ins, grounding practices, breathwork, meditation, and recognizing the difference between reactive fear and aligned intuition.
If you’ve ever struggled with overthinking, burnout, decision fatigue, or feeling disconnected from yourself, this episode offers a fresh perspective on how to reset, reconnect, and move forward with confidence.
Topics covered include intuition vs logic, emotional intelligence, mindset shifts, personal growth, stress reduction, leadership development, energy awareness, mindfulness, nervous system regulation, aligned decision-making, and self-awareness.
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