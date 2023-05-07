Spring is here, kids are out, dogs are biting. Greg and Alison celebrate the quality of their other podcasts while honoring each other and the symbiosis that is Childish. Plus a couple that isn't teaching their kids to read and write and the popularity of road trips. Follow Childish: twitter.com/childishpod instagram.com/childishpod Follow Greg: twitter.com/GregFitzShow instagram.com/gregfitzsimmons Follow Alison: twitter.com/AlisonRosen instagram.com/alisonrosen Our Lovely Sponsors! Sunday Lawn Care Get 50% off your first box at getsunday.com/childish ZocDocFind a doctor near you at zocdoc.com/childish

While Erin's away, Greg does not play. Alison chaperones a pack of wild kids and Kim Kardashian struggles with raising her children.

O2 is sleeping in his own room and O1 is back from college and sleeping in his own room as well. Greg is picketing with the Writer's Guild. This podcast was not written by AI. Plus how to talk to your kids after school and a nepo baby who broke her own water.

Father's Day is all around us. Greg shared his big feelings about listening to his father's old radio tapes and Alison talks about her son's Father's Day cards or lack thereof. Plus Greg effortlessly out-lows Alison once again.

About Childish

After you drop the kids off or put them to bed, turn on “Childish”. Hosted by real life friends, parents and award-winning podcasters Greg Fitzsimmons (Fitzdog Radio) and Alison Rosen (Alison Rosen Is Your New Best Friend), Childish will help you laugh about the struggles and joys of parenthood, grow closer to your children, learn something useful and maybe even put the spark back into your love life. This is safe for work. As long as you work in a meat packing plant.