Available Episodes
Monster: DC Sniper - Episode 01
From the creators of Atlanta Monster, Monster: DC Sniper investigates the 2002 beltway sniper attacks - from the first shot to the lasting consequences. Search for Monster: DC Sniper on the iHeartRadio App, Apple Podcasts or wherever you listen to your favorite shows. Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
1/3/2020
39:52
Monster: DC Sniper - Official Trailer
From the creators of 'Atlanta Monster' and 'Monster: The Zodiac Killer,' iHeartRadio and Tenderfoot TV present 'Monster: DC Sniper.' This true crime podcast, hosted by Tony Harris, reinvestigates the beltway sniper attacks of 2002. Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
12/26/2019
2:56
The Mindhunter Himself & ATLM Update [bonus]
Payne interviews acclaimed criminal profiler John Douglas about his work on Atlanta's Missing & Murdered case. Plus, a case update— the current mayor reopens the Atlanta Child Murders for further investigation. Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
8/1/2019
1:13:08
The Sheriff [bonus]
Why is Sidney Dorsey so important to this case? What role did he have in the Atlanta Child Murders, and why is he in a Georgia Prison? Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
8/22/2018
34:19
The Night Shift [bonus]
Recalling Wayne's time working as a stringer... under the cover of night. Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
From the producers of Up and Vanished, Tenderfoot TV and HowStuffWorks present, 'Atlanta Monster.' This true crime podcast tells the story of one of the city’s darkest secrets, The Atlanta Child Murders. Nearly 40 years after these horrific crimes, many questions still remain. Host Payne Lindsey aims to find truth and provide closure, reexamining the disappearance and murder of over 25 African American children and young adults.