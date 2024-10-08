148. Answer this question to convert more customers

When it comes to attracting new customers – and especially customers from underrepresented and underserved communities, it is important to remember that a looming question in their mind is: "Is this product for people like me?" People like me could be anything — tall people, people who are introverts, people who speak my language, people from my socioeconomic background, people who aren't tech savvy, people who are left-handed, people who are immigrants, people of a certain religious faith, people with a larger body size, people who are neurodivergent, people who are ex-convicts, people who are single, and the list goes on and on and on. But as a brand – if you want to convert more of these consumers, it is critical that you answer this question for the people who are considering your product as clearly and as quickly as possible. With this critical question in mind – in this episode, I'm going to walk you through 5 ways to focus on answering this question in a way that clearly and quickly communicates to the people you want to serve that they do indeed belong with you.