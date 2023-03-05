Welcome to Correct Opinions -- the first show where every opinion is correct (in my opinion.) If you're just as annoyed as I am with the over-the-topness of tod... More
Available Episodes
5 of 192
Pale People During Summer, Christian Rap REACTION, & Women Gasping While Driving
I'm more red than Alabama. Pale people struggling during summer. We react to Christian rap music. And our wives gasp at the wrong times.
5/17/2023
1:22:13
Every Local News, Going Out With A Newborn, & Birth Stone Debate
5/10/2023
1:13:15
Gift Giving With Your Spouse, Dude Dad's Announcement, & Jury Duty Show Review
Gift giving with Trey and Katie. Dude Dad joins today's episode with an exciting announcement. Trey discusses the new show, Jury Duty.
5/3/2023
1:15:23
Break-in At Our Airbnb, Tucker Carlson Firing Reaction, & Setting Expectations For Our Baby
Trey and Jake woke up to an obvious break-in during their Philadelphia shows. The guys react to Tucker Carlson leaving Fox. And Parent advice on setting the ‘love’ expectations.
4/26/2023
58:21
Wives Telling a Story, Sheltered Kid Bad Words, Competitive Family Sports
Trey discusses the day he heard a parent say cr&p
About Correct Opinions with Trey Kennedy and Jake Triplett
Welcome to Correct Opinions -- the first show where every opinion is correct (in my opinion.) If you're just as annoyed as I am with the over-the-topness of today's social media crazed world then you're in the right place. Whether I’m riffing on trending topics, my experiences, your college roommates "small business" (we know you haven't sold a single t-shirt, Jason) or recurring segments such as "Another Dumb White Baby Name," I speak for us all on why people need to just do less. Let's take a deep breath, make fun of some people and enjoy some remedy through roasting. In a growing world of "extra," come join a community where we have had enough. Please submit your topics/discussions for me to roast at [email protected] Do less. God bless.
