I Will Show You How It Was: A Conversation with Illia Ponomarenko

After more than two years, the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine grinds on. Yet the Ukrainian spirit remains as unshakeable as ever. Illia Ponomarenko joins David Rothkopf to discuss his book, "I Will Show You How It Was," and share how Ukrainians and the world can draw inspiration from the earliest days of the conflict.