🎙️ Welcome back to The Mythic Mic Podcast, where craft meets magic, love stories are built with intention, and the stories you dream of writing finally start to take shape.

This week, hosts Bethany Amanda and Sara Santillan sit down with bestselling author, YouTuber, and writing expert Jenna Moreci to break down one of the most requested topics we’ve ever had on the show: how to actually write a romantasy.

Jenna joins us to celebrate her craft guide How to Write Romantasy, a powerhouse resource designed to help writers structure compelling love stories in fantastical worlds—from characters and plot to spice, pacing, and emotional payoff. In this episode, Jenna shares her journey from writing romantasy long before the genre even had a name to becoming one of its leading voices. She talks about the moment a major publisher reached out to her to write this book (which she almost deleted as spam), her lifelong love of fantasy romance, and why romantasy has always been what readers wanted, even before the industry caught up.

We dive deep into the rules of romantasy, what separates fantasy romance from romantic fantasy, and why so many writers accidentally write a fantasy with a romantic subplot instead of a true romantasy. Jenna walks us through her step-by-step structure for romantasy storytelling, including meet-cutes, inciting incidents, dark nights of the soul, and the concept that changed our brains: the intimacy destination. Along the way, we get candid about over-saturation fears, the pressure to include spice, the truth about trope trends, and how to build a world that supports your romance instead of overshadowing it.

✨ What makes a romantasy story actually work?

💔 How do you keep romantic tension alive across an entire series?

🔥 And how do you write spice that’s intentional, varied, and emotionally meaningful?

Whether you’re drafting your first romantasy, revising your current manuscript, or just want to understand why your favorite books hit so hard, this episode is a masterclass in both craft and confidence.

🔥 IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT…

✨ Jenna’s journey from lifelong romantasy fan to bestselling author and craft expert.

✨ What romantasy actually is and why it has exploded in popularity.

✨ Why the genre is not “oversaturated” and why there’s room for every author’s voice.

✨ The core rules of romantasy.

✨ How to tell if your book is romantasy or just a fantasy with a romantic subplot

✨ The essential romantasy story structure, from meet-cute to climax to resolution.

✨ The concept of an intimacy destination and how it keeps readers hooked across a series.

✨ How to build a fantasy world that supports your romance without falling into worldbuilder’s disease.

✨ Tropes Jenna loves (forbidden love!) and ones she hopes evolve (enemies-to-lovers done right).

✨ How to approach spice, from clean to smut, and why you should only write what fits you and your audience.

✨ What makes a spice scene memorable vs repetitive (yes, we went there).

✨ Why variety, emotional purpose, and character growth matter more than explicitness.

🐦 CONNECT WITH US

🎙️ The Mythic Mic Podcast – @MythicMic

👤 Bethany Amanda – @BethanyinFantasyland

👤 Sara Santillan – @the_magical_quill

📚 Jenna Moreci – @JennaMoreci

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