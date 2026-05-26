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VOA Learning English Podcast - VOA Learning English
VOA Learning English
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About VOA Learning English Podcast - VOA Learning English
Learning English programs use a limited vocabulary and short sentences. They are read at a slower pace than VOA's other English broadcasts. Our broadcasts were formerly known as Special English.Podcast website
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