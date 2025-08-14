The Bowery Boys: New York City History

#465 The Oldest Bars in New York City

We've put together the ultimate New York City historic bar crawl, a celebration of the city's old taverns, pubs, and ale houses with 18th- and 19th-century connections. And along the way, you'll learn so much about the city's overall history — from its changing shoreline to the everyday lives of its working-class immigrant populations.Being an old historic bar isn't just a novel curiosity for history lovers. It can be good for business and many of the most popular landmark pubs literally wear their stories on the walls — framed newspapers and photographs, memorabilia, old clocks, sailors' caps and fedoras.The history of old bars is a little like a ghost story, where a legend has grown up around a historic place, and decades or centuries later, it can be hard to determine the pure truth. In many ways, the myths are as powerful and as interesting as the actual history itself.In this episode, the first of two parts, Greg and Kieran visit two very different establishments representing the colonial and rustic world of Old New York:— Fraunces Tavern, one of the most important American landmarks of the Revolutionary War, remains a vibrant spot over 250 years after its stools and tables were occupied with rebellious colonists. Today, its history lovers and workers from the Financial District who enjoy its labyrinthine bar and dining rooms, while upstairs an impressive museum celebrates the tavern's many eras of greatness.— Neir's Tavern, in the quiet residential neighborhood of Woodhaven, Queens, once sat next to the popular Union Race Course, one of the key American sports venues of the early 19th century. Horse-racing remains in the bar's DNA — in its insignia and on its walls. But this surprising spot may be better known for its connections to sassy queen of comedy Mae West and to the iconic Martin Scorsese film Goodfellas, which was filmed here.PLUS: The Ear Inn! And we tell you with absolute certainty the location of the oldest tavern structure in New York City. You can't drink beer there anymore, but next to it, you can grab a coffee and a croissant.Visit the website for more information and images from this week's show. This episode was produced and edited by Kieran Gannon.