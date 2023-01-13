Sodajerker On Songwriting is a programme devoted to the art and craft of songwriting. The show, created and hosted by the UK songwriting team Sodajerker, featur... More
Available Episodes
5 of 255
Episode 248 - Jessie Ware
Jessie Ware chats with Sodajerker about her new album That! Feels Good! and her approach to songwriting. The singer, songwriter and podcaster talks about wearing lots of different hats creatively, the challenges of co-writing, and past collaborations with Benny Blanco, Ed Sheeran and Julia Michaels.
4/28/2023
45:03
Episode 247 - David Paich
David Paich sits down with Simon and Brian to talk about his songwriting process, his recent solo debut Forgotten Toys, and his classic hits with Toto. The legendary songwriter, keyboardist and session musician discusses his early musical life, the influence of his father, and collaborations with Boz Scaggs, David Foster and more.
4/7/2023
46:33
Episode 246 - Tim Burgess
The delightful Tim Burgess joins us to discuss his songwriting process, both solo and with The Charlatans. The singer-songwriter, author, and Twitter legend talks about writing in white rooms, hitting hot streaks, and the joy of sharing music through his listening parties.
3/10/2023
37:30
Episode 245 - Shania Twain
Triple diamond pop megastar Shania Twain joins us to discuss her captivating new record Queen Of Me and her colossal hits from the past. The Canadian singer-songwriter talks about how she felt going into writing rooms for the first time, her love for strong choruses and bridges, and why she’s always looking to be envious of something someone else wrote.
2/3/2023
45:52
Episode 244 - Boz Scaggs
This gem from the archives was thought lost forever, but thanks to the wonders of technology we've been able to recover our chat with the great Boz Scaggs. It was recorded around the time of Boz's last album, Out of the Blues, and highlights his contemporary approach to music making, as well as the creative process behind timeless classics like 'Lowdown' and 'Hollywood'. The singer-songwriter and guitarist also speaks about gaining vocal confidence, collaborating with David Paich, David Foster and Marcus Miller, and finding your passion when it's gone.
Sodajerker On Songwriting is a programme devoted to the art and craft of songwriting. The show, created and hosted by the UK songwriting team Sodajerker, features interviews with some of the most successful songwriters and musicians in the world.