Barstool Sports
Available Episodes

5 of 171
  • The Twisted History of Kidnappings
    Presented by 3CHI. Large, Vibbs, Anne, and Jack are back to talk all things kidnappings including the Mary McElroy abduction, Stockholm Syndrome, Canelo Alvarez, Julius Caesar, Saint Solange, The New York Divorce Coercion Gang, Sir Jeffrey Hudson, Helen Brach, Ariel Castro, Josef Fritzl, coin-operated locker babies, Frank Sinatra Jr. and more!You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/twistedhistory
    5/4/2023
    1:33:28
  • The Twisted History of Double Jeopardy
    Presented by 3CHI. On this week's Twisted History, Large, Vibbs, Anne, and Jack discuss The Double Jeopardy case of Mel Ignatow, Issei Sagawa, Emmet Till, Jim Crow laws, The Fugitive, and of course, actual Jeopardy!You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/twistedhistory
    4/27/2023
    1:19:23
  • Twisted History Mailbag
    Presented by 3CHI. On today's mailbag episode we discuss how young is too young to listen to the show, the Rhode Island School of Design's nutty mascot, soccer hooligans, the Hillsborough disaster, "the Old Firm Derby between the Celtics and them dirty Rangers," Bob Crane and Hogan's Heroes, Sarah Rector, and football chants.You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/twistedhistory
    4/20/2023
    1:09:22
  • The Twisted History of 1984
    Presented by 3CHI. Joe Dirt, Eagles of Death Metal, the 1984 Election, Tip O'Neill, the crack and AIDS epidemics, Ryan White, Michael Jackson, the Victory Tour, Bernie Goetz, and more!You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/twistedhistory
    4/13/2023
    1:32:44
  • The Twisted History of Concert Tragedies
    Presented by 3CHI. Rolls Royce, Great White, Cocoanut Grove, Woodstock '99, Ariana Grande, 2000 Roskilde Festival, Best Concerts we've ever been to, 2011 Indiana State Fair, The Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, and more.You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/twistedhistory
    4/6/2023
    1:21:12

About Twisted History

Twisted History is a petulant and irreverent look at the darker side of history hosted by two guys (Large and Vibbs) who had to look up the words “petulant” and “irreverent”. It’s been called a "delightful romp through the annals of murder and mayhem” by Large’s wife, and the series aims to entertain by shedding light onto some of the weirder skeletons that reside within the closets of History, Sports, Music, Politics, and Celebrity. Presented by Barstool Sports.


You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/twistedhistory

Podcast website

Twisted History: Podcasts in Family