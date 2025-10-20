Open app
Lucie and Charlotte
Kids & Family
  • The Calm Kids Podcast

    the Magical Seal Island

    11/29/2020 | 9 mins.

    Jack and Avery set out for the usual stroll on the beach, enjoying their favorite ice cream, until they saw a suspicious boat...

  • The Calm Kids Podcast

    Switcharoo Sunday

    10/11/2020 | 7 mins.

    Is there such a thing as having too much fun with a puppy? Listen to this episode to find out. ***Visit https://calmkidspodcast.podbean.com/p/special-requests-1540653383/ to support The Calm Kids Podcast***

  • The Calm Kids Podcast

    Cabbie the Camel

    5/19/2020 | 11 mins.

    This is the story of Cabbie the Camel...or so he thinks. Follow Cabbie as he embarks on a fun adventure to find his roots with friends he meets along the way.  Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/calmkidspodcast  Find us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/calmkidspodcast/

  • The Calm Kids Podcast

    The Space Mermaid

    4/18/2020 | 10 mins.

    Oliver has always dreamed of going to space. Turns out, he's not the only one... and he will make the most surprising friends along the way.  Our Facebook page for the drawing competition (details at the end of the story): https://www.facebook.com/calmkidspodcast

  • The Calm Kids Podcast

    (Sophie's Adventures Series) - The Robot Scavenger Hunt

    2/23/2020 | 10 mins.

    This futuristic story tells the tale of a land filled with technology and robots. Sophie decides to take another trip... into the future! This time she helps out a new friend hunt down some things he lost. Will they complete their task?  

About The Calm Kids Podcast

Stories by kids, for kids to unwind and go to sleep relaxed and happy.
