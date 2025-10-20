Washington for Beautiful People

Mike, Dan and the Blue Dress (yup that dress): My conversation with the hosts of the Skullduggery

You may not be familiar with Skullduggery Podcast Hosts and journalists Michael Isikoff and Daniel Klaidman, but you most definitely know the stories they broke. Mike and Dan broke the story of Ken Starr's investigation into the Monica Lewinsky affair. They discuss the drama of how this story unfolded and the details would make Hollywood screenwriters salivate, Linda Tripp offered Mike the blue dress. Not only did we talk about the Clinton Affair but we discussed some of their most recent gets on their podcast including George Conway, AOC, Rashida Talib and of course yours truly :) Listen in for an insiders look into one of our country's biggest scandals, but stay for the story of Trump calling Mike a word I can't put into print. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.