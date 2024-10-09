Powered by RND
PodcastsReligion & SpiritualityCome, Follow Me: BYU Speeches Podcast
Listen to Come, Follow Me: BYU Speeches Podcast in the App
Listen to Come, Follow Me: BYU Speeches Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Come, Follow Me: BYU Speeches Podcast

Podcast Come, Follow Me: BYU Speeches Podcast
BYU Speeches
Want to deepen your weekly gospel study? Try the BYU Speeches Come, Follow Me podcast! Here, you’ll find inspiring devotionals that pair with The Church of Jesu...
Religion & Spirituality

Available Episodes

5 of 100
  • The Restoration | Joseph Smith Lecture 1: The First Vision and Its Aftermath | Truman G. Madsen
    Truman Madsen speaks on Joseph Smith’s early life, First Vision, and life in the aftermath, including lessons, experiences, and consequences. Click here to see the speech page. This devotional address was given in August, 1978.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    48:41
  • Christmas | Thoughts at Christmastime | W. Grant Bangerter
    Let us reflect on our love for and faith in the Savior Jesus Christ. We must remember His importance at all times of the year. Click here to see the speech page. This devotional address was given in December, 1975.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    38:10
  • Moroni 10 | Weaknesses Into Strength in Our Search for Knowledge | Trenton L. Hickman
    The companionship of the Holy Ghost is essential in our quest for knowledge. Fully using this gift will help our weaknesses become strengths. Click here to see the speech page. This devotional address was given in June, 2014.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    31:16
  • Moroni 7-9 | “A More Excellent Hope” | Russell M. Nelson
    We yearn for hope not just in this life but for eternity. Our hope is bolstered by understanding faith and charity, the pure love of Christ. Click here to see the speech page. This devotional address was given in January, 1995. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    39:14
  • Remembered and Nourished by the Good Word of God | Jeffrey R. Holland | September 1976
    General Conference is an opportunity to fulfill the commandment to “meet together oft,” to edify one another, and to receive revelation. Click here to see the speech page.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    53:29

More Religion & Spirituality podcasts

Trending Religion & Spirituality podcasts

About Come, Follow Me: BYU Speeches Podcast

Want to deepen your weekly gospel study? Try the BYU Speeches Come, Follow Me podcast! Here, you’ll find inspiring devotionals that pair with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Come, Follow Me lesson for the week. These stories and insights can help bring scripture themes to life, and it might be just what you need to boost your personal, family, and church study.
Podcast website

Listen to Come, Follow Me: BYU Speeches Podcast, Girls Gone Bible and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Come, Follow Me: BYU Speeches Podcast: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.1.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/1/2025 - 10:50:41 AM