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VOA Learning English Podcast - VOA Learning English
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VOA Learning English Podcast - VOA Learning English

VOA Learning English
EducationLanguage Learning
VOA Learning English Podcast - VOA Learning English
Latest episode

337 episodes

  • VOA Learning English Podcast - VOA Learning English

    Learning English Podcast - March 23, 2026

    03/23/2026 | 29 mins.
    Learning English uses a limited vocabulary and are read at a slower pace than VOA's other English broadcasts. Previously known as Special English.
  • VOA Learning English Podcast - VOA Learning English

    Learning English Podcast - March 22, 2026

    03/22/2026 | 29 mins.
    Learning English use a limited vocabulary and are read at a slower pace than VOA's other English broadcasts. Previously known as Special English.
  • VOA Learning English Podcast - VOA Learning English

    Learning English Podcast - March 21, 2026

    03/21/2026 | 29 mins.
    Learning English use a limited vocabulary and are read at a slower pace than VOA's other English broadcasts. Previously known as Special English.
  • VOA Learning English Podcast - VOA Learning English

    Learning English Podcast - March 20, 2026

    03/20/2026 | 29 mins.
    Learning English use a limited vocabulary and are read at a slower pace than VOA's other English broadcasts. Previously known as Special English.
  • VOA Learning English Podcast - VOA Learning English

    Learning English Podcast - March 19, 2026

    03/19/2026 | 29 mins.
    Learning English use a limited vocabulary and are read at a slower pace than VOA's other English broadcasts. Previously known as Special English.
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About VOA Learning English Podcast - VOA Learning English
Learning English programs use a limited vocabulary and short sentences. They are read at a slower pace than VOA's other English broadcasts. Our broadcasts were formerly known as Special English.
Podcast website
EducationLanguage Learning

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