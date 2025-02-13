Rags to Rainbow: Toto (Terry) the Dog

Did you know that Toto was a lil lady pup named Terry who used to pee on the rug? Well in this episode, Toto tells ALL. And she tells it in first person! Our main source for this episode was an adorable book called I, Toto, which was written by Willard Caroll after he discovered a scrapbook that shed light on Terry's life and featured her favorite cheddar biscuit recipes. Happenstance led to Toto becoming the family dog of famed dog trainer, Carl Spitz, who taught Toto every trick in the book and took her on auditions where Terry rubbed paws with stars like Shirley Temple and Clarke Gable until she landed her famous role as Toto in The Wizard of Oz.Join us for this adorable episode where Marissa voices Toto to PERFECTION with a voice that sounds like a 1930's Cindy Lauper. It's adorable, it's hilarious, and it's a tearjerker. After our last to episodes, this one should be a lovable breath of fresh air mixed with dog breath :)As promised, here's the recipe for Toto's favorite cheddar biscuits:2 cups flous1 tbs salt1 1/2 cups grated cheddar cheese1 1/2 cups heavy cream