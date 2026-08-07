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Elevation with Steven Furtick

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Elevation with Steven Furtick
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575 episodes

  • Elevation with Steven Furtick

    The Lazarus Factor

    08/07/2026 | 54 mins.
    When God doesn’t show up the way you expected, it doesn’t mean He’s absent. The delay, the silence, or the disappointment may be the very place He’s drawing close, revealing His glory in a way you couldn’t have seen before.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Elevation with Steven Furtick

    Take Your Notes On The Boat!

    08/02/2026 | 50 mins.
    Have you ever wished God would explain why you're going through something? You don't always need a new word from God — sometimes you need to remember the one He's already spoken. If you've been looking for peace, clarity, or confidence in a difficult season, discover how God's Word can help you trust Him even before you have all the answers.
    If you’ve just made a decision for Christ, please respond HERE: http://ele.vc/tIepfr
    Scripture References:
    Mark 4, verses 33-41 – Jesus teaches from boat then calms storm
    Mark 4, verse 1 – Jesus teaches crowd from a boat
    Mark 5, verses 1-2 – Jesus arrives at region of Gerasenes
    Additional Scriptures Referenced:
    Mark 4, verses 30-32 – Mustard seed grows into large plant
    Mark 4, verses 3-20 – Sower's seed falls on various soils
    Romans 10, verse 17 – Faith comes by hearing God's word
    Romans 8, verses 1-2 – No condemnation for those in Christ
    1 John 1, verse 9 – Confessing sins brings forgiveness and cleansing
    Jonah 1, verses 4-6 – Jonah slept during storm on ship
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Elevation with Steven Furtick

    The Sticking Point

    07/31/2026 | 52 mins.
    Feeling stuck doesn’t mean you’re failing. It often means you’re standing in the place where God is strengthening you, stretching you, and teaching you to trust what He’s already put in your hands. The pressure, the resistance, and the pull to go back are all signs you’re on the verge of something significant.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Elevation with Steven Furtick

    When Jesus Is Your Jury

    07/26/2026 | 58 mins.
    What is the voice in your head saying about you? When you’re wrestling with self-limiting beliefs, it’s tempting to try to impress people to prove yourself. But that only fuels the unfulfilling cycle of performance. Pastor Steven teaches us how to find freedom from human opinion and reach a new verdict about our worth so we can walk in our purpose.

    If you’ve just made a decision for Christ, please respond HERE: http://ele.vc/tIepfr
    Scripture References:
    1 Corinthians 4, verses 1-5 – God alone judges his faithful servants
    John 8, verses 1-11 – Jesus offers mercy instead of condemnation
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Elevation with Steven Furtick

    I Caught A Thought

    07/26/2026 | 44 mins.
    The thoughts you hold on to can determine your trajectory. In “I Caught A Thought,” Pastor Steven Furtick of Elevation Church challenges us to stop negative thoughts in their tracks, and hold on to the ones that bring us toward our purpose.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Elevation with Steven Furtick
Welcome to the weekly podcast of Elevation Church led by Pastor Steven Furtick. To learn more visit our website at http://elevationchurch.org or download the Elevation App. To support this ministry and help us continue to reach people all around the world click here: http://ele.vc/TI55jR
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