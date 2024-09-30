Billy Jaffe In-Studio | The Email Bit | The Stack - 1/29 (Hour 4)
(00:00) Billy Jaffe is a hockey analyst and part of the Bruins pre-game, post-game, and intermission shows on NESN. He joins the show for his weekly segment. (32:19) Welcome to what's often called the show's standout segment—The Email Bit! Feel free to email any show member by clicking the link below. Next up, we'll unpack the stories we didn't get to with The Stack!
39:29
Chris Forsberg Joins Toucher & Hardy | May-December Match Up Contest - 1/29 (Hour 3)
(00:00) Chris Forsberg covers the Boston Celtics for NBC Sports Boston. He joins the show to share his thoughts on the Celtics. (33:42) Are you in a May-December romance where your partner is younger than your kids? Toucher & Hardy, with I Hate Steven Singer, are celebrating relationships like yours—just like a certain ex-football coach.
42:56
Celebrating Albums from 2000 | MORE NFL Presser reactions | NEWS You Can USE - 1/29 (Hour 2)
(00:00) Adam 12 quizzes Fred and Hardy on albums released 25 years ago. (29:28) We've scoured the web to bring you the most bizarre and offbeat news stories from around the world. We call the segment NEWS YOU CAN USE!
40:42
Dumb Down Smart Thermostats | Bruins Got Blown OUT By Buffalo, 7-2 | BIG TRADE in the WNBA! - 1/29 (Hour 1)
(00:00) Fred has a smart thermostat, but there's a problem—he can't control it because he forgot the password. (20:02) WHAT HAPPENED LAST NIGHT: Thompson and Peterka each scored hat tricks as the Sabres dominated the Bruins with a 7-2 victory.
45:41
OMG Cream | The Email Bit | The Stack - 1/28 (Hour 4)
(00:00) The commercials on the online stream & podcasts are unhinge! (13:19) Get ready for the much-anticipated Email Bit, where you can connect with anyone on the show by clicking below. Then, join us as we catch up on missed topics with The Stack!