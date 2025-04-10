Powered by RND
  • 1: Taking a Weed Break
    In the first episode, Chris kicks of Chris vs. The People with phone calls that will be putting Dr. Phil out of business. The first caller dives into unrequited love and emotional unavailability, all while forgetting to share a small little detail with the listeners. Next up, a caller asks for advice on taking a weed break, which becomes much deeper than intended, while another caller discusses the “toxicity” of trying to be your best self. A young man then essentially asks the age old question of “what do I do with my life” just before another caller rounds out the episode with a wild story about her ex boyfriend and his jealous sister. • VOTE FOR ME: https://shorturl.at/vOPpu • BE ON THE SHOW: https://forms.gle/Ti3FwhuZ1ZzTgqUR7 • WATCH THE AFTERSHOW: https://www.patreon.com/posts/taking-weed-show-126691771 AUDIO EPISODES (PLEASE RATE AND REVIEW): https://pod.link/1807678282 VIDEO EPISODES: https://youtube.com/@chrisvsthepeople FOLLOW CHRIS VS. THE PEOPLE: • INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/chrisvsthepeople • TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@chrisvsthepeople PRODUCED BY:  • CHRIS KLEMENS (http://youtube.com/chris) • JUSTIN BRETTER (http://justinbretter.com) EDITED BY: • JUSTIN BRETTER (http://instagram.com/fieldsobriety)
  • Introducing: Chris vs. The People
    Chris vs. The People is a weekly podcast where comedian, Chris Klemens, turns to you. Imagine your brutally honest best friend as a call-in operator—ready to talk about anything. From couples counseling and deep chats to airing out dirty laundry, you never know if Chris is with you or against the people, but you can find out every Tuesday.
Chris vs. The People is a weekly podcast where comedian, Chris Klemens, turns to you. Imagine your brutally honest best friend as a call-in operator—ready to talk about anything. From couples counseling and deep chats to airing out dirty laundry, you never know if Chris is with you or against the people. (Video episodes are available on YouTube)
