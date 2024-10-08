151. Converting through case studies: How to infuse inclusion for more effectiveness
Consumers want to reduce their risk as much as possible when making a purchase. And that desire increases exponentially when it comes to a product that not only has a higher ticket price, but has a greater possibility of being a hassle to make things right if the product doesn’t work out the way they’d hoped.
That's why case studies work so well -- they help eliminate risk in the minds of consumers.
The stakes are higher for people from underrepresented and underserved communities. Data shows that for a variety of reasons, they don't achieve success at the same rates. As such, have greater assurances that the product they seek has been shown to work for "people like them," increases their likelihood of conversion.
This episode walks you through how to increase the effectiveness of your case studies, by making them more inclusive.
Episode 45: Factors influencing your customers' success you should be aware of
Episode 71: Rule #1 of Inclusive Marketing
Bol ad
L'Oreal campaign
What is tokenism?
Episode 81: Do this to increase customer acquisition for people from underrepresented and underserved communities
HubSpot case studies
Leadpages case studies
Plantmade
Video podcast testimonial I listened to
LGBTQ+ at Alloy
--------
17:42
150. Super Bowl VIX: Analyzing ads, decisions, commentary, and implications
The Super Bowl recently happened in the U.S., and there was a lot of chatter leading up to it, during it, and well after it on a number of fronts related to inclusion and inclusive marketing. In this episode, I cover a lot of it, including the NFL changing the phrase in the end zone, the singing of 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' during the pregame, the ads, and much more.
Roger Goodell says NFL got it wrong
Ledisi sings 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' at the Super Bowl
Roger Goodell reaffirms the NFL's commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion ahead of Super Bowl VIX (first minute)
All Ads for Super Bowl VIX
Statistics on diversity in Super Bowl VIX ads
Super Bowl ads focused on women's empowerment
--------
36:26
149. Inclusive marketing as an organizational standard, not an option
In episode 141 of the podcast, I talked about what is important for you to have to be effective with your inclusive marketing efforts over the long-term. In that episode, I talked about 10 different elements, and in this episode, we’re going to talk more in depth about what is arguably the most important element – leadership declaration.
Episode 141: How to be more effective with inclusive marketing over the long term
Episode 113: How Lysol drives brand growth with inclusive marketing with CMO Gary Osifchin
--------
15:04
148. Answer this question to convert more customers
When it comes to attracting new customers – and especially customers from underrepresented and underserved communities, it is important to remember that a looming question in their mind is: “Is this product for people like me?”
People like me could be anything — tall people, people who are introverts, people who speak my language, people from my socioeconomic background, people who aren’t tech savvy, people who are left-handed, people who are immigrants, people of a certain religious faith, people with a larger body size, people who are neurodivergent, people who are ex-convicts, people who are single, and the list goes on and on and on.
But as a brand – if you want to convert more of these consumers, it is critical that you answer this question for the people who are considering your product as clearly and as quickly as possible.
With this critical question in mind – in this episode, I’m going to walk you through 5 ways to focus on answering this question in a way that clearly and quickly communicates to the people you want to serve that they do indeed belong with you.
Tabitha Brown TTLA testimonial
KitKat Iftar bar commercial
Google Pixel 8 'Javier in Frame' commercial
Boots controversial Christmas ad
--------
24:46
147. A critical lesson for marketers from the Blake Lively v. Justin Baldoni saga
Over the last week I've been riveted by ongoing developments in the legal feud between actress Blake Lively and actor and director Justin Baldoni, who worked together on the film It Ends With Us.
There so much to unpack with the filings, however, there is one point, that is the focus on this episode, that is very relevant to you from an inclusive marketing standpoint as you work to establish it as just the way marketing is done for your brand.
Blake Lively lawsuit
Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Episode 117: Power dynamics in brand imagery
Inclusive marketing is rapidly growing in prominence, as more consumers expect that brands "see" them, be more inclusive in their marketing campaigns, and accommodate a broader base of customers that don't cleanly fit into what is considered "mainstream."
The show is hosted by Sonia Thompson, an inclusive brand coach, strategist, consultant, speaker, and Forbes and Inc. columnist who's helped brands and leaders alike attract and retain diverse customers.
This podcast explores everything you need to know about building an inclusive brand, including customer experience, inclusive leadership, cultural intelligence, building diverse teams, inclusive language and imagery, and more.