Podcast Gud Vibrations Radio
Gud Vibrations Radio

NGHTMRE & SLANDER
add
Available Episodes

5 of 323
  • Episode 323
    Episode 323 / Gud Vibrations Radio - Follow us @slanderofficial @nghtmre
    5/8/2023
    1:00:46
  • Episode 322
    Episode 322 / Gud Vibrations Radio - Follow us @slanderofficial @nghtmre
    5/1/2023
    1:00:08
  • Episode 321
    Episode 321 / Gud Vibrations Radio - Follow us @slanderofficial @nghtmre
    4/24/2023
    59:09
  • Episode 320
    Episode 320 / Gud Vibrations Radio - Follow us @slanderofficial @nghtmre
    4/17/2023
    59:46
  • Episode 319
    Episode 319 / Gud Vibrations Radio - Follow us @slanderofficial @nghtmre
    4/10/2023
    1:00:01

About Gud Vibrations Radio

Based on their Mad Decent released single “Gud Vibrations”, best friends NGHTMRE and SLANDER decided to build their Gud Vibrations brand together. After two sold-out Palladium shows and a sold-out 34 city bus tour across North America, Gud Vibrations has been growing exponentially and internationally. The guys are teaming up once again to spread the Gud Vibes on this weekly show. Tune in for this hour-long mix, full of everything from fan favorites to unreleased bangers. Gud Vibrations Radio with NGHTMRE & SLANDER. Interact as you listen, using the hashtag #GudVibrationsRadio to @Slanderofficial & @NGHTMRE.
