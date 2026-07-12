The sibling gold standard has officially been set by Harry Styles and his sister Gemma, but it’s giving Stacey some serious 'parent of one' guilt. Plus, the Australian schools that are handing out codes of conduct to an unlikely group — the parents.

Plus, in the celebrity world, can motherhood be used as a strategic 180 to swing public perception, or do we just inherently view mothers differently? And, how old is too old for a bush wee?

Also, the study that nobody knew existed has confirmed explicit songs are on decline and yet kids are somehow swearing more than ever. But is that such a bad thing? Monz and Amelia aren't too sure.

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Reccos:

Amelia recommends sitting on the floor AKA the newsletter How to Move by Anna Maltby.

Monz recommends Child's Play - 60 Years of Play School on Australian Story.

Stacey is doubling down on Amelia's previous recommendation; Micador Colour and Learn tablecloth for $25 — they also have placemats.

What To Listen To Next:

Don't miss an episode of Parenting Out Loud

A Celebrity’s Secret Children & The Dark Side Of An 'It' Toy

The Birthday Post That Sparked A Sharenting Debate

The Royal School Run Is Just Like Yours & What Kids Think We Do All Day

The One Word You Need To Stop Saying & Were 90s Mums 'All That'?

'Crying Cafes' & A Mother-In-Law Red Flag

Signs You’re A Beta Mum & How To ‘Bounce Back’

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What to read:

‘It becomes a power struggle’: How private schools are taking on entitled parents

Sam Kerr and the big problem with 'reverse racism'.

'I spent 2 years thinking my son was just 'behind' at school. Then I found the real problem.'

'I'm both a teacher and a parent. And I'm scared for both sides.'

Australian parents are pulling kids out of school in record numbers. One reason dominates.

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CREDITS:

Hosts: Monique Bowley, Amelia Lester & Stacey Hicks

Video Editor: Julian Rosario

Associate Producer: Tessa Kotowicz

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land on which we have recorded this podcast.

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