Carl Lentz & Mike Signorelli discuss the intersection of mental health & spiritual warfare. Mike shares his journey battling trauma, balancing therapy with faith, and addressing the demonic. They explore discernment, deliverance ministry, and the rise of occult practices.
Russell Brand: Drugs, Sex And Jesus...
Russell Brand opens up to Carl Lentz about his spiritual journey, recent embrace of Christianity, and how faith has transformed his life. He reflects on his past struggles with addiction and fame, the challenges of balancing personal ambition with serving Christ, and the importance of surrendering to a higher power. Brand also shares his views on ministry vs. entertainment, the influence of comedians on his communication style, and his desire to spark spiritual revival. He discusses the "evil one," the "lunacy" of Christian belief, and the intellectual surrender that led him to Jesus.
"Your Spouse Will NOT Fulfill All Your Needs"
Carl and Laura discuss marriage, communication, and conflict. They stress clear communication, avoiding resentment, and the dangers of contempt. Carl's week-long experiment of no criticism improved their dynamic. They discuss expressing needs, parenting challenges, and validating feelings. A recent fight led to a breakthrough in understanding Carl's defensiveness. They advocate for frequent, open communication to prevent resentment and contempt.
Stop Talking, Start Connecting w/ Erwin McManus On The Power of Words
Carl sits down with Pastor, Author and Filmmaker Erwin McManus to discuss something we all struggle with: communication. Erwin's new book, "The Seven Frequencies of Communication," is a game-changer. They dive deep into what it really means to connect with people, not just talk at them. They discuss how important it is to understand your own communication style and how to recognize the different frequencies people are on. Carl and Erwin hit on some tough topics like the state of the church, how technology is affecting our ability to communicate, and why authenticity is so crucial. Erwin even shared some of his personal journey and how he deals with negative self-talk. This episode is packed with wisdom – whether you're trying to improve your marriage, your leadership, or just your own personal growth. They also discuss how to identify communication shadows, building real connections, and how powerful words can be.
Beyond The Divide: A Conversation with Dr. A.R. Bernard
Is it true you cannot be a Christian AND a Democrat? Is there one candidate really "chosen" by God? How do we remain loving and kind to those who do not share our political beliefs? Carl meets with Dr. A.R. Bernard, a trusted advisor to multiple presidents and founder of the Christian Cultural Center megachurch in Brooklyn, New York to discuss the crucial impact on the political landscape in NYC and our nation! Dr. Bernard shares his unique background, including his Panamanian heritage, his experience growing up in a racially diverse environment, and early exposure to figures like Malcolm X. He also shares his spiritual journey, his involvement with the Nation of Islam, and his eventual conversion to Christianity.
Lights On with Carl Lentz is exactly what this show is. Carl Lentz is turning on the lights in his own life, & giving people space to do the same. We will lead with vulnerability, & have open conversations to bring light to the inner darkness in our lives.
Turn on the lights with us!