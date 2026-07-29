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237 episodes
- Greg and Alison are enjoying the hell out of summer but one of them
needs to get to the beach.
Tushy
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- Alison is embarrassed by how much lower Greg's low is as he rejoices
at his misfortune. Also: is it okay for parents to fly first class and put their kids in coach?
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Outdoorsy
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- Alison doubts Greg and comes out looking really bad.
Greg makes a friend at the gym and Alison watches a dance marathon.
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Follow Greg:
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Hers
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Outdoorsy
All service fees removed when you use code CHILDISH at outdoorsy.com
Beducated
Take the Beducated quiz here: https://beduc.at/pd2629-childish
- Greg makes a friend at the gym and Alison watches a dance marathon.
Follow Childish:
twitter.com/childishpod
instagram.com/childishpod
Follow Greg:
twitter.com/GregFitzShow
instagram.com/gregfitzsimmons
Follow Alison:
twitter.com/AlisonRosen
instagram.com/alisonrosen
Our Lovely Sponsors!
Quince
Use promo code CHILDISH at quince.com/childish for 10% off your first order
Ruggable
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Hers
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Physicians Choice
Use code PCPODCAST10 at physicianschoice.com for 10% off your entire order.
- Summer's here! The boys are swimming in a pool and Greg is swimming in
a pond. Alison hatches a plan to get invited to a neighbor's pool and
Greg's been bitten by a tick.
Follow Childish:
twitter.com/childishpod
instagram.com/childishpod
Follow Greg:
twitter.com/GregFitzShow
instagram.com/gregfitzsimmons
Follow Alison:
twitter.com/AlisonRosen
instagram.com/alisonrosen
Our Lovely Sponsors!
First Day
Go to firstday.com and get up to 57% off and a free gift with code CHILDISH
Ruggable
Use promo code CHILDISH at ruggable.com for 10% off your first order
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About Childish
After you drop the kids off or put them to bed, turn on "Childish". Hosted by real life friends, parents and award-winning podcasters Greg Fitzsimmons (Fitzdog Radio) and Alison Rosen (Alison Rosen Is Your New Best Friend), Childish will help you laugh about the struggles and joys of parenthood, grow closer to your children, learn something useful and maybe even put the spark back into your love life. This is safe for work. As long as you work in a meat packing plant.Podcast website
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