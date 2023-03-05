Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Holy Week in the App
Listen to Holy Week in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsHistory
Holy Week

Holy Week

Podcast Holy Week
Podcast Holy Week

Holy Week

The Atlantic
add
The story of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination on April 4, 1968, is often recounted as a conclusion to a powerful era of civil rights in America, but h... More
HistorySociety & CultureDocumentary
The story of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination on April 4, 1968, is often recounted as a conclusion to a powerful era of civil rights in America, but h... More

Available Episodes

5 of 9
  • Part 8: Resurrection
    Whoever believes in him shall not perish
    3/14/2023
    51:16
  • Part 7: Covenant
    A settlement in ashes
    3/14/2023
    42:45
  • Part 6: Kingdom
    On Palm Sunday, Black D.C. wakes up to a broken dream
    3/14/2023
    42:40
  • Part 5: Prophecy
    Leaders hope to stop that which had been foretold
    3/14/2023
    42:09
  • Part 4: Overcome
    In Memphis, the Movement faces a reckoning Additional reading: The 4ooth: From Slavery to Hip Hop by John Burl Smith
    3/14/2023
    53:29

More History podcasts

About Holy Week

The story of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination on April 4, 1968, is often recounted as a conclusion to a powerful era of civil rights in America, but how did this hero’s murder come to be the stitching used to tie together a narrative of victory? The week that followed his killing was one of the most fiery, disruptive, and revolutionary, and is nearly forgotten. Over the course of eight episodes, Holy Week brings forward the stories of the activists who turned heartbreak into action, families scorched by chaos, and politicians who worked to contain the grief. Seven days diverted the course of a social revolution and set the stage for modern clashes over voting rights, redlining, critical race theory, and the role of racial unrest in today’s post–George Floyd reckoning.
Podcast website

Listen to Holy Week, Games From Folktales and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Holy Week

Holy Week

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Holy Week: Podcasts in Family