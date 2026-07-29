Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsComedyChildish
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Childish
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Childish

Greg Fitzsimmons, Alison Rosen
ComedyKids & Family
Childish
Latest episode

237 episodes

  • Childish

    Episode 233 - Blowing Chunks

    07/29/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    Greg and Alison are enjoying the hell out of summer but one of them
    needs to get to the beach.
    Tushy
    Get 10% off your first bidet order when you use code CHILDISH at hellotushy.com
    Outdoorsy
    All service fees removed when you use code CHILDISH at outdoorsy.com
    Beducated
    Take the Beducated quiz here: https://beduc.at/pd2629-childish
  • Childish

    Episode 232 - Singing Our Way Through The Summer

    07/15/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    Alison is embarrassed by how much lower Greg's low is as he rejoices
    at his misfortune. Also: is it okay for parents to fly first class and put their kids in coach?
    Factor
    Get 50% off and free daily greens when you use code CHILDISH50OFF at factormeals.com/childish50off
    Ruggable
    Use promo code CHILDISH at ruggable.com for 10% off your first order
    Outdoorsy
    All service fees removed when you use code CHILDISH at outdoorsy.com
    Physicians Choice
    Use code PCPODCAST10 at physicianschoice.com for 10% off your entire order.
  • Childish

    Episode 231 - Don't Bet Against Greg

    07/01/2026 | 55 mins.
    Alison doubts Greg and comes out looking really bad.
    Greg makes a friend at the gym and Alison watches a dance marathon.
    Follow Childish:
    twitter.com/childishpod
    instagram.com/childishpod
    Follow Greg:
    twitter.com/GregFitzShow
    instagram.com/gregfitzsimmons
    Follow Alison:
    twitter.com/AlisonRosen
    instagram.com/alisonrosen
    Our Lovely Sponsors!
    Hers
    Go to forhers.com/childish to get a personalized, affordable plan
    Outdoorsy
    All service fees removed when you use code CHILDISH at outdoorsy.com
    Beducated
    Take the Beducated quiz here: https://beduc.at/pd2629-childish
  • Childish

    Episode 230 - Dance Moms

    06/17/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    Greg makes a friend at the gym and Alison watches a dance marathon.
    Follow Childish:
    twitter.com/childishpod
    instagram.com/childishpod
    Follow Greg:
    twitter.com/GregFitzShow
    instagram.com/gregfitzsimmons
    Follow Alison:
    twitter.com/AlisonRosen
    instagram.com/alisonrosen
    Our Lovely Sponsors!
    Quince
    Use promo code CHILDISH at quince.com/childish for 10% off your first order
    Ruggable
    Go to ruggable.com/childish for free shipping and 365-day returns.
    Hers
    Go to forhers.com/childish to get a personalized, affordable plan
    Physicians Choice
    Use code PCPODCAST10 at physicianschoice.com for 10% off your entire order.
  • Childish

    Episode 229 - Greg Grooms His Back Forty

    06/03/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    Summer's here! The boys are swimming in a pool and Greg is swimming in
    a pond. Alison hatches a plan to get invited to a neighbor's pool and
    Greg's been bitten by a tick.
    Follow Childish:
    twitter.com/childishpod
    instagram.com/childishpod
    Follow Greg:
    twitter.com/GregFitzShow
    instagram.com/gregfitzsimmons
    Follow Alison:
    twitter.com/AlisonRosen
    instagram.com/alisonrosen
    Our Lovely Sponsors!
    First Day
    Go to firstday.com and get up to 57% off and a free gift with code CHILDISH
    Ruggable
    Use promo code CHILDISH at ruggable.com for 10% off your first order
More Comedy podcasts
Trending Comedy podcasts
About Childish
After you drop the kids off or put them to bed, turn on "Childish". Hosted by real life friends, parents and award-winning podcasters Greg Fitzsimmons (Fitzdog Radio) and Alison Rosen (Alison Rosen Is Your New Best Friend), Childish will help you laugh about the struggles and joys of parenthood, grow closer to your children, learn something useful and maybe even put the spark back into your love life. This is safe for work. As long as you work in a meat packing plant.
Podcast website
ComedyKids & FamilyParenting

Listen to Childish, The Joe Rogan Experience and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 8:57:53 AM
A company fromMADSACK