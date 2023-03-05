The Step Of Faith And The Sound Of Praise (The Basin)

You are an instrument in the hands of a God whose power is infinite. In this bonus teaching from The Basin, we learn that when we use the tools in our hands, God does what only He can do. Today, take a step of faith and let out a shout of praise. If you’ve just made a decision for Christ, please respond HERE: http://ele.vc/tIepfr To support this ministry and help us continue to reach people all around the world click here: http://www.elevationchurch.org/giving/ Scripture References: Judges 7, verses 17-19