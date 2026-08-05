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244 episodes
- ☼ This affirmation based meditation is a versatile practice that you can listen to at any point throughout your day. Whether you choose to sit in stillness or listen while you begin your morning, commute, enjoy your coffee, wind down for the evening, or get ready for sleep, these 100 affirmations are meant to make you feel your best.
This practice is especially powerful when listening first thing in the morning or just before bed. Our mind begins to absorb and reflect what we repeatedly tell it, & while not every affirmation may feel true right away, it is through consistency, openness, and patience that we begin to gently rewrite our inner narrative.
These affirmations are centered around positivity, self-belief, self-love, self-acceptance, confidence, gratitude, inner peace, resilience, and trust.
Affirmations begin at: 2:57
With love,
Jo
* No part of this meditation script, voiceover, or editing was created using AI. :)
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Deep Sleep Hypnosis for Relaxation, Deep Sleep and Rest - RESET Exhaustion, Burnout & Fatigue | Strong Hypnosis to Restore Energy (ft Christopher Fitton from Sleep Cove)07/30/2026 | 58 mins.A bonus episode from our friend Christopher Fitton at Sleep Cove 🌜
Fall asleep fast and enjoy the deepest rest you've had in years with this deep sleep hypnosis session. Multiple hypnotic inductions help you sink deeper and deeper...turn the noise down on the outside world and ride the elevator down to a supremely relaxed, deep sleep state.
#sleephypnosis #deepsleep
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- 🌿This guided meditation is a healing space to release the weight of shame, grief, guilt, and regret. These are all completely normal human emotions, yet we often hold onto them far longer than we need to. During this practice, you'll gently acknowledge whatever is present, while shifting your focus toward self-compassion, acceptance, and the freedom to choose again. Using the breath and a grounding mantra, you'll be reminded that the past has already served its purpose, and that the present moment is where your true power lies.
"Every action I take is a conscious act of self-creation. I move with intention, courage, and clarity."
With love,
Jo
* No part of this meditation script, voiceover, or editing was created using AI. :)
__
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Mental Health Support: Talkiatry Online psychiatry with licensed providers and personalized, evidence-based care — all from home.
Elevated Essentials: Quince Timeless, high-quality pieces at accessible prices.
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This episode is for relaxation and educational purposes only and is not a replacement for professional medical or mental health care.
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- ⏱️ Sometimes all we need is a quick break to tune into what matters most. This guided meditation is a simple way to reconnect with your breath, ground into your body, and tune into the intention of your heart, allowing you to move through the rest of your day with greater peace, positivity, and awareness. Whether you're feeling overwhelmed, distracted, anxious, or simply want to move through your day with more intention, this practice offers a loving, gentle space to pause, breathe, and reconnect.
With love,
Jo
* No part of this meditation script, voiceover, or editing was created using AI. :)
__
Explore more from A Zen Mind
Join me on Instagram 💖
azenmindglobal.com
Ad-free + extended episodes on Patreon
Join the email list
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Our Partners
Mental Health Support: Talkiatry Online psychiatry with licensed providers and personalized, evidence-based care — all from home.
Elevated Essentials: Quince Timeless, high-quality pieces at accessible prices.
Build Your Business: Shopify Everything you need to start, run, and grow your business online.
This episode is for relaxation and educational purposes only and is not a replacement for professional medical or mental health care.
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Vagus Nerve Deep Sleep Meditation | Fall Asleep Fast (ft Tyler Brown from Sleep Escape)07/17/2026 | 1h 7 mins.A bonus episode from our friend Tyer Brown at Sleep Escape 💜
Tonight, this sleep meditation will guide you through using the body's natural relaxation switch (the vagus nerve) to lead you into a deep, restful sleep that lasts all night long. This episode is also accompanied by soft pink noise and delta waves to further aid you in sleeping better and deeper.
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About A Zen Mind Guided Meditations
Welcome to your personal sanctuary 🤍 Take a deep breath, settle in, and return to the present moment with A Zen Mind Guided Meditations, lovingly created and hosted by Jo Rose. Whether you're new to meditation or have been practicing for years, these sessions are here to support you—meeting you exactly where you are. Each meditation is a gentle space to turn inward, release what no longer serves you, and reconnect with your truest self. Slow down, breathe deeply, and realign with clarity, wisdom, and peace. *No part of our meditations, scripts, music, or voiceovers are generated using AI. We believe in creating for humans, by humans. :)Podcast website
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