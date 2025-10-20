Washington for Beautiful People

That time I chatted with a Russian Double Agent: My Conversation with MSNBC Intelligence Analyst Naveed Jamali
Why is it always Russia, Russia, Russia?? Well when you talk to Naveed Jamali who was a FBI double agent working against the Russians for over three years, you talk Russia. Turns out working with the FBI was something of a family occupation, as his parents were also informants for the FBI reporting on Russian activities. Yeah..Naveed has stories for days. Now Naveed shares his insight on MSNBC as an Intelligence Analyst and advises 2020 candidates on Russian issues. Oh and on top of all of this, he's my good friend so it means I can ask him all sorts of questions that only I could ask :)
1:05:31
1:05:31
Mike, Dan and the Blue Dress (yup that dress): My conversation with the hosts of the Skullduggery
You may not be familiar with Skullduggery Podcast Hosts and journalists Michael Isikoff and Daniel Klaidman, but you most definitely know the stories they broke. Mike and Dan broke the story of Ken Starr's investigation into the Monica Lewinsky affair. They discuss the drama of how this story unfolded and the details would make Hollywood screenwriters salivate, Linda Tripp offered Mike the blue dress. Not only did we talk about the Clinton Affair but we discussed some of their most recent gets on their podcast including George Conway, AOC, Rashida Talib and of course yours truly :) Listen in for an insiders look into one of our country's biggest scandals, but stay for the story of Trump calling Mike a word I can't put into print.
40:52
40:52
My time with Tony & Rachel: A conversation with Rachel Chavkin
If you watched the Tony Awards, it wasn't James Corden's big splashy opening number that made the news, it was Rachel Chavkin's speech. In a blistering few minutes, Rachel called out the misogyny & lack of diversity in the theater community. But if you know Rachel's history, social activism is nothing new to her. During our conversation we talked the importance of mentors especially for women, healthcare and the importance of voting. Rachel's art is inherently political and the Tony Award winning hit Hadestown is no exception. It was the perfect show at the perfect time written and directed by women. And of course since I was talking to a Tony Award winner I HAD to give Rachel a Broadway musical quiz and shamed her for her love of Cats...yes CATS.
59:22
59:22
Rise Up, Rise Up. Here he comes. Here comes the General. My conversation with General Mark Hertling
Most people know General Mark Hertling as the incredibly articulate, direct, no nonsense CNN Military Analyst. But Mark and I bonded on Twitter over something different, our shared love of musical theater, yes that's right musicals. After I discovered our mutual passion, I knew I had to chat with him. On this episode Mark discussed the lack of leadership in our current administration, why he has been an outspoken critic of Trump's dangerous military policies (i.e.trans ban) and what happened when he called out Ivanka Trump on twitter. And if that doesn't pique your interest....(wait for it) Mark raps Hamilton on the podcast...you read that correctly...he RAPS and it is glorious.
54:07
54:07
Sex in the CIA: Four Former CIA Officers Dish About Sex and Spies
If you think getting your parents approval on whom you date is tough, try getting the CIA to approve your boyfriend or girlfriend. Dating like anything in the CIA is ridiculous and yes it even involves paperwork. I heard the twitter requests and I finally did it. I invited three former CIA officers to join me on my show to talk SEX. We dished about the rules, the regulations and the horror stories of dating and (wink wink) dating in the CIA. We talk honey-traps, surveillance, dating cess pools, the CIA officer who got caught getting a blow…...well you have to tune in to hear that story. We had a safe word on the podcast (which was popcorn) that we could use if things got too heated…we used the safe word. We get down, dirty and give you the real unredacted inside scoop.
Washington for Beautiful People is an LA produced podcast, hosted by former CIA Operative and improv comedian, Emily Brandwin, aka, CIAspygirl. The podcast brings together those important west coast voices in the entertainment industry and tech sectors who have been active in bringing attention to and amplifying the political, foreign policy and national security issues that affect our country. (The pod's title is a play on the famous Jay Leno comment that Washington is Hollywood for ugly people.) Emily also regularly brings in former government colleagues and experts while drawing both on her roots as an improv comedian and her background in the intelligence community.