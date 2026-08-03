On this very special episode, the legendary Phil Collins joins Sodajerker to mark the 45th anniversary of his solo debut Face Value, which arrives as a deluxe reissue in September. Phil explains how songs like 'In the Air Tonight' grew out of "mucking about" in his home studio, and why intuition counts for more in his writing than formal technique. He also discusses writing with Genesis, working with Brian Eno, Lamont Dozier, and the Earth, Wind & Fire horns, and creating the Oscar-winning 'You'll Be in My Heart' for Disney's Tarzan.