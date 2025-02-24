"Your Spouse Will NOT Fulfill All Your Needs"

Carl and Laura discuss marriage, communication, and conflict. They stress clear communication, avoiding resentment, and the dangers of contempt. Carl's week-long experiment of no criticism improved their dynamic. They discuss expressing needs, parenting challenges, and validating feelings. A recent fight led to a breakthrough in understanding Carl's defensiveness. They advocate for frequent, open communication to prevent resentment and contempt.