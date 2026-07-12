You hot? Same. Grab a fan, because Very Peri is officially here. Created by Mamamia, we’ve sorted through the noise to answer your most urgent perimenopause questions.
There is no shortage of perimenopause information out there. In fact, there is too much and most of it is unregulated, incomplete or contradictory. Consider Very peri your single trusted source, built purely around your needs.
Get instant access to over 20 on-demand videos featuring 25 leading perimenopause experts from Australia and around the world, including Australia's most trusted medical voice Dr Ginni Mansberg, New York Times bestselling author and internationally renowned gynecologist Dr Jen Gunter, acclaimed neuropsychiatrist Professor Jayashri Kulkarni and leading menopause dietician Nigel Denby.
Together, they deliver trusted, up-to-date advice on HRT, periods, weight gain, skin, insomnia, brain fog and so much more, alongside the Mamamia women you already know and love, including Out Loud's Holly Wainwright and Amelia Lester, You Beauty's Leigh Campbell and Unleashed's Cath Mahoney.
Best of all, you get six months of flexible access to watch entirely at your own pace, whether that's from your couch at 11pm, at your desk during your lunch break or in the kitchen while you try to remember why you walked in there in the first place... because you know, brain fog.
LAUNCH OFFER: Get your all-access pass for just $59 for a limited time only. That’s 40% off.
Head to veryperi.com.au today.
Disclaimer: The information provided through Very Peri, including video interviews, panel discussions and digital downloads, is for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute medical or professional advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always seek the advice of your general practitioner (GP) or another qualified healthcare professional with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment pathway.
Become a Mamamia subscriber: https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.