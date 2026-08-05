☼ This affirmation based meditation is a versatile practice that you can listen to at any point throughout your day. Whether you choose to sit in stillness or listen while you begin your morning, commute, enjoy your coffee, wind down for the evening, or get ready for sleep, these 100 affirmations are meant to make you feel your best.



This practice is especially powerful when listening first thing in the morning or just before bed. Our mind begins to absorb and reflect what we repeatedly tell it, & while not every affirmation may feel true right away, it is through consistency, openness, and patience that we begin to gently rewrite our inner narrative.



These affirmations are centered around positivity, self-belief, self-love, self-acceptance, confidence, gratitude, inner peace, resilience, and trust.



Affirmations begin at: 2:57



With love,



Jo



* No part of this meditation script, voiceover, or editing was created using AI. :)



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This episode is for relaxation and educational purposes only and is not a replacement for professional medical or mental health care.



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