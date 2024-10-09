Come, Follow Me: BYU Speeches Podcast

The Restoration | Joseph Smith Lecture 1: The First Vision and Its Aftermath | Truman G. Madsen
Truman Madsen speaks on Joseph Smith's early life, First Vision, and life in the aftermath, including lessons, experiences, and consequences. Click here to see the speech page. This devotional address was given in August, 1978.
Christmas | Thoughts at Christmastime | W. Grant Bangerter
Let us reflect on our love for and faith in the Savior Jesus Christ. We must remember His importance at all times of the year. Click here to see the speech page. This devotional address was given in December, 1975.
Moroni 10 | Weaknesses Into Strength in Our Search for Knowledge | Trenton L. Hickman
The companionship of the Holy Ghost is essential in our quest for knowledge. Fully using this gift will help our weaknesses become strengths. Click here to see the speech page. This devotional address was given in June, 2014.
Moroni 7-9 | “A More Excellent Hope” | Russell M. Nelson
We yearn for hope not just in this life but for eternity. Our hope is bolstered by understanding faith and charity, the pure love of Christ. Click here to see the speech page. This devotional address was given in January, 1995.
Remembered and Nourished by the Good Word of God | Jeffrey R. Holland | September 1976
General Conference is an opportunity to fulfill the commandment to "meet together oft," to edify one another, and to receive revelation. Click here to see the speech page.
