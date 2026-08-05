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627 episodes
- Tyler lets us know how his final vasectomy appointment went. Myles chatted with a guy over the weekend who shared some wild college stories from the 2000s. Then, Myles has a bone to pick with College Football 27. We also give you the do's and don'ts of meeting your girlfriend's parents for the first time. Finally, Myles discovered that his old coworker, Dave, finally joined Facebook, so we read through some of his posts.Timestamps:0:00 intro0:15 Tyler's appointment10:18 college stories26:00 CFB 2750:54 GF'S Parents01:10:45 Dave's Facebook
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Myles has a billion dollar idea thats going to change every marriage in America. Ryan tells us about his epic golf weekend. We transition into signs that your weekend is about to blow. We finish of by drafting the best innovations of all time.
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About You Betcha Radio
The most "Midwest" podcast on the planet. Myles the You Betcha Guy and the gang, Ryan, Tyler and Jerrod, have been talking man culture, nostalgia and being from the Midwest since 2019. Listen to each comedy filled episode every Wednesday. Cheers!Podcast website
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You Betcha Radio: Podcasts in Family