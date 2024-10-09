Chris Daughtry sits with Jamey Jasta to talk touring expectations, dealing the algorithm for music videos and more!Support Our SponsorsIndie Merch Store - https://www.indiemerchstore.comUse Promo Code JASTA10 at check outMartyrstore - https://www.martyrstore.netUse Code JJTEN to SAVE 10%Subscribe to the all new GaSDigital.comFollow Jamey On Patreonhttps://www.patreon.com/jastaFollow The Show On Social Mediahttps://twitter.com/jameyjastahttps://www.instagram.com/jameyjasta/See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
1:12:00
Show #707 Shannon Larkin
Shannon Larkin (Godsmack, Amen, Candlebox, Ugly Kid Joe, and Souls at Zero) sits with Jamey Jasta to talk touring, backstage stories, and future projects
--------
1:46:29
Show #706 Jacoby Shaddix (Papa Roach)
Jamey Jasta and Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach talk venue stories, tour life, upcoming projects and more!
--------
1:14:02
Show #705 John 5
Jamey Jasta and John 5 talk about joining Motley Crue, ups and downs of touring and what's coming next for them!
--------
1:10:57
Show #704 Marty Friedman
Jamey Jasta sits with Marty Friedman to talk touring, obscure movie appearances, tour nostalgia and more!
Musician, former television host, and podcaster Jamey Jasta (Hatebreed, Kingdom of Sorrow, Jasta and the former host of MTV's Headbanger's Ball) interviews your heroes every Monday and Thursday. The newest 15 episodes are always free, but if you want access to all the archives, watch live, chat live, access to the forums, and get the show a week before it comes out everywhere else - you can subscribe now at gasdigitalnetwork.com and use the code JASTA to save 15% on the entire network.