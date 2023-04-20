No Autographs, Please!: "The Lady Always Faces Out!" w/ Paul F. Tompkins

Do we even need an intro for this icon? Paul F. Tompkins (Cher) is on the pod! Paul joins us and nominates king of kings Steven Slater - the JetBlue flight attendant who quit his job via aircraft escape slide - for the biggest NAPS energy of the week. Plus, Arden and Bryan go on a date at a New England water park but that annoying little girl Chloe shows up. And did Paul like this week's peanut butter cake? Listen to find out!