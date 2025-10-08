Bar Rescue S3 E14 "Play. Some. Janet. Jackson!"
Welcome to our first episode of Here's The Science: A Bar Rescue Podcast! Hosted by Amin Elhassan, Zach Harper, & Chelsea Reynolds and produced by Colin Casserd.
On today's episode, we slip back into Season 3 of Bar Rescue to look in on the Gipsy bar in Las Vegas. The longest running club in Las Vegas and first ever gay bar, the Gipsy's owner Paul San Filipo called in the heavy hitters to get him out of his predicament.
Join the Count The Dings Patreon for Live Watchalongs, Ad-Free Episodes, and more at patreon.com/CountTheDings
Subscribe to Here's The Science: A Bar Rescue Podcast! Then Rate 5 Stars on Apple or Spotify.
Follow Here's The Science: A Bar Rescue Podcast on Instagram
Zach Harper @talkhoops IG: @talkhoops Threads: @talkhoops
Amin Elhassan @darthamin IG: @darthamin Threads: @darthamin
Chelsea Reynolds IG @che_reyserves
Colin Casserd IG @feral_williams
Email: [email protected]