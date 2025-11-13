Open app
Louisville Public Media
NewsSociety & Culture
    The Girls, Part 4: ‘This is my story to tell’

    11/11/2025 | 55 mins.

    Alleged victims of the Stoners find each other online and band together to demand justice. But they find themselves running up against police and prosecutors who want them to stay quiet. Hearing stories like this one can bring up painful feelings and memories, especially if you're a trauma survivor yourself. If you need to talk, you can reach the RAINN National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-HOPE, or visit RAINN.org and click get help now for free, 24/7 support. If you’re experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text 988.Learn more about preventing sexual misconduct and abuse by K-12 school employees (PDF)If you have information about this case, or you think there’s something we should know that we haven’t reported here, please contact Jess Clark at [email protected] or 502-814-6541.Our work is community funded. To help us keep digging, visit kydig.org and click donate.

    The Girls, Part 3: ‘If it was your daughter’

    11/11/2025 | 47 mins.

    17-year-old Aryalle Stoner runs away from home and tells the police that her father, Ronnie Stoner, has been sexually abusing her for years. The cursory investigation that follows is representative of a larger issue with child sex abuse investigations in Louisville.Hearing stories like this one can bring up painful feelings and memories, especially if you're a trauma survivor yourself. If you need to talk, you can reach the RAINN National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-HOPE, or visit RAINN.org and click get help now for free, 24/7 support. If you’re experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text 988.Learn more about preventing sexual misconduct and abuse by K-12 school employees (PDF)If you have information about this case, or you think there’s something we should know that we haven’t reported here, please contact Jess Clark at [email protected] or 502-814-6541.Our work is community funded. To help us keep digging, visit kydig.org and click donate.

    The Girls, Part 2: ‘This isn’t ringing alarms to y’all?’

    11/11/2025 | 42 mins.

    Over the years, two girls and one young woman report Ronnie Stoner for sexual misconduct and rape in a public middle school and high school. But Child Protective Services declines to investigate, and the school district, Jefferson County Public Schools, continues to promote him.﻿Hearing stories like this one can bring up painful feelings and memories, especially if you're a trauma survivor yourself. If you need to talk, you can reach the RAINN National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-HOPE, or visit RAINN.org and click get help now for free, 24/7 support. If you’re experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text 988.Learn more about preventing sexual misconduct and abuse by K-12 school employees (PDF)If you have information about this case, or you think there’s something we should know that we haven’t reported here, please contact Jess Clark at [email protected] or 502-814-6541.Our work is community funded. To help us keep digging, visit kydig.org and click donate.

    The Girls, Part 1: 'I need to tell you something'

    11/11/2025 | 35 mins.

    In 2023, 17-year-old Abbie Jones and her family accuse her high school football coach, Donnie Stoner, of child sex abuse. Another Louisville woman, Alexis Crook, says she was abused by Donnie too, and his twin brother Ronnie, when they were coaches at her private Christian school almost 20 years earlier.Hearing stories like this one can bring up painful feelings and memories, especially if you're a trauma survivor yourself. If you need to talk, you can reach the RAINN National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-HOPE, or visit RAINN.org and click get help now for free, 24/7 support. If you’re experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text 988.Learn more about preventing sexual misconduct and abuse by K-12 school employees (PDF)If you have information about this case, or you think there’s something we should know that we haven’t reported here, please contact Jess Clark at [email protected] or 502-814-6541.Our work is community funded. To help us keep digging, visit kydig.org and click donate.

    Introducing Dig Season 3: The Girls

    11/03/2025 | 2 mins.

    They were trusted educators and respected coaches. But in the summer of 2025, twin brothers Ronnie and Donnie Stoner were indicted on more than 50 charges related to child sex abuse allegations. A group of young women say the abuse stretched back nearly two decades. So what took so long? This is the story of those women who say they survived the abuse, took matters into their own hands and are still fighting for the girls they used to be.

About Dig

Each season, we expose the systems that allow injustice to fester, and shine a light on the people fighting for solutions. Our reporting is rooted in truth, fairness and accountability. Dig is produced by the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting, at Louisville Public Media.
NewsSociety & CultureTrue CrimeDocumentary

