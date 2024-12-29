Powered by RND
Available Episodes

5 of 26
  • Spanish for Beginners: Lesson 25 – The Imperative
    Lesson 25: A call to action Chapter 25: “Territorio desconocido” — Uncharted territory
    --------  
    5:20
  • Spanish for Beginners: Lesson 24 – Conditional
    Lesson 24: Knock knock! Who’s there? Chapter 24: “El precio de la belleza” — The price of beauty
    --------  
    6:12
  • Spanish for Beginners: Lesson 23 – Future Simple
    Lesson 23: Where will we end up next? Chapter 23: “Una oferta que no puedes rechazar” — An offer you can’t refuse
    --------  
    7:53
  • Spanish for Beginners: Lesson 22 – Past Perfect & Infinitive Constructions
    Lesson 22: Modern and not-so-modern marvels Chapter 22: “Agente Doble” — Double Agent
    --------  
    6:01
  • Spanish for Beginners: Lesson 21 – Present & Past Progressive
    Lesson 21: The sun is shining Chapter 21: “El héroe prometido” — The hero that was promised
    --------  
    5:08

About Spanish for Beginners

Our Get Up To Speed (G.U.T.S.) course is a fun and innovative course designed to help you solidify the basics, with dialogues, stories, lessons, and quizzes. Our goal here is to start at zero Spanish and then end with the ability to continue as a regular listener of “News in Slow Spanish” (www.NewsInSlowSpanish.com). We'll start slow and will gradually pick up the pace as we go. In fact, in the first lesson, we promise you… yes, PROMISE you that you will be able to understand an entire paragraph in Spanish through the magic of cognates and learning just two simple verbs. Sounds impossible? See for yourself: https://www.newsinslowspanish.com/latino/series/guts/0/wow/1
