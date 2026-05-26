Learning English use a limited vocabulary and are read at a slower pace than VOA's other English broadcasts. Previously known as Special English.

Learning English use a limited vocabulary and are read at a slower pace than VOA's other English broadcasts. Previously known as Special English.

Learning English use a limited vocabulary and are read at a slower pace than VOA's other English broadcasts. Previously known as Special English.

Learning English use a limited vocabulary and are read at a slower pace than VOA's other English broadcasts. Previously known as Special English.

Learning English uses a limited vocabulary and are read at a slower pace than VOA's other English broadcasts. Previously known as Special English.

How to Be a Better Human

About VOA Learning English Podcast - VOA Learning English

About VOA Learning English Podcast - VOA Learning English

About VOA Learning English Podcast - VOA Learning English

Learning English programs use a limited vocabulary and short sentences. They are read at a slower pace than VOA's other English broadcasts. Our broadcasts were formerly known as Special English.