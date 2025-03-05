Tex and Diane seemed like the perfect Atlanta power couple. But things went horribly wrong one night on their way into the city. Deadly Fortune is part of The Binge - subscribe to listen to all episodes, all at once, ad-free right now. From serial killer nurses to psychic scammers – The Binge is your home for true crime stories that pull you in and never let go. Follow The Binge Crimes and The Binge Cases wherever you get your podcasts to get new stories on the first of the month, every month. Hit ‘Subscribe’ at the top of the Deadly Fortune show page on Apple Podcasts or visit GetTheBinge.com. The Binge – feed your true crime obsession. A Sony Music Entertainment production. Find out more about The Binge and other podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts and follow us @sonypodcasts. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Tex and Diane McIver were an Atlanta power couple; he the cowboy lawyer and political king maker, she a beautiful and charismatic executive. Their storybook marriage comes to an end in what appeared to be a freak tragic moment. Now, as Tex awaits his release from prison, he may inherit Diane's fortune, the woman he killed.