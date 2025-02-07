97: Spotify Wrapped

Ok you pink pilates princesses, turn down that Chappell and listen up. This week Kendahl and Sarah do a deep dive into Spotify Wrapped and talk about the "secret bangers" of the year. (Spoiler: It's Karma by Jojo Siwa) Follow Sarah: @SarahSchauer Follow Kendahl: @KendahlLandreth To watch the podcast on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzv3r6Vfp3pqrmOIc7m8tuA Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening, or by using this link: https://bit.ly/TheBCCClub If you like the show, telling a friend about it would be amazing! You can text, email, Tweet, or send this link to a friend: https://bit.ly/TheBCCClub Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices