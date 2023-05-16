About IELTS Energy English 7+

Do you want to get a band 7 on the IELTS exam? IELTS exam preparation doesn’t have to be hard or boring! It can be fun! Aubrey and Jessica from All Ears English are back with a new way to help you achieve the IELTS score you need for the General or the Academic exam! We’ll give you IELTS strategies, practice, tips, tricks, and secrets using real English examples. We’ll show you how to take control of the Speaking Section by reducing anxiety, panic, and fear. You’ll learn what to do when your mind goes blank, how to organize your thoughts and how to use intonation, English pronunciation and native English vocabulary such as phrasal verbs and idioms to impress the Examiner. You’ll find out which grammar points you should use in the Speaking Test and which ones you should avoid to get a band 7. You’ll also get guidance on how to prepare for Writing Task 1 and Writing Task 2 with help on the opinion essay, graphs and charts, and the argument or discursive essay. You’ll get tips on how to succeed with IELTS listening comprehension strategies and how to get the highest possible score on the reading test. You’ll find out how to use practice tests to get the maximum score increase to go from a 5 or 6 to a 7 or higher. We’ll show you the common mistakes that most students make on test day, what to expect on the day of the exam, and how the exam is structured. You’ll get the best possible resource recommendations from Jessica Beck who has taught IELTS for more than 14 years.