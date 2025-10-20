the Magical Seal Island
11/29/2020 | 9 mins.
Jack and Avery set out for the usual stroll on the beach, enjoying their favorite ice cream, until they saw a suspicious boat...
Switcharoo Sunday
10/11/2020 | 7 mins.
Is there such a thing as having too much fun with a puppy? Listen to this episode to find out. ***Visit https://calmkidspodcast.podbean.com/p/special-requests-1540653383/ to support The Calm Kids Podcast***
Cabbie the Camel
5/19/2020 | 11 mins.
This is the story of Cabbie the Camel...or so he thinks. Follow Cabbie as he embarks on a fun adventure to find his roots with friends he meets along the way. Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/calmkidspodcast Find us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/calmkidspodcast/
The Space Mermaid
4/18/2020 | 10 mins.
Oliver has always dreamed of going to space. Turns out, he's not the only one... and he will make the most surprising friends along the way. Our Facebook page for the drawing competition (details at the end of the story): https://www.facebook.com/calmkidspodcast
(Sophie's Adventures Series) - The Robot Scavenger Hunt
2/23/2020 | 10 mins.
This futuristic story tells the tale of a land filled with technology and robots. Sophie decides to take another trip... into the future! This time she helps out a new friend hunt down some things he lost. Will they complete their task?
The Calm Kids Podcast