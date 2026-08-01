Dei Musicale | The Musical Gods

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421 episodes
- 1. Nuh Typical Ting - Mela Caribe, DJ Private Ryan, Jus Now
2. Troublemaker - Keshav, DJ Private Ryan, Jus Now
3. Play D Music - Erphaan Alves, DJ Private Ryan, Jus Now
4. Warm Up - Nessa Preppy
5. What She Can Do - Mole De Chief X Travis World
6. Come Fuh Me - Mole De Chief
7. Best Life - Nikita
8. Outside - Saddis
9. No Man Problems - Jagwa De Champ
10. Bashment Therapy - Jordan x Stiffy
11. Get Hot - Mole De Chief
12. Stand Home (feat. PolyDan & Masta Plug) - UBevents246
13. Active - LaStacia
14. Soca Tea - Mastaa T
15. Honey - Father Philis
16. Ching Ching - Jagwa De Champ x Nelieux
17. Takah Takah - Ridge & Pudaz
18. Dah Wuh She Get - Lead Pipe
19. Big Secret - Lil Rick
20. Skyfall - Saddis x Jus Jay
21. Stushy Gushy - Added Rankin, Boogy Rankss
22. Call Meh - Jadel, Boogy Rankss
23. I Like - Pahjo, Boogy Rankss
24. Arch Yuh Back - CJ Jook Dem, Boogy Rankss
25. Chupid - This Is Kash, Boogy Rankss
26. Waist It - Hollywood HP
27. Too Nasty Freestyle - Motto ft. Konshens & Teamfoxx
28. Tingiling - Tallyboy, Dhirv 2 Funny & Teamfoxx
29. Bum Bum Whistle - Tallyboy & Sedale
30. Biscuit - Andrew & Prod Ouby
31. Uh Ti Tak - Intlprostyle
32. Bubble Time - DJ Addo x Deejay Asap x Mikado
33. Hot Already - Tallyboy X BarBor X Kala
34. AA Uh Uh Remix - Umpa
35. We Outside Tonight (Nous Sommes Dehors Ce Soir) - Djmj × Mv On De Keys
36. Salute - Minor, Dyp & Ezra D'funmachine
37. Even If She Crying - Madness Muv Roadmix - Shemmy J
38. Gih Dem! - Leadpipe & Saddis x Jus Jay King
39. Pick & Choose! - Grateful Co x Jus Jay King
40. 1Up - Leadpipe & Saddis x Jus Jay
41. Polygamy - Blama
42. Rum Island - Jasper Ymc & Alx
43. Need A Break - Problem Child, Dan Evens, Scratch Master
44. Jab In Yuh Country - Skinny Fabulous, Dan Evens, Scratch Master
45. Jabaholic - V'ghn x XplicitMevon
46. Next Blessing - Muddy x XplicitMevon
47. Upset - Lil Kerry
48. Lewwe Go - Jab King
49. Jam - Muddy
- Best Of SEAN PAUL:
Track List :
Never Gonna Be The Same Sean Paul
Come Over (ft. Sean Paul) Estelle
I'm Still In Love (ft. Sasha) Sean Paul
Infiltrate Sean Paul
Punkie Sean Paul
Shake That Thing Sean Paul
Hot Gal Today (ft. Mr. Vegas) Sean Paul
Go Down Deh Spice, Sean Paul & Shaggy
Baby Boy (ft. Sean Paul) Beyoncé
Make It Clap (ft Sean Paul & Spliff Star) Busta Rhymes
Got 2 Luv U (ft. Alexis Jordan) Sean Paul/ Alexis Jordan
Deport Them Sean Paul
Nah Get No Bligh Sean Paul
Luv (Remix ft. Sean Paul) Tory Lanez
When You Gonna Give It Up To Me (ft. Keyshia Cole) Sean Paul
High Grade Sean Paul
Like Glue Sean Paul
Get Busy Sean Paul
I Wanna Love You (ft. Sean Paul) Akon
Hey Sexy Lady (ft. Sean Paul) Shaggy
Gimmie The Light Sean Paul
Trumpets Sak Noel/Salvi/Sean Paul
Come On To Me (ft. Sean Paul) Major Lazer
She Doesn't Mind Sean Paul
Red Inna The Zone Sean Paul
We Be Burnin' Sean Paul
Feel Alright Sean Paul
Eye Deh A We Knee Sean Paul
Temperature Sean Paul
Break It Off (ft. Sean Paul) Rihanna
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About Dei Musicale | The Musical Gods
For Booking E-Mail deimusicale@gmail.comPodcast website
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