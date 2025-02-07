Powered by RND
PodcastsComedySchauer Thoughts
Listen to Schauer Thoughts in the App
Listen to Schauer Thoughts in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Schauer Thoughts

Podcast Schauer Thoughts
Sarah Schauer & Studio71
Left and right brainers are often pitted against each other but here they’ll be given the time and space to collaborate. So strip away the day and step into the...
ComedyComedy Interviews

Available Episodes

5 of 102
  • Thinking About: Hopecore
    Time for some semi-structured yet informal musings from god’s gayest student-of-the-world, Sarah Schauer! This is Schauer Thoughts, a punderful new pod for left and right brainers! So sit back, relax, and let your frontal lobe mull over a little hopecore. Stop putting off those doctors appointments and go to https://Zocdoc.com/SCHAUER to find and instantly book a top-rated doctor today. Sources: SchizophrenicReads IG - https://www.instagram.com/schizophrenicreads/reel/DCFcALFSZ0-/ Wired to Wonder - Todd Kashdan https://greatergood.berkeley.edu/article/item/wired_to_wonder#:~:text=Part%20of%20the%20answer%20is%20whether%20a,and%20experiences%20are%20transferred%20into%20long%2Dterm%20memory. Abramson, A. (2024, January 1). Hope as the antidote. Monitor on Psychology, 55(1). https://www.apa.org/monitor/2024/01/trends-hope-greater-meaning-life Wamsley EJ. How the brain constructs dreams. Elife. 2020 Jun 8;9:e58874. doi: 10.7554/eLife.58874. PMID: 32508304; PMCID: PMC7279884. How Emotions Are Made - Lisa Feldman Barrett Between Us: How Cultures Create Emotions - Batja Mesquita Follow Sarah: @SarahSchauer To watch the podcast on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@sarahschauer3764 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:01:31
  • Welcome to Schauer Thoughts!
    Schauer Thoughts is hosted by comedian and student-of-the- world Sarah Schauer! Left and right brainers are often pitted against each other but here they’ll be given the time and space to collaborate. So strip away the day and step into the steam, it’s time to open up your pores and perspectives for a truly immersive, imaginative, and information-rich experience that’ll leave you refreshed and ready for whatever life throws at you next. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:35
  • 99: Finale
    Thank you for coming on this ride with us. You'll always be part of the Club. #HAGS Coming Soon: Sarah's new podcast - Schauer Thoughts Follow Happy Wife Happy Life: @hwhlpodcast Follow Sarah: @SarahSchauer Follow Kendahl: @KendahlLandreth Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:11:18
  • 98: New Year's Resolutions
    Happy Holidays from the BCC Club! Follow Sarah: @SarahSchauer Follow Kendahl: @KendahlLandreth To watch the podcast on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzv3r6Vfp3pqrmOIc7m8tuA Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening, or by using this link: https://bit.ly/TheBCCClub If you like the show, telling a friend about it would be amazing! You can text, email, Tweet, or send this link to a friend: https://bit.ly/TheBCCClub Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:14:12
  • 97: Spotify Wrapped
    Ok you pink pilates princesses, turn down that Chappell and listen up. This week Kendahl and Sarah do a deep dive into Spotify Wrapped and talk about the "secret bangers" of the year. (Spoiler: It's Karma by Jojo Siwa) Follow Sarah: @SarahSchauer Follow Kendahl: @KendahlLandreth To watch the podcast on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzv3r6Vfp3pqrmOIc7m8tuA Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening, or by using this link: https://bit.ly/TheBCCClub If you like the show, telling a friend about it would be amazing! You can text, email, Tweet, or send this link to a friend: https://bit.ly/TheBCCClub Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:19:02

More Comedy podcasts

Trending Comedy podcasts

About Schauer Thoughts

Left and right brainers are often pitted against each other but here they’ll be given the time and space to collaborate. So strip away the day and step into the steam, it’s time to open up your pores and perspectives for a truly immersive, imaginative, and information-rich experience that’ll leave you refreshed and ready for whatever life throws at you next. Welcome to Schauer Thoughts, hosted by comedian and student-of-the-world Sarah Schauer! For advertising opportunities please email [email protected]    We wanna make the podcast even better, help us learn how we can: https://bit.ly/2EcYbu4   Privacy Policy: https://www.studio71.com/terms-and-conditions-use/#Privacy%20Policy
Podcast website

Listen to Schauer Thoughts, This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.7.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/13/2025 - 2:05:40 PM