Episode SummaryIn this episode, Frank and Ian dig into the age-old entrepreneurial dilemma: when do you share your ideas, and when do you keep them close to the vest?Frank wrestles with whether to present a cutting-edge affordable dwelling unit (ADU) investment strategy to his mastermind peers — a move that could either elevate his brand or arm his competitors. Together, Ian and Frank explore how business leaders balance transparency, competition, abundance mindset, and strategic advantage.Along the way, they talk about real estate innovation, honest leadership, giving and receiving feedback, and the value of shooting people straight — even when it's uncomfortable.This episode is a raw, candid conversation on trusting your instincts, leading with integrity, and playing the long game in both business and relationships.Show Notes & Chapters00:00 – Dodgers, Jerseys, and Modelo MomentsFrank shares a funny story from a Dodgers game — and Ian calls him out for "team-hopping."01:20 – The Struggle: To Share or Not to ShareFrank preps for a mastermind talk and debates whether to reveal his ADU investment strategy publicly.02:30 – Inside the Mastermind RoomFrank explains who's in the audience, the dynamic between investors and operators, and what's at stake.04:00 – The 12% Return QuestionIan shares a conversation with a potential investor about why the deal's strong ROI is legit — not "too good to be true."05:40 – Competitors, Capital, and Calculated RisksShould Frank reveal details of his financing structure, or will that open the door to copycats?07:20 – The Opportunity in CollaborationFrank considers whether sharing could actually attract partnerships and expansion opportunities.09:00 – Why Execution Beats IdeasIan argues that even if others hear the idea, few will execute it with the same rigor.10:30 – The Abundance Mindset ShiftFrank and Ian discuss why there's enough opportunity for everyone — and why fear-based decisions limit growth.14:50 – Leadership and Scarcity in the WorkplaceIan shares parallels between hoarding information in corporate settings and limiting team growth.17:00 – Shooting People StraightFrank explains his "operating system" of honesty, even when it's uncomfortable — and why people thank him for it.18:50 – Radical Feedback & Real CoachingIan breaks down why leaders must tell the truth, give direct feedback, and stop avoiding hard conversations.22:00 – Feedback Is a GiftThe duo wraps up with lessons on authenticity, leadership, and listening — featuring an unforgettable line from a mentor:"The good Lord blessed you with one mouth and two ears for a reason. Shut your mouth and listen."Key TakeawaysProtecting your ideas often stems from fear, not strategy.Execution is what separates winners from imitators.Honest feedback builds stronger teams and relationships.Abundance creates opportunity; scarcity creates isolation.Being known for integrity is the ultimate brand advantage.