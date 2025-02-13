Send us a textJust when Maila’s career was starting to run out of steam, some luck with Liberace kept her in the spotlight for a time. But this was quickly followed by bad decisions, bad boys and a very bad movie called Plan 9 from Outer Space. Pop in those ear buds, friend. You don’t want to miss this.Links from the show:https://youtu.be/alPPXVJA4Kw?si=K0PQr8H7zHZCKA1x https://youtu.be/wtPgPYwtBhshttps://youtu.be/qsb74pW7goU?si=BdDQ_BQEM72T2pkUFollow us on...Substack- https://substack.com/@deadandkindafamousHere, you can find our episodes, transcripts, relevant images and newsletters.Instagram- @deadandkindoffamousSee us visit the graves of our subjects and pay our respects with lovingly selected offerings.Apple Podcasts and Spotify- Please be a Bon Vivant and leave us a rating and review. It would mean the world!
We Love You, Los Angeles: Remembering the Victims of the Fires
This podcast is all about making sure that the stories of Hollywood's dead never die, and after this absolutely horrific week, we need to do just that in our own small way. Thank you to all of the firefighters, volunteers, loving citizens of Los Angeles, and people helping from afar. Humanity is the only thing that can save us in these dark times. Below you'll find the links to the Los Angeles Times article that we referenced and used as a source for this episode in addition to links to various charities who are doing great work. Thank you so much for listening. We love you, Los Angeles <3The LA Fire Victims: Who they WereDalyce Curry's Funeral Services GoFundMeCharitiesThe American Red CrossBaby2BabyCalifornia Community FoundationCalifornia Fire FoundationLos Angeles Regional Food BankPasadena Humane SocietyWorld Central Kitchen
Prime Vampira: Maila Nurmi Part 2
As we unravel the layers of Vampira's gothic charm, we celebrate her unique blend of dark humor and magnetic persona that captivated 1950s audiences. Picture her cruising Sunset Boulevard in full vampire regalia, her chilling scream echoing through the night—a scene that marked her groundbreaking show, Nightmare Attic. We reminisce about her vibrant friendships with Hollywood's misfits, including the infamous James Dean, and explore how their shared fascination with the macabre defined an unforgettable era in Hollywood's history.But beyond the allure and glamour lies a story of personal and professional challenges. Discover how Maila's defiance against network constraints led to the controversial end of her show, and how her tumultuous friendship with James Dean unraveled amidst public pressures. From media sensationalism to personal betrayals, Maila's resilience shines through. Join us as we uncover the complexities of Maila's journey—a narrative filled with haunting setbacks, unexpected friendships, and a relentless spirit that continues to inspire.
Pre-Vampira: Maila Nurmi Part 1
Get ready to unravel the journey of a remarkable woman who bucked the expectations of her time at every turn. Maila Nurmi (better known as Vampira) was really and truly the original mistress of the night.As we take a look at her early years, we can see that dichotomy was always present for her. Her father was a teetotaler, while her mother was an alcoholic. She loved beauty, but she also gravitated towards darkness. Maila's path was anything but conventional, and through her trials and triumphs, we highlight a narrative packed with resilience, creativity, and a touch of eccentricity. This story also features NOTABLE run-ins with Orson Welles and Marlon Brando. Tune in to discover how one woman's bold spirit changed the landscape of horror hosting forever.Links from this episode:https://www.findagrave.com/memorial/23914415/maila-nurmihttps://www.amazon.com/Vampira-Me-Maila-Nurmi-aka/dp/B01GF6970Qhttps://www.amazon.com/Glamour-Ghoul-Passions-Vampira-Maila/dp/1627311009
Rags to Rainbow: Toto (Terry) the Dog
Did you know that Toto was a lil lady pup named Terry who used to pee on the rug? Well in this episode, Toto tells ALL. And she tells it in first person! Our main source for this episode was an adorable book called I, Toto, which was written by Willard Caroll after he discovered a scrapbook that shed light on Terry's life and featured her favorite cheddar biscuit recipes. Happenstance led to Toto becoming the family dog of famed dog trainer, Carl Spitz, who taught Toto every trick in the book and took her on auditions where Terry rubbed paws with stars like Shirley Temple and Clarke Gable until she landed her famous role as Toto in The Wizard of Oz.Join us for this adorable episode where Marissa voices Toto to PERFECTION with a voice that sounds like a 1930's Cindy Lauper. It's adorable, it's hilarious, and it's a tearjerker. After our last to episodes, this one should be a lovable breath of fresh air mixed with dog breath :)As promised, here's the recipe for Toto's favorite cheddar biscuits:2 cups flous1 tbs salt1 1/2 cups grated cheddar cheese1 1/2 cups heavy cream (see more details on instagram @deadandkindoffamous)
