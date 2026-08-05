Tyler lets us know how his final vasectomy appointment went. Myles chatted with a guy over the weekend who shared some wild college stories from the 2000s. Then, Myles has a bone to pick with College Football 27. We also give you the do's and don'ts of meeting your girlfriend's parents for the first time. Finally, Myles discovered that his old coworker, Dave, finally joined Facebook, so we read through some of his posts.Timestamps:0:00 intro0:15 Tyler's appointment10:18 college stories26:00 CFB 2750:54 GF'S Parents01:10:45 Dave's Facebook