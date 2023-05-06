In this episode, Myles takes us through the pros and cons of his swim-up bar, the dangers of drinking near water. Ryan gives us a pontoon update, and Myles made new friends at the lake. We then transition to discuss trampolines, mysterious gas station items, Amazon reviews, and juicers.
Bonus episodes every week:
➡️ https://www.patreon.com/youbetcharadio
Buy our merch:
➡️ https://ohhyoubetcha.com/collections/products
Check out our Youtube
➡️ https://www.youtube.com/@youbetcharadio
6/7/2023
1:19:12
Being a Fly On The Wall
Listen to the full Patreon episode: https://www.patreon.com/youbetcharadio
In this teaser, we discuss would you rather be a fly on the wall, or walk in someone else's shoes, Bugs, and eyesight
Buy our merch 👇
https://ohhyoubetcha.com/collections/products
Follow us 👇
https://linktr.ee/youbetcharadio
Subscribe to the podcast 👇
https://anchor.fm/youbetcharadio
6/5/2023
7:20
Dumb Things We Did at The Lake 🎙 #225
In this episode, we talk about our weekend at the lake. Myles' great idea of using a concrete table and turning a bike into a waterski. We also discuss a swim-up lake casino. Later, (36:04) Ryan shares his experience of being trapped on a pontoon boat for multiple hours. We then brainstorm some ideas on how to get off the pontoon earlier.
Bonus episodes every week:
➡️ https://www.patreon.com/youbetcharadio
Buy our merch:
➡️ https://ohhyoubetcha.com/collections/products
Check out our Youtube
➡️ https://www.youtube.com/@youbetcharadio
5/31/2023
1:06:58
How To Be a Great Blue Collar Boss
Listen to the full Patreon episode: https://www.patreon.com/youbetcharadio
In this episode, we go through a long list on how to bark orders at the Construction site
Buy our merch 👇
https://ohhyoubetcha.com/collections/products
Follow us 👇
https://linktr.ee/youbetcharadio
Subscribe to the podcast 👇
https://anchor.fm/youbetcharadio
5/29/2023
7:46
3rd Annual YBR Spelling Bee 🎙 #224
This weekend, we're finally hitting the lake for the first time. We chat about captain hats, pontoons, debate bonfires, and tubing versus winter skiing. We wrap up the episode with our 3rd Annual Spelling Bee.
Bonus episodes every week:
➡️ https://www.patreon.com/youbetcharadio
Buy our merch:
➡️ https://ohhyoubetcha.com/collections/products
Check out our Youtube
➡️ https://www.youtube.com/@youbetcharadio