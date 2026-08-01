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Dei Musicale | The Musical Gods

Dei Musicale | The Musical Gods
Music
Dei Musicale | The Musical Gods
Latest episode

421 episodes

  • Dei Musicale | The Musical Gods

    Summer Jamz _ Papaya Pool Mix

    08/01/2026 | 51 mins.
    My Second Event in CROATIA this Summer.
  • Dei Musicale | The Musical Gods

    Soca Soul Session

    08/01/2026 | 11 mins.
    Soca Soul Session by Dei Musicale | The Musical Gods
  • Dei Musicale | The Musical Gods

    Sweet & Dutty Soca July 2026

    07/29/2026 | 51 mins.
    1. Nuh Typical Ting - Mela Caribe, DJ Private Ryan, Jus Now
    2. Troublemaker - Keshav, DJ Private Ryan, Jus Now
    3. Play D Music - Erphaan Alves, DJ Private Ryan, Jus Now
    4. Warm Up - Nessa Preppy
    5. What She Can Do - Mole De Chief X Travis World
    6. Come Fuh Me - Mole De Chief
    7. Best Life - Nikita
    8. Outside - Saddis
    9. No Man Problems - Jagwa De Champ
    10. Bashment Therapy - Jordan x Stiffy
    11. Get Hot - Mole De Chief
    12. Stand Home (feat. PolyDan & Masta Plug) - UBevents246
    13. Active - LaStacia
    14. Soca Tea - Mastaa T
    15. Honey - Father Philis
    16. Ching Ching - Jagwa De Champ x Nelieux
    17. Takah Takah - Ridge & Pudaz
    18. Dah Wuh She Get - Lead Pipe
    19. Big Secret - Lil Rick
    20. Skyfall - Saddis x Jus Jay
    21. Stushy Gushy - Added Rankin, Boogy Rankss
    22. Call Meh - Jadel, Boogy Rankss
    23. I Like - Pahjo, Boogy Rankss
    24. Arch Yuh Back - CJ Jook Dem, Boogy Rankss
    25. Chupid - This Is Kash, Boogy Rankss
    26. Waist It - Hollywood HP
    27. Too Nasty Freestyle - Motto ft. Konshens & Teamfoxx
    28. Tingiling - Tallyboy, Dhirv 2 Funny & Teamfoxx
    29. Bum Bum Whistle - Tallyboy & Sedale
    30. Biscuit - Andrew & Prod Ouby
    31. Uh Ti Tak - Intlprostyle
    32. Bubble Time - DJ Addo x Deejay Asap x Mikado
    33. Hot Already - Tallyboy X BarBor X Kala
    34. AA Uh Uh Remix - Umpa
    35. We Outside Tonight (Nous Sommes Dehors Ce Soir) - Djmj × Mv On De Keys
    36. Salute - Minor, Dyp & Ezra D'funmachine
    37. Even If She Crying - Madness Muv Roadmix - Shemmy J
    38. Gih Dem! - Leadpipe & Saddis x Jus Jay King
    39. Pick & Choose! - Grateful Co x Jus Jay King
    40. 1Up - Leadpipe & Saddis x Jus Jay
    41. Polygamy - Blama
    42. Rum Island - Jasper Ymc & Alx
    43. Need A Break - Problem Child, Dan Evens, Scratch Master
    44. Jab In Yuh Country - Skinny Fabulous, Dan Evens, Scratch Master
    45. Jabaholic - V'ghn x XplicitMevon
    46. Next Blessing - Muddy x XplicitMevon
    47. Upset - Lil Kerry
    48. Lewwe Go - Jab King
    49. Jam - Muddy
  • Dei Musicale | The Musical Gods

    Summer Jamz _ Croatian Summer

    07/18/2026 | 57 mins.
    My FIRST Set for MY FIRST TIME in Croatia.
  • Dei Musicale | The Musical Gods

    Tushk Birthday Mix : Best Of SEAN PAUL

    07/18/2026 | 34 mins.
    Best Of SEAN PAUL:
    Track List :
    Never Gonna Be The Same Sean Paul
    Come Over (ft. Sean Paul) Estelle
    I'm Still In Love (ft. Sasha) Sean Paul
    Infiltrate Sean Paul
    Punkie Sean Paul
    Shake That Thing Sean Paul
    Hot Gal Today (ft. Mr. Vegas) Sean Paul
    Go Down Deh Spice, Sean Paul & Shaggy
    Baby Boy (ft. Sean Paul) Beyoncé
    Make It Clap (ft Sean Paul & Spliff Star) Busta Rhymes
    Got 2 Luv U (ft. Alexis Jordan) Sean Paul/ Alexis Jordan
    Deport Them Sean Paul
    Nah Get No Bligh Sean Paul
    Luv (Remix ft. Sean Paul) Tory Lanez
    When You Gonna Give It Up To Me (ft. Keyshia Cole) Sean Paul
    High Grade Sean Paul
    Like Glue Sean Paul
    Get Busy Sean Paul
    I Wanna Love You (ft. Sean Paul) Akon
    Hey Sexy Lady (ft. Sean Paul) Shaggy
    Gimmie The Light Sean Paul
    Trumpets Sak Noel/Salvi/Sean Paul
    Come On To Me (ft. Sean Paul) Major Lazer
    She Doesn't Mind Sean Paul
    Red Inna The Zone Sean Paul
    We Be Burnin' Sean Paul
    Feel Alright Sean Paul
    Eye Deh A We Knee Sean Paul
    Temperature Sean Paul
    Break It Off (ft. Sean Paul) Rihanna
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About Dei Musicale | The Musical Gods
For Booking E-Mail deimusicale@gmail.com
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