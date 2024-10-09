Show #705 John 5

Jamey Jasta and John 5 talk about joining Motley Crue, ups and downs of touring and what's coming next for them!Support Our SponsorsIndie Merch Store - https://www.indiemerchstore.com Use Promo Code JASTA10 at check outMartyrstore - https://www.martyrstore.netUse Code JJTEN to SAVE 10%Subscribe to the all new GaSDigital.comFollow Jamey On Patreonhttps://www.patreon.com/jastaFollow The Show On Social Mediahttps://twitter.com/jameyjastahttps://www.instagram.com/jameyjasta/Musician, former television host, and podcaster Jamey Jasta (Hatebreed, Kingdom of Sorrow, Jasta and the former host of MTV's Headbanger's Ball) interviews your heroes every Monday and Thursday. The newest 20 episodes are always free, but if you want access to all the archives, watch live, chat live, access to the forums, and get the show a week before it comes out everywhere elseSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.