Bind. Torture. Kill. - A New Monster, January 13th
'Monster: BTK', the newest installment in the 'Monster' franchise, reveals the true story of the Wichita, Kansas serial killer who murdered at least 10 people between 1974 and 1991. Known by the moniker, BTK – Bind Torture Kill, his notoriety was bolstered by the taunting letters he sent to police, and the chilling phone calls he made to media outlets. BTK's identity was finally revealed in 2005 to the shock of his family, his community, and the world. He was the serial killer next door. The first two episodes are available on January 13th here. For an ad-free binge experience subscribe to iHeart True Crime+.
2:29
A new season. A new monster. Coming January 13th... MONSTER: BTK. Binge all previous season of Monster now!
1:33
Loose Ends [12]
Loose Ends [12]

A potentially related case from 1993 brings the Dutroux Affair back into the spotlight, renewing interest in DNA testing. Host Matt Graves searches three countries in an attempt to track down an illusive character that may have information related to the larger conspiracy. For more info visit www.monster-podcast.com Archival audio for this series provided by Sonuma RTBF Archives and CNN Archives.
48:06
The Aftermath [11]
The Aftermath [11]

Much has happened in the aftermath of Belgium's trial of the century. 17 years have passed and questions surrounding the Dutroux Affair still remain. Host Matt Graves speaks with a woman who recently shared her experiences with a child sex trafficking ring in Belgium involving Michel Nihoul. For more info visit www.monster-podcast.com Archival audio for this series provided by Sonuma RTBF Archives and CNN Archives.
30:16
Trial & Tribulations [10]
Trial & Tribulations [10]

Belgian shame is on full display for the world to see. The incompetence and accusations of conspiracy play out in court as Dutroux and his accomplices stand trial. Surviving victims, victim's families, and new witnesses take the stand. For more info visit www.monster-podcast.com Archival audio for this series provided by Sonuma RTBF Archives and CNN Archives.
In the 80s and 90s, a serial killer, pedophile, and kidnapper, Marc Dutroux, terrorized the country of Belgium. His unspeakable crimes and the incompetence or unwillingness of law enforcement agencies to stop him brought the entire country of Belgium to the brink of revolution. With hundreds of thousands taking to the streets in protest. Le Monstre will tell the story of these crimes and their aftermath, known as the Dutroux Affair, in an attempt to address unanswered questions, and to hopefully bring closure to one of the darkest chapters in Belgium’s history.