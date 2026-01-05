In 2022 Liz Truss was deposed from the office of Prime Minister after only 49 days. Her policies to revive the British economy and take on the Blob were sabotaged. In this episode, Liz is joined by witnesses to the event; Jacob Rees-Mogg who served as her Energy Secretary and Economist Andrew Lillico. They discuss who and what was behind the coup in 22.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.