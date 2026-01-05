The Liz Truss Show Extra with Dan Wootton
1/05/2026 | 29 mins.
In this episode, Liz is joined by Dan Wootton, a leader in the British independent media. Dan explains the shocking events of 2022 that led to the Prime Minister being ousted from office by the deep state, and he exposes the mainstream media’s collusion with the Blob.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
The Liz Truss Show - The Coup of 22 - Episode 5
1/02/2026 | 54 mins.
In 2022 Liz Truss was deposed from the office of Prime Minister after only 49 days. Her policies to revive the British economy and take on the Blob were sabotaged. In this episode, Liz is joined by witnesses to the event; Jacob Rees-Mogg who served as her Energy Secretary and Economist Andrew Lillico. They discuss who and what was behind the coup in 22.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
The Liz Truss Show Extra with Lord Stewart Jackson
12/31/2025 | 31 mins.
2026 will mark 10 years since Britain voted to leave the EU. In this episode Liz is joined by Lord Stewart Jackson, Tory Peer and Brexit Campaigner. They discuss how Brussels bureaucracy has been replaced by British bureaucracy, and if we can truly become a sovereign nation again.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
The Liz Truss Show Extra with Steven Barrett
12/29/2025 | 36 mins.
In this episode Liz speaks to Steven Barrett, barrister and commentator who discuss the decline of the British legal system and how the left have weaponized the law to pursue their agenda across the West.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
The Liz Truss Show - Britain’s Broken State - Episode 4
12/26/2025 | 41 mins.
If we want to fix Britain, we must reclaim executive power; that's the urgent topic on this episode of The Liz Truss Show. Liz interviews tech visionary and political thinker Curtis Yarvin. They discuss how to dismantle the deep state Blob and restore a decisive, sovereign Parliament to drive real change.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
The Liz Truss Show