The Secret To Framing Your Situation (The Basin)
Stop letting the enemy frame your situation.
In “The Secret To Framing Your Situation,” we’re reminded that no matter what we’re facing, we can choose to focus on God’s faithfulness.
Joshua 4, verses 6-7
5/3/2023
13:18
Ugly Trust
When you say, “I can’t,” God says, “I can.”
In “Ugly Trust,” we’re reminded to trust God in difficult seasons — because He always hears us, even in the midst of fear and uncertainty.
Psalm 34, verses 1-8 (KJV)
1 Samuel 21, verses 12-13
1 Samuel 27, verse 1
1 Peter 5, verse 6
4/30/2023
1:08:07
Your Limitation Can Unlock God’s Power (The Basin)
Don’t diminish what makes you different.
In “Your Limitation Can Unlock God’s Power,” we’re reminded that what looks like a weakness might actually be the source of God’s greatest gifts.
Judges 3, verses 15-25
Isaiah 49, verses 2-4
4/26/2023
17:44
Lame Excuses (Robert Madu)
It’s time to get up.
In “Lame Excuses,” Pastor Robert Madu reminds us that we’ve got to stop making excuses and start walking in the purpose God has for us — because His power is made perfect in our weakness.
John 5, verses 1-15
4/23/2023
48:50
The Step Of Faith And The Sound Of Praise (The Basin)
You are an instrument in the hands of a God whose power is infinite.
In this bonus teaching from The Basin, we learn that when we use the tools in our hands, God does what only He can do. Today, take a step of faith and let out a shout of praise.
Judges 7, verses 17-19
