Have you ever wished God would explain why you're going through something? You don't always need a new word from God — sometimes you need to remember the one He's already spoken. If you've been looking for peace, clarity, or confidence in a difficult season, discover how God's Word can help you trust Him even before you have all the answers.

If you’ve just made a decision for Christ, please respond HERE: http://ele.vc/tIepfr

Scripture References:

Mark 4, verses 33-41 – Jesus teaches from boat then calms storm

Mark 4, verse 1 – Jesus teaches crowd from a boat

Mark 5, verses 1-2 – Jesus arrives at region of Gerasenes

Additional Scriptures Referenced:

Mark 4, verses 30-32 – Mustard seed grows into large plant

Mark 4, verses 3-20 – Sower's seed falls on various soils

Romans 10, verse 17 – Faith comes by hearing God's word

Romans 8, verses 1-2 – No condemnation for those in Christ

1 John 1, verse 9 – Confessing sins brings forgiveness and cleansing

Jonah 1, verses 4-6 – Jonah slept during storm on ship

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.