About Spanish for Beginners

Our Get Up To Speed (G.U.T.S.) course is a fun and innovative course designed to help you solidify the basics, with dialogues, stories, lessons, and quizzes. Our goal here is to start at zero Spanish and then end with the ability to continue as a regular listener of “News in Slow Spanish” (www.NewsInSlowSpanish.com). We'll start slow and will gradually pick up the pace as we go. In fact, in the first lesson, we promise you… yes, PROMISE you that you will be able to understand an entire paragraph in Spanish through the magic of cognates and learning just two simple verbs. Sounds impossible? See for yourself: https://www.newsinslowspanish.com/latino/series/guts/0/wow/1