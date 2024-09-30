Dumb Down Smart Thermostats | Bruins Got Blown OUT By Buffalo, 7-2 | BIG TRADE in the WNBA! - 1/29 (Hour 1)

(00:00) Fred has a smart thermostat, but there's a problem—he can't control it because he forgot the password. (20:02) WHAT HAPPENED LAST NIGHT: Thompson and Peterka each scored hat tricks as the Sabres dominated the Bruins with a 7-2 victory.