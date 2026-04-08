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31 episodes
- High Strange Season 2, Episode 1 - Friendly Universe
What if the universe is not hostile, just misunderstood. We open the season by asking whether being alone ever really made sense, and why the idea of something else out there feels oddly familiar now.
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- High Strange Season 2 goes deeper into real encounters, credible witnesses, and the explanations that never seem to stick. More firsthand accounts. Bigger moments. And more times where the official story starts to wobble.
This isn’t about believing everything. It’s about following the story until it actually makes sense… or until it gets too strange to ignore.
New season. Same curiosity. Same skepticism.
Still probably not a weather balloon.
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- Check out episode 1 of the new Monster season, "Monster: Hunting the Long Island Serial Killer." When Rex Heuermann is arrested for the Gilgo Beach murders, filmmaker Josh Zeman revisits the chilling clues uncovered in his documentary, The Killing Season. From Shannan Gilbert’s disappearance to the discovery of ten bodies along Ocean Parkway, Josh explores how this mystery eluded investigators for over a decade.
Search "Monster: Hunting the Long Island Serial Killer," in your podcast app to listen to more episodes.
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- The latest installment in the Monster franchise, Monster: Hunting the Long Island Serial Killer follows filmmaker Josh Zeman as he sets out to find New York's most notorious killer since the Son of Sam. Decades or eluding authorities, nearly a dozen bodies, and a system incapable of catching him, until now. Coming November 17th from Tenderfoot TV and iHeartPodcasts.
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- A new season of Le Monstre is available now. Check out episode 1, "A Cold Dark Night"
December 22, 1996, Jacqueline Leclercq vanishes from her apartment in the city of Mons in Belgium. Despite suspicious circumstances, her disappearance garners little media attention. Jacqueline wasn't the first and would not be the last in a series of disappearances that would soon shock the country.
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About Atlanta Monster
From the producers of Up and Vanished, Tenderfoot TV and iHeartPodcasts present, 'Atlanta Monster.' This true crime podcast tells the story of one of the city’s darkest secrets, The Atlanta Child Murders. Nearly 40 years after these horrific crimes, many questions still remain. Host Payne Lindsey aims to find truth and provide closure, reexamining the disappearance and murder of over 25 African American children and young adults.Podcast website
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Atlanta Monster: Podcasts in Family