The Bowery Boys: New York City History

Tom Meyers, Greg Young
HistorySociety & Culture
The Bowery Boys: New York City History
  #466 Pete's Tavern and McSorley's Old Ale House
    The ultimate bar crawl of Old New York continues through a survey of classic bars and taverns that trace their origins from the 1850s through the 1880s.And this time we're recording within two of America's most famous establishments, joined by the people who know that history the best.In Part One, we introduced you to the origin story of New York City tavern life in the Dutch and colonial periods, and we ventured into Fraunces Tavern to witness the creation of the United States itself. Then we headed out to Queens and to Neir's Tavern, which quenched the thirsts of horse-racing fans in the early 19th century -- and reinvented itself in the 20th century thanks to Mae West and Martin Scorsese's Goodfellas.For part two, we fill out our list of the most historic bars and taverns still serving customers in the 21st century -- from SoHo to Williamsburg, from Midtown Manhattan to Red Hook, Brooklyn.But we center our adventure within two classic Manhattan bars, which wear their histories proudly upon the walls:-- McSorley's Old Ale House is the most famous Irish saloon in New York City (and dare we even say, the whole country?), and its stacked, cluttered walls -- every strange piece tells a story -- welcome you inside to become a part of its history.  Historian Bill Wander and long-time bartender Shane Buggy provide a most intoxicating tour of the joint.-- Pete's Tavern has become famous as one of America's most enduring literary bars thanks to its long-time association with O. Henry. But there are so many more secrets awaiting you -- from its association with Tammany Hall to its curious transformation into a "flower shop" during Prohibition.  General manager Gary Egan and owner Steve Troy reveal many surprising twists in Pete's own history.This episode was edited and produced by Kieran Gannon. Visit the website for more images of the famous bars mentioned in this week's show.
  #465 The Oldest Bars in New York City
    We’ve put together the ultimate New York City historic bar crawl, a celebration of the city’s old taverns, pubs, and ale houses with 18th- and 19th-century connections. And along the way, you’ll learn so much about the city’s overall history — from its changing shoreline to the everyday lives of its working-class immigrant populations.Being an old historic bar isn’t just a novel curiosity for history lovers. It can be good for business and many of the most popular landmark pubs literally wear their stories on the walls — framed newspapers and photographs, memorabilia, old clocks, sailors’ caps and fedoras.The history of old bars is a little like a ghost story, where a legend has grown up around a historic place, and decades or centuries later, it can be hard to determine the pure truth. In many ways, the myths are as powerful and as interesting as the actual history itself.In this episode, the first of two parts, Greg and Kieran visit two very different establishments representing the colonial and rustic world of Old New York:— Fraunces Tavern, one of the most important American landmarks of the Revolutionary War, remains a vibrant spot over 250 years after its stools and tables were occupied with rebellious colonists. Today, its history lovers and workers from the Financial District who enjoy its labyrinthine bar and dining rooms, while upstairs an impressive museum celebrates the tavern’s many eras of greatness.— Neir's Tavern, in the quiet residential neighborhood of Woodhaven, Queens, once sat next to the popular Union Race Course, one of the key American sports venues of the early 19th century. Horse-racing remains in the bar’s DNA — in its insignia and on its walls. But this surprising spot may be better known for its connections to sassy queen of comedy Mae West and to the iconic Martin Scorsese film Goodfellas, which was filmed here.PLUS: The Ear Inn! And we tell you with absolute certainty the location of the oldest tavern structure in New York City. You can’t drink beer there anymore, but next to it, you can grab a coffee and a croissant.Visit the website for more information and images from this week's show. This episode was produced and edited by Kieran Gannon.The Bowery Boys Podcast is proud to be sponsored by FOUNDED BY NYC, celebrating New York City's 400th anniversary in 2025 and the 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026. Read about all the exciting events and world class institutions commemorating the five boroughs legacy of groundbreaking achievements, and find ways to celebrate the city that's always making history.  foundedbynyc.com
  #464 New York: The City of Oysters
    Once upon a time New York City oysters were not only plentiful and healthy in the harbor, they were an everyday, common food source. The original fast food!For that reason, the oyster could be an official New York City mascot. Oyster farming was a major occupation. Oyster houses were an incredibly common place for people to eat. The greatest restaurants in the city served oysters, as did the small basement dives.In many ways, they united all New Yorkers, not just from the Lower East Side to Fifth Avenue, but even with those people who came before – the Lenape indigenous tribes, the original Dutch settlers and even the colonial English. Oysters defined the New York City palate by the early 19th century. Businessmen like Thomas Downing (one of New York's first successful Black restaurateurs) fed the stock brokers on Wall Street while the Delmonico Brothers served them on the half-shell in their new French inspired eatery.But today -- New York City oysters are inedible. And for most of the 20th century, they were functionally extinct thanks to the harbor's notoriously poor water quality.Thanks to organizations like the Billion Oyster Project, however, the oyster has returned to the harbor. And soon we may see a billion oysters -- and more! Brian Reagor, director of development and communications at the Billion Oyster Project, joins Tom and Greg to discuss the fascinating process of reintroducing the oyster to its old home in New York harbor.Visit the website for more images and information on other Bowery Boys episodes The Bowery Boys Podcast is proud to be sponsored by Founded By NYC, celebrating New York City's 400th anniversary in 2025 and the 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026. Read about all the exciting events and world class institutions commemorating the five boroughs' legacy of groundbreaking achievements, and find ways to celebrate the city that's always making history at Founded by NYC.
  #463 Gilded Age Golden Girls (Live At City Winery)
    A special presentation of our live show Bowery Boys History Live, recorded at City Winery, July 2, 2025Bowery Boys History Live is a storytelling cabaret of all-true tales and spellbinding secrets from the past, hosted by Greg Young of the Bowery Boys Podcast and brought to you by a rotating roster of the city’s greatest historians.And for this show, Greg’s has invited a premier lineup of special guests, including author Elizabeth L. Block (Beyond Vanity: The History and Power of Hairdressing), author and tour guide Keith Taillon aka @keithyorkcity (Walking New York: Manhattan History on Foot), and host of the Gilded Gentleman podcast Carl Raymond.Featuring:-- Carl Raymond with a cheeky comparison between the ladies of high society and the four comedy queens of Palm Beach, Florida-- Elizabeth L. Block with an exploration of the Gilded Age's great gowns, bodices and hair preparations-- Keith Taillon with a look at the life of Mrs. Astor through the places she lived-- Greg Young with the origins of the phrase 'the Gilded Age' and a look at five influential women of the Gilded Age that NEVER got invited to Mrs Astor's ballNOTE: This was a live show with slide presentations, so there may be a few moments referencing an image in the room. This show was produced and edited by Kieran GannonFor even more Gilded Age stories, check out Tom Meyers on the Official Gilded Age Podcast. 
  Spirits Podcast: Urban Legends with Greg Young
    Ready for a little summertime spookfest? This week we're thrilled to present to you a podcast appearance Greg made back in April on the Spirits Podcast. Hosted by Amanda McLoughlin and Julia Schifini, the Spirits Podcast is a weekly conversational show about all things ghosts, mythology, folklore and urban legends. If you like fun spooky things, add the podcast to your regular rotation! And as a sample, here is Greg's appearance on the show, talking about all sorts of New York City ghosty things.Get your tickets for the Bowery Boys Ghost Stories of Old New York live show at Joe's Pub.And here's the complete list of Bowery Boys ghost story podcasts
About The Bowery Boys: New York City History

The tides of American history lead through the streets of New York City — from the huddled masses on Ellis Island to the sleazy theaters of 1970s Times Square. The elevated railroad to the Underground Railroad. Hamilton to Hammerstein! Greg and Tom explore more than 400 years of action-packed stories, featuring both classic and forgotten figures who have shaped the world.
