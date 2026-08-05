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You Betcha Radio

You Betcha
ComedyComedy Interviews
You Betcha Radio
Latest episode

627 episodes

  • You Betcha Radio

    Old People vs AI Old 🎙️#389

    08/05/2026 | 1h 12 mins.
    In this one we talk about the older generation navigating AI, women at parties and disappointing our coaches.
  • You Betcha Radio

    7 Wonders of The Midwest

    08/03/2026 | 12 mins.
    patreon.com/youbetcharadio
  • You Betcha Radio

    The Greatest Time to Go to College 🎙 #388

    07/29/2026 | 1h 32 mins.
    Tyler lets us know how his final vasectomy appointment went. Myles chatted with a guy over the weekend who shared some wild college stories from the 2000s. Then, Myles has a bone to pick with College Football 27. We also give you the do's and don'ts of meeting your girlfriend's parents for the first time. Finally, Myles discovered that his old coworker, Dave, finally joined Facebook, so we read through some of his posts.Timestamps:0:00 intro0:15 Tyler's appointment10:18 college stories26:00 CFB 2750:54 GF'S Parents01:10:45 Dave's Facebook
  • You Betcha Radio

    Girlfriend is Moving in

    07/27/2026 | 6 mins.
    patreon.com/youbetcharadio
  • You Betcha Radio

    We Draft The Best Inventions of All Time #387

    07/22/2026 | 1h 38 mins.
    Save 20% on your first online Lucy order at lucy.co/ youbetcha with promo code youbetcha #ad
    Go to shadyrays.com and use code "ybr" for 50% off 2+ pairs of polarized sunglasses. #ad
    Myles has a billion dollar idea thats going to change every marriage in America. Ryan tells us about his epic golf weekend. We transition into signs that your weekend is about to blow. We finish of by drafting the best innovations of all time.
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About You Betcha Radio
The most "Midwest" podcast on the planet. Myles the You Betcha Guy and the gang, Ryan, Tyler and Jerrod, have been talking man culture, nostalgia and being from the Midwest since 2019. Listen to each comedy filled episode every Wednesday. Cheers!
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