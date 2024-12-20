Powered by RND
Monster

iHeartPodcasts and Tenderfoot TV
Atlanta, Georgia 1978, children are going missing one-by-one, their bodies discarded in nearby lakes. Vallejo, California, 1968 a crazed killer in an executione...
  January 13th... MONSTER returns!
    A new season. A new monster. Coming January 13th... MONSTER: BTK. Binge all previous season of Monster now! [Listen]See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    1:33
  D.C.'s Missing Voice with Henderson Long [bonus]
    Henderson Long has worked on missing persons cases for over a decade. Long was also instrumental in the early stages of our Freeway Phantom investigation. We talk with him about his personal connection to the issue and his work to help families searching for answers in Washington D.C.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    34:15
  Courtney's House [bonus]
    We explore an issue deeply connected to the missing persons cases we've disccused this season: domestic trafficking. Tina Frundt of Courtney's House in D.C. takes us through her story as a survivor, and how her nonprofit works to combat the effects of human trafficking. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    37:10
  The Epidemic [10]
    The Freeway Phantom case is but one example of a wider epidemic of missing black girls in DC who don't get the attention they need. How can we fix this? And how can we finally bring the Phantom to justice?See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    52:42
  A New Profile [9]
    We recruit a former FBI profiler to create a new profile of the Freeway Phantom. And we look at the systemic issues that led to the Phantom's success.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    54:41

About Monster

Atlanta, Georgia 1978, children are going missing one-by-one, their bodies discarded in nearby lakes. Vallejo, California, 1968 a crazed killer in an executioner's mask is on the loose. Washington DC 2002, no one is safe as a sniper begins to gun down innocent people going about their everyday lives. These stories and more, told by the victims, law enforcement, and even the monsters themselves. From iHeartPodcasts and Tenderfoot TV, this is Monster. An all new season coming January 13th.  
