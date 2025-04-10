1: Taking a Weed Break

In the first episode, Chris kicks of Chris vs. The People with phone calls that will be putting Dr. Phil out of business. The first caller dives into unrequited love and emotional unavailability, all while forgetting to share a small little detail with the listeners. Next up, a caller asks for advice on taking a weed break, which becomes much deeper than intended, while another caller discusses the "toxicity" of trying to be your best self. A young man then essentially asks the age old question of "what do I do with my life" just before another caller rounds out the episode with a wild story about her ex boyfriend and his jealous sister.