The Bachelor super fan Arden Myrin along with Bachelor-obsessed celebrity guests discuss the latest The Bachelor episode: tears, fantasy suites, and making swee...
"A TALE OF THREE BRAYDENS!" W/ Jim Jefferies, Rob Benedict and Gareth Reynolds
The fellas are in the bougie garage when Jim Jefferies, Rob Benedict and Gareth Reynolds join Arden and the production team to discuss episode one of Charity's season of the Bachelorette! Nylon Wigs! Double Sided Coins! High Jumpers!- Arden and Jim want to be a bartending DUO on Paradise!!
- Jim's son is ALL in on Charity's brother for the WIN!
- Gareth's mom wrote a letter from 50 years ago and put it in a box!
- Rob is ready to host and can play 40-55!
All that plus........TWEET OF THE WEEK!
The band's back together! Paget Brewster, Doug Benson, Jacquis Neal and Erin Foley join Arden and the Production Team to do their FANTASY BACHELORETTE DRAFT PICKS from Charity's season!! Mega Jumpers! Sexy Wrestlers! A tale of 3 Kalebs!
WANT MORE EPISODES???
Become a Patreon Member!! www.patreon.com/wyatr
Like us on Facebook follow us on iTunes! EMAIL US!!! [email protected] Follow us on: Twitter/ instagram #WYATR @ardenmyrin TIKTOK @ardenmyrinofficial
6/20/2023
1:41:28
"WYATR LIVE FROM THE BELL HOUSE IN BROOKLYN!" w/ Margaret Josephs, Joe Benigni, Marge Sr., Michelle Collins, Jacquis Neal, Mike Carrozza, Alarik Myrin and Dr. Shamwham Shamawa
It's a PODCAST EXTRAVAGANZA LIVE from the Bell House in Brooklyn! All the greats join Arden and Dr. Banana to talk Zach, limo exits, do the tortilla slap and FIND JACQUIS A LADY!!!!!
WANT MORE EPISODES??? Become a Patreon Member!! www.patreon.com/wyatr
Like us on Facebook follow us on iTunes!EMAIL [email protected] us on:Twitter/ instagram #[email protected] @ardenmyrinofficial
4/25/2023
1:28:33
No Autographs, Please!: "The Lady Always Faces Out!" w/ Paul F. Tompkins
Do we even need an intro for this icon? Paul F. Tompkins (Cher) is on the pod! Paul joins us and nominates king of kings Steven Slater - the JetBlue flight attendant who quit his job via aircraft escape slide - for the biggest NAPS energy of the week. Plus, Arden and Bryan go on a date at a New England water park but that annoying little girl Chloe shows up. And did Paul like this week's peanut butter cake? Listen to find out!
4/20/2023
1:03:14
No Autographs, Please! "The Buffet Is Open!" w/ Lauren Lapkus
Arden and Bryan welcome the one and only Lauren Lapkus aka Princess Hollywood! They reveal who's giving No Autrographs Please energy this week including one lady who sent her entire town holiday cards that said "Go to Hell!" So chic! Plus, Arden and Bryan go on a date at the Cheesecake Factory. And did Lauren like this week's peanut butter cake? Too cool! Too much! Too Hollywood!
