Dumb Things We Did at The Lake 🎙 #225

In this episode, we talk about our weekend at the lake. Myles' great idea of using a concrete table and turning a bike into a waterski. We also discuss a swim-up lake casino. Later, (36:04) Ryan shares his experience of being trapped on a pontoon boat for multiple hours. We then brainstorm some ideas on how to get off the pontoon earlier. Bonus episodes every week: ➡️ https://www.patreon.com/youbetcharadio Buy our merch: ➡️ https://ohhyoubetcha.com/collections/products Check out our Youtube ➡️ https://www.youtube.com/@youbetcharadio