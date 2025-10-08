Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsTV & FilmHere's The Science: A Bar Rescue Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Here's The Science: A Bar Rescue Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Here's The Science: A Bar Rescue Podcast

Zach Harper, Amin Elhassan
TV & Film
Here's The Science: A Bar Rescue Podcast
Latest episode

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Bar Rescue S3 E14 "Play. Some. Janet. Jackson!"
    Welcome to our first episode of Here's The Science: A Bar Rescue Podcast! Hosted by Amin Elhassan, Zach Harper, & Chelsea Reynolds and produced by Colin Casserd. On today's episode, we slip back into Season 3 of Bar Rescue to look in on the Gipsy bar in Las Vegas. The longest running club in Las Vegas and first ever gay bar, the Gipsy's owner Paul San Filipo called in the heavy hitters to get him out of his predicament. ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Join the Count The Dings Patreon⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ for Live Watchalongs, Ad-Free Episodes, and more at⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ patreon.com/CountTheDings⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Subscribe to Here's The Science: A Bar Rescue Podcast! Then Rate 5 Stars on⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Apple⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ or⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Spotify⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠. Follow Here's The Science: A Bar Rescue Podcast on Instagram Zach Harper⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ @talkhoops⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ IG:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ @talkhoops⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Threads:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ @talkhoops⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Amin Elhassan⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ @darthamin⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ IG:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ @darthamin⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Threads:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ @darthamin⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠  Chelsea Reynolds IG @che_reyserves Colin Casserd IG @feral_williams Email: [email protected]
    --------  
    41:09

More TV & Film podcasts

Trending TV & Film podcasts

About Here's The Science: A Bar Rescue Podcast

Zach Harper, Amin Elhassan, Chelsea Reynolds and Colin Casserd revisit Jon Taffer's journey through America's bar scene.
TV & Film

Listen to Here's The Science: A Bar Rescue Podcast, Two Ts In A Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Here's The Science: A Bar Rescue Podcast: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.23.9 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/10/2025 - 11:25:39 AM